كشفت تقارير تقنية حديثة توجهاً جديداً لتطبيق واتساب، المملوك لشركة ميتا، نحو إطلاق خطة اشتراك مدفوعة اختيارية تتيح للمستخدمين الاستفادة من مزايا إضافية حصرية، في خطوة تُعد الأولى من نوعها في مسار التطبيق.
وتأتي هذه الخطوة ضمن استراتيجية مدروسة تهدف إلى توسيع نطاق الخدمات المدفوعة، مع الحفاظ على جوهر واتساب كتطبيق مجاني يعتمد عليه مليارات المستخدمين حول العالم.
وبحسب تقرير نُشر أخيرًا، من المتوقع أن تبدأ هذه المزايا بالظهور تدريجيًا عبر النسخ التجريبية (Beta) من التطبيق، على أن يتم تعميمها لاحقًا. وتشير التسريبات إلى وجود قائمة انتظار خاصة بالمزايا الجديدة على إصدار أندرويد التجريبي، ما يعكس قرب بدء الاختبارات الفعلية.
تندرج هذه الخطوة ضمن رؤية أشمل لشركة ميتا، تسعى من خلالها إلى تنويع مصادر الدخل عبر تقديم اشتراكات مدفوعة وخدمات محسّنة على منصاتها المختلفة، بما في ذلك فيسبوك وإنستغرام.
وتهدف هذه السياسة، وفقًا للتسريبات، إلى تحقيق توازن بين زيادة الإيرادات وتقديم تجربة استخدام أكثر تطورًا للمستخدمين الراغبين بمزايا إضافية، دون المساس بمجانية الوظائف الأساسية للتطبيق.
وتشير المعلومات التقنية المسربة إلى أن الاشتراك المدفوع في واتساب قد يتضمن مجموعة من الأدوات غير المتاحة في النسخة المجانية، من بينها حِزم ملصقات مميزة، وثيمات حصرية تتيح تغيير تصميم واجهة التطبيق بما يتناسب مع ذوق المستخدم.
كما سيتمكن المشتركون من تثبيت عدد أكبر من المحادثات أعلى القائمة، وتعيين نغمات رنين مخصصة لكل محادثة على حدة، إلى جانب إمكانية تغيير أيقونة التطبيق على الشاشة الرئيسية من بين عدة خيارات.
ومن المتوقع أن تسهم هذه المزايا في تقديم تجربة استخدام أكثر مرونة واحترافية، خصوصًا للمستخدمين الذين يعتمدون على واتساب بشكل يومي أو في إطار العمل، ما يجعل التطبيق أكثر إنتاجية وتخصيصًا من أي وقت مضى.
Recent technical reports have revealed a new direction for WhatsApp, owned by Meta, towards launching an optional paid subscription plan that allows users to benefit from exclusive additional features, in a move considered the first of its kind in the app's history.
This step comes as part of a well-thought-out strategy aimed at expanding the range of paid services while maintaining the essence of WhatsApp as a free app relied upon by billions of users worldwide.
According to a recently published report, these features are expected to gradually appear through the beta versions of the app, with plans for broader rollout later. Leaks indicate that there is a waiting list for the new features on the experimental Android version, reflecting the imminent start of actual testing.
This move falls within a broader vision for Meta, which seeks to diversify its revenue sources by offering paid subscriptions and enhanced services across its various platforms, including Facebook and Instagram.
This policy, according to leaks, aims to strike a balance between increasing revenue and providing a more advanced user experience for those seeking additional features, without compromising the free nature of the app's core functions.
Leaked technical information suggests that the paid subscription for WhatsApp may include a set of tools not available in the free version, including premium sticker packs and exclusive themes that allow users to change the app's interface design to suit their taste.
Subscribers will also be able to pin more conversations at the top of the list, assign custom ringtones for each conversation individually, and change the app icon on the home screen from among several options.
These features are expected to contribute to a more flexible and professional user experience, especially for users who rely on WhatsApp daily or in a work context, making the app more productive and customizable than ever before.