كشفت تقارير تقنية حديثة توجهاً جديداً لتطبيق واتساب، المملوك لشركة ميتا، نحو إطلاق خطة اشتراك مدفوعة اختيارية تتيح للمستخدمين الاستفادة من مزايا إضافية حصرية، في خطوة تُعد الأولى من نوعها في مسار التطبيق.

وتأتي هذه الخطوة ضمن استراتيجية مدروسة تهدف إلى توسيع نطاق الخدمات المدفوعة، مع الحفاظ على جوهر واتساب كتطبيق مجاني يعتمد عليه مليارات المستخدمين حول العالم.

وبحسب تقرير نُشر أخيرًا، من المتوقع أن تبدأ هذه المزايا بالظهور تدريجيًا عبر النسخ التجريبية (Beta) من التطبيق، على أن يتم تعميمها لاحقًا. وتشير التسريبات إلى وجود قائمة انتظار خاصة بالمزايا الجديدة على إصدار أندرويد التجريبي، ما يعكس قرب بدء الاختبارات الفعلية.

تندرج هذه الخطوة ضمن رؤية أشمل لشركة ميتا، تسعى من خلالها إلى تنويع مصادر الدخل عبر تقديم اشتراكات مدفوعة وخدمات محسّنة على منصاتها المختلفة، بما في ذلك فيسبوك وإنستغرام.

وتهدف هذه السياسة، وفقًا للتسريبات، إلى تحقيق توازن بين زيادة الإيرادات وتقديم تجربة استخدام أكثر تطورًا للمستخدمين الراغبين بمزايا إضافية، دون المساس بمجانية الوظائف الأساسية للتطبيق.

وتشير المعلومات التقنية المسربة إلى أن الاشتراك المدفوع في واتساب قد يتضمن مجموعة من الأدوات غير المتاحة في النسخة المجانية، من بينها حِزم ملصقات مميزة، وثيمات حصرية تتيح تغيير تصميم واجهة التطبيق بما يتناسب مع ذوق المستخدم.

كما سيتمكن المشتركون من تثبيت عدد أكبر من المحادثات أعلى القائمة، وتعيين نغمات رنين مخصصة لكل محادثة على حدة، إلى جانب إمكانية تغيير أيقونة التطبيق على الشاشة الرئيسية من بين عدة خيارات.

ومن المتوقع أن تسهم هذه المزايا في تقديم تجربة استخدام أكثر مرونة واحترافية، خصوصًا للمستخدمين الذين يعتمدون على واتساب بشكل يومي أو في إطار العمل، ما يجعل التطبيق أكثر إنتاجية وتخصيصًا من أي وقت مضى.