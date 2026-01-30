In a striking response to the statements made by writer and media figure Ibrahim Eissa, which sparked widespread controversy over the comparison between the late artist Abdel Halim Hafez and Amr Diab, the family of "the nightingale" described what he said as "laughable" and "a joke."

Mohamed Shabana, the nephew of Abdel Halim Hafez, confirmed that "Halim passed away 50 years ago and is still sitting on the throne of Arabic singing, and no one can compete with him no matter the achievements," pointing out that "Amr Diab himself has repeatedly expressed his love and admiration for Halim."

These statements come after Eissa said that "Amr Diab is much more important than Abdel Halim, as he has sung 175 songs in the languages of the world, and is the third most listened to artist globally, while Halim sang for some rulers," which sparked a wave of condemnation among critics and the public.

Academic Mohamed Fathi Younis, a professor of media, believes that "the comparison is incorrect because it overlooks the fact that Abdel Halim sang in a different era, filled with national values and artistic expression, while Amr Diab sang for commercial identities and media consumption," emphasizing that Eissa's statements came without clear and fair standards.

This controversy coincides with Ibrahim Eissa's announcement of his new novel "Amr... Where There is Solitude," which addresses the life of the star, further increasing criticism over the focus on glorification rather than literary and critical analysis.

Many critics and the public consider that choosing a living figure like Amr Diab for literary glorification before his experience is complete is "premature and subjective," asserting that Arab artistic history has many inspiring figures deserving of literary creativity before Amr Diab.