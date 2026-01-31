Recent technical reports have revealed a new direction for WhatsApp, owned by Meta, towards launching an optional paid subscription plan that allows users to benefit from exclusive additional features, in a move considered the first of its kind in the app's history.

This step comes as part of a well-thought-out strategy aimed at expanding the range of paid services while maintaining the essence of WhatsApp as a free app relied upon by billions of users worldwide.

According to a recently published report, these features are expected to gradually appear through the beta versions of the app, with plans for broader rollout later. Leaks indicate that there is a waiting list for the new features on the experimental Android version, reflecting the imminent start of actual testing.

This move falls within a broader vision for Meta, which seeks to diversify its revenue sources by offering paid subscriptions and enhanced services across its various platforms, including Facebook and Instagram.

This policy, according to leaks, aims to strike a balance between increasing revenue and providing a more advanced user experience for those seeking additional features, without compromising the free nature of the app's core functions.

Leaked technical information suggests that the paid subscription for WhatsApp may include a set of tools not available in the free version, including premium sticker packs and exclusive themes that allow users to change the app's interface design to suit their taste.

Subscribers will also be able to pin more conversations at the top of the list, assign custom ringtones for each conversation individually, and change the app icon on the home screen from among several options.

These features are expected to contribute to a more flexible and professional user experience, especially for users who rely on WhatsApp daily or in a work context, making the app more productive and customizable than ever before.