جدد الأمير تركي الفيصل، رئيس جهاز المخابرات السعودي السابق، تأكيده على أن العلاقات بين السعودية والإمارات قوية ومستقرة، مؤكداً أن ما يثار عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي أو ما يعرف بـ«الذباب الإلكتروني» لا يمكن أن يؤثر على عمق الروابط بين البلدين.

الروابط الأخوية تتجاوز السياسة

وخلال مشاركته في اللجنة الافتتاحية لقمة «الاستثمار بحر»، أشار الأمير تركي إلى الترحيب المتبادل بين المسؤولين في البلدين، موضحاً أن العلاقات السعودية-الإماراتية لا تقوم فقط على المصالح السياسية والمواقف الدولية، بل تشمل المودة والمحبة والعلاقات الأسرية العميقة التي تجمع شعبي البلدين. وقال: «هذه الروابط الراسخة لا يمكن استغلال أي اختلاف في وجهات النظر للتأثير عليها، وبإذن الله تتغلب الحكمة دائماً على محاولات التشويش».

التركيز على التصريحات الرسمية

وشدد الفيصل على أهمية الاعتماد على التصريحات الرسمية الصادرة عن الوزراء وبيانات مجلس الوزراء، وعدم الالتفات لما يُنشر عبر منصات التواصل، مشيراً إلى أن تصريحات وزيري الخارجية والإعلام تعكس بوضوح متانة الأخوة والتعاون بين المملكة والإمارات.

ثبات موقف المملكة تجاه فلسطين

في السياق نفسه، جدد الأمير تركي موقف السعودية الثابت من القضية الفلسطينية، مؤكداً أن أي خطوات للتطبيع مع إسرائيل مشروطة بتحقيق حل الدولتين على حدود عام 1967، وضمان الحقوق الفلسطينية، وأن دور المملكة في «مجلس السلام» الذي شكله الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب يقتصر على دعم فلسطين وإرساء سلام حقيقي قائم على العدالة، بعيداً عن المعايير الانتقائية.

ازدواجية إسرائيل والمعايير المزدوجة

ولفت الفيصل إلى ازدواجية إسرائيل في المعايير، قائلاً: «منح إسرائيل حق الدفاع عن النفس مع حرمان الفلسطينيين من نفس الحق يمثل تناقضاً صارخاً. منذ نشأتها، حاولت تصوير نفسها ضحية، بينما دعمت جماعات مثل حماس مستخدمة آلة دعائية متقنة استمرت أكثر من 80 عاماً».

وأكد أن تصريحات رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو تمنح إسرائيل الضوء الأخضر لتجاهل الحقوق الفلسطينية، مشدداً على أن إقامة دولة فلسطينية مستقلة هي شرط أساسي لأي علاقة مع إسرائيل، في حين أن المملكة ملتزمة بالعدالة والمبادئ التي تأسست عليها.

السعودية لاعب محوري في الساحة الدولية

واستشهد الأمير تركي بتصريحات ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان خلال زيارته للبيت الأبيض، مؤكداً أن الطريق نحو التسوية الفلسطينية يجب أن يكون واضحاً ومحدداً لضمان الحقوق الفلسطينية قبل أي خطوات تطبيعية، بما يعكس استمرار السعودية في لعب دور محوري على الصعيد الإقليمي والدولي، مع الحفاظ على التوازن بين دعم السلام وحماية الحقوق الفلسطينية.