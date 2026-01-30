The Egyptian authorities announced their success in recovering the fugitive businessman Amir Al-Hilali, known in the media as "the car swindler," coinciding with the issuance of strict judicial rulings in cases of cyber extortion.

International Cooperation Ends the Escape Journey

In the framework of implementing final judicial rulings, and under the direct instructions of the Attorney General, the relevant authorities were able to pursue the accused outside the country through mechanisms of international judicial cooperation. The International Cooperation Department of the Attorney General's Office prepared an international arrest warrant against Al-Hilali and submitted an official request for his extradition through the approved legal channels, while continuing coordination with the relevant foreign authorities.

These efforts resulted in a successful recovery operation in cooperation with the Egyptian Interpol, as the accused was handed over to the Egyptian authorities and presented to the competent prosecution to take the necessary legal actions against him.

15-Year Prison Sentence

In a separate judicial context, the Third Circuit of the Assiut Criminal Court issued a strict prison sentence of 15 years against an unemployed individual after convicting him in a cyber extortion case in which he exploited social media to lure citizens and extort them financially.

Fake Account

The case details revealed that the accused created a fake account on Facebook under the name "Sheikha Amira Al-Masriya," claiming his ability to heal with the Quran and break spells, exploiting the psychological needs and simplicity of some victims to gain their trust and encourage them to communicate with him.

Threads of the Crime

The events of case number 6337 of 2024, Criminal Court of Al-Badari, stem from receiving several reports by citizens to the General Administration for Information Technology at the Ministry of Interior, confirming that they were subjected to extortion after communicating with the fake account. Investigations revealed that the accused requested victims to send personal photos, then threatened to publish them on social media in exchange for financial amounts.

Arrest of the Accused

Security investigations, led by Lieutenant Karim Amr of the Cyber Crime and Information Technology Department, confirmed the validity of the facts mentioned in the reports. Examination and technical tracking operations resulted in identifying the accused, named Mahmoud E. M, a 22-year-old resident of the village of Al-Nawara in Al-Badari Center, Assiut Governorate.

Investigations showed that the accused directly threatened one of the victims in exchange for financial amounts before the security forces succeeded in arresting him. When confronted with digital evidence, he admitted to committing the cyber extortion crimes attributed to him, and was referred to the criminal court, which issued its strict ruling.