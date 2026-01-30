أعلنت السلطات المصرية نجاحها في استرداد رجل الأعمال الهارب أمير الهلالي، المعروف إعلامياً بـ«مستريح السيارات»، وذلك بالتوازي مع صدور أحكام قضائية مشددة في قضايا الابتزاز الإلكتروني.


تعاون دولي ينهي رحلة الهروب

في إطار تنفيذ الأحكام القضائية النهائية، وبتوجيهات مباشرة من المستشار النائب العام، تمكنت الجهات المعنية من ملاحقة المتهم خارج البلاد عبر آليات التعاون القضائي الدولي. وتولت إدارة التعاون الدولي بمكتب النائب العام إعداد أمر قبض دولي بحق الهلالي، وتقديم طلب رسمي لتسليمه عبر القنوات القانونية المعتمدة، مع استمرار التنسيق مع الجهات الأجنبية المختصة.

وأسفرت هذه الجهود عن نجاح عملية الاسترداد بالتعاون مع الإنتربول المصري، إذ جرى تسليم المتهم إلى السلطات المصرية، وعرضه على النيابة المختصة لاتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة بحقه.

السجن 15 عاماً

في سياق قضائي منفصل، أصدرت الدائرة الثالثة بمحكمة جنايات أسيوط حكماً بالسجن المشدد لمدة 15 عاماً على عاطل، بعد إدانته في قضية ابتزاز إلكتروني استغل خلالها مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي لاستدراج المواطنين وابتزازهم مادياً.

حساب وهمي

وكشفت حيثيات القضية أن المتهم أنشأ حساباً مزيفاً على موقع «فيسبوك» باسم «الشيخة أميرة المصرية»، مدعياً قدرته على العلاج بالقرآن الكريم وفك السحر، مستغلاً الحاجات النفسية وبساطة بعض الضحايا لكسب ثقتهم ودفعهم للتواصل معه.

خيوط الجريمة

وتعود وقائع القضية رقم 6337 لسنة 2024 جنايات البداري إلى تلقي الإدارة العامة لتكنولوجيا المعلومات بوزارة الداخلية بلاغات عدة من مواطنين، أكدوا تعرضهم للابتزاز عقب تواصلهم مع الحساب الوهمي. وأوضحت التحقيقات أن المتهم كان يطلب من الضحايا إرسال صور شخصية، ثم يهدد بنشرها عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي مقابل مبالغ مالية.

ضبط المتهم

وأكدت تحريات الأجهزة الأمنية، بقيادة النقيب كريم عمرو بإدارة مكافحة جرائم الحسابات وتكنولوجيا المعلومات، صحة الوقائع الواردة في البلاغات. وأسفرت عمليات الفحص والتتبع التقني عن تحديد هوية المتهم، ويدعى محمود إ. م، يبلغ من العمر 22 عاماً، ومقيم بقرية النواورة بمركز البداري في محافظة أسيوط.

وأظهرت التحريات قيام المتهم بتهديد إحدى المجني عليهن بشكل مباشر مقابل مبالغ مالية، قبل أن تنجح الأجهزة الأمنية في ضبطه. وبمواجهته بالأدلة الرقمية أقر بارتكاب جرائم الابتزاز الإلكتروني المنسوبة إليه، ليُحال إلى محكمة الجنايات التي أصدرت حكمها المشدد.