أعلنت السلطات المصرية نجاحها في استرداد رجل الأعمال الهارب أمير الهلالي، المعروف إعلامياً بـ«مستريح السيارات»، وذلك بالتوازي مع صدور أحكام قضائية مشددة في قضايا الابتزاز الإلكتروني.
تعاون دولي ينهي رحلة الهروب
في إطار تنفيذ الأحكام القضائية النهائية، وبتوجيهات مباشرة من المستشار النائب العام، تمكنت الجهات المعنية من ملاحقة المتهم خارج البلاد عبر آليات التعاون القضائي الدولي. وتولت إدارة التعاون الدولي بمكتب النائب العام إعداد أمر قبض دولي بحق الهلالي، وتقديم طلب رسمي لتسليمه عبر القنوات القانونية المعتمدة، مع استمرار التنسيق مع الجهات الأجنبية المختصة.
وأسفرت هذه الجهود عن نجاح عملية الاسترداد بالتعاون مع الإنتربول المصري، إذ جرى تسليم المتهم إلى السلطات المصرية، وعرضه على النيابة المختصة لاتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة بحقه.
السجن 15 عاماً
في سياق قضائي منفصل، أصدرت الدائرة الثالثة بمحكمة جنايات أسيوط حكماً بالسجن المشدد لمدة 15 عاماً على عاطل، بعد إدانته في قضية ابتزاز إلكتروني استغل خلالها مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي لاستدراج المواطنين وابتزازهم مادياً.
حساب وهمي
وكشفت حيثيات القضية أن المتهم أنشأ حساباً مزيفاً على موقع «فيسبوك» باسم «الشيخة أميرة المصرية»، مدعياً قدرته على العلاج بالقرآن الكريم وفك السحر، مستغلاً الحاجات النفسية وبساطة بعض الضحايا لكسب ثقتهم ودفعهم للتواصل معه.
خيوط الجريمة
وتعود وقائع القضية رقم 6337 لسنة 2024 جنايات البداري إلى تلقي الإدارة العامة لتكنولوجيا المعلومات بوزارة الداخلية بلاغات عدة من مواطنين، أكدوا تعرضهم للابتزاز عقب تواصلهم مع الحساب الوهمي. وأوضحت التحقيقات أن المتهم كان يطلب من الضحايا إرسال صور شخصية، ثم يهدد بنشرها عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي مقابل مبالغ مالية.
ضبط المتهم
وأكدت تحريات الأجهزة الأمنية، بقيادة النقيب كريم عمرو بإدارة مكافحة جرائم الحسابات وتكنولوجيا المعلومات، صحة الوقائع الواردة في البلاغات. وأسفرت عمليات الفحص والتتبع التقني عن تحديد هوية المتهم، ويدعى محمود إ. م، يبلغ من العمر 22 عاماً، ومقيم بقرية النواورة بمركز البداري في محافظة أسيوط.
وأظهرت التحريات قيام المتهم بتهديد إحدى المجني عليهن بشكل مباشر مقابل مبالغ مالية، قبل أن تنجح الأجهزة الأمنية في ضبطه. وبمواجهته بالأدلة الرقمية أقر بارتكاب جرائم الابتزاز الإلكتروني المنسوبة إليه، ليُحال إلى محكمة الجنايات التي أصدرت حكمها المشدد.
The Egyptian authorities announced their success in recovering the fugitive businessman Amir Al-Hilali, known in the media as "the car swindler," coinciding with the issuance of strict judicial rulings in cases of cyber extortion.
International Cooperation Ends the Escape Journey
In the framework of implementing final judicial rulings, and under the direct instructions of the Attorney General, the relevant authorities were able to pursue the accused outside the country through mechanisms of international judicial cooperation. The International Cooperation Department of the Attorney General's Office prepared an international arrest warrant against Al-Hilali and submitted an official request for his extradition through the approved legal channels, while continuing coordination with the relevant foreign authorities.
These efforts resulted in a successful recovery operation in cooperation with the Egyptian Interpol, as the accused was handed over to the Egyptian authorities and presented to the competent prosecution to take the necessary legal actions against him.
15-Year Prison Sentence
In a separate judicial context, the Third Circuit of the Assiut Criminal Court issued a strict prison sentence of 15 years against an unemployed individual after convicting him in a cyber extortion case in which he exploited social media to lure citizens and extort them financially.
Fake Account
The case details revealed that the accused created a fake account on Facebook under the name "Sheikha Amira Al-Masriya," claiming his ability to heal with the Quran and break spells, exploiting the psychological needs and simplicity of some victims to gain their trust and encourage them to communicate with him.
Threads of the Crime
The events of case number 6337 of 2024, Criminal Court of Al-Badari, stem from receiving several reports by citizens to the General Administration for Information Technology at the Ministry of Interior, confirming that they were subjected to extortion after communicating with the fake account. Investigations revealed that the accused requested victims to send personal photos, then threatened to publish them on social media in exchange for financial amounts.
Arrest of the Accused
Security investigations, led by Lieutenant Karim Amr of the Cyber Crime and Information Technology Department, confirmed the validity of the facts mentioned in the reports. Examination and technical tracking operations resulted in identifying the accused, named Mahmoud E. M, a 22-year-old resident of the village of Al-Nawara in Al-Badari Center, Assiut Governorate.
Investigations showed that the accused directly threatened one of the victims in exchange for financial amounts before the security forces succeeded in arresting him. When confronted with digital evidence, he admitted to committing the cyber extortion crimes attributed to him, and was referred to the criminal court, which issued its strict ruling.