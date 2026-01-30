في رد لافت على تصريحات الكاتب والإعلامي إبراهيم عيسى، والتي أثارت جدلًا واسعًا حول المقارنة بين الفنان الراحل عبد الحليم حافظ وعمرو دياب، وصفت أسرة «العندليب» ما قاله بـ«الكلام المضحك» و«النكتة».

وأكد محمد شبانة نجل شقيق عبد الحليم حافظ أن «حليم رحل منذ 50 عامًا وما زال متربعًا على عرش الغناء العربي، ولا يمكن لأي أحد أن ينافسه مهما كانت الإنجازات»، مشيرًا إلى أن «عمرو دياب نفسه عبّر مرارًا عن حبه وتأثره بحليم».

وتأتي هذه التصريحات بعد أن قال عيسى إن «عمرو دياب أهم كثيرًا من عبد الحليم، فهو غنى 175 أغنية بلغات العالم، وثالث أكثر الفنانين استماعًا عالميًا، بينما غنى حليم لبعض الحكام»، ما أثار موجة من الاستنكار بين النقاد والجمهور.

ويرى الأكاديمي محمد فتحي يونس أستاذ الإعلام أن «المقارنة خاطئة لأنها تغفل أن عبد الحليم غنى في زمن مختلف، مليء بالقيم القومية والتعبير الفني، بينما غنى عمرو دياب للهويات التجارية والاستهلاك الإعلامي»، مشددًا على أن تصريحات عيسى جاءت دون معايير واضحة ونزيهة.

ويأتي هذا الجدل بالتزامن مع إعلان إبراهيم عيسى عن روايته الجديدة «عمرو.. حيث هناك وحده»، التي تتناول حياة الهضبة، ما زاد من الانتقادات حول التركيز على التمجيد أكثر من التحليل الأدبي والنقدي.

واعتبر كثير من النقاد والجمهور أن اختيار شخصية حية مثل عمرو دياب للتمجيد الأدبي قبل اكتمال تجربته، أمر «مبكر وغير موضوعي»، مؤكدين أن التاريخ الفني العربي يمتلك العديد من الشخصيات الملهمة التي تستحق الإبداع الأدبي قبل عمرو دياب.