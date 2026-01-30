Prince Turki Al-Faisal, the former head of Saudi intelligence, reaffirmed that the relations between Saudi Arabia and the UAE are strong and stable, emphasizing that what is raised through social media or what is known as "electronic flies" cannot affect the depth of the ties between the two countries.

Brotherly ties transcend politics

During his participation in the inaugural committee of the "Investment in the Sea" summit, Prince Turki pointed to the mutual welcome between officials of the two countries, explaining that Saudi-UAE relations are not only based on political interests and international positions, but also include affection, love, and deep familial relations that bind the peoples of both countries. He said: "These established ties cannot be exploited by any differences in viewpoints to influence them, and God willing, wisdom will always prevail over attempts to create confusion."

Focusing on official statements

Al-Faisal emphasized the importance of relying on official statements issued by ministers and cabinet statements, and not paying attention to what is published on social media platforms, pointing out that the statements of the foreign and media ministers clearly reflect the strength of brotherhood and cooperation between the Kingdom and the UAE.

The Kingdom's steadfast position on Palestine

In the same context, Prince Turki reiterated Saudi Arabia's firm position on the Palestinian issue, asserting that any steps towards normalization with Israel are conditioned on achieving a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders and ensuring Palestinian rights, and that the Kingdom's role in the "Peace Council" formed by U.S. President Donald Trump is limited to supporting Palestine and establishing a real peace based on justice, away from selective criteria.

Israel's duality and double standards

Al-Faisal pointed out Israel's duality in standards, saying: "Granting Israel the right to self-defense while denying Palestinians the same right represents a stark contradiction. Since its inception, it has tried to portray itself as a victim while supporting groups like Hamas using a sophisticated propaganda machine that has lasted over 80 years."

He affirmed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statements give Israel the green light to ignore Palestinian rights, stressing that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state is a fundamental condition for any relationship with Israel, while the Kingdom is committed to justice and the principles upon which it was founded.

Saudi Arabia as a pivotal player on the international stage

Prince Turki cited statements by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit to the White House, confirming that the path to a Palestinian settlement must be clear and defined to ensure Palestinian rights before any normalization steps, reflecting Saudi Arabia's continued role as a pivotal player on the regional and international stage, while maintaining a balance between supporting peace and protecting Palestinian rights.