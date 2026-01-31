قررت وزارة التعليم الحصر المبكر للطلبة المتوقع غيابهم في رمضان لمتابعتهم استباقياً لتعزيز الانضباط المدرسي واستثمار أوقات الحصص بفاعلية دون هدر. وألزمت المدارس بالتقيد الصارم ببداية اليوم الدراسي ونهايته وفق التوقيت الزمني المعتمد، مع عدم التهاون في تطبيق ضوابط الزي المدرسي والتعامل الحازم مع حالات التأخر الصباحي.

كما طالبت المعلمين باستثمار كل دقيقة داخل الحصة الدراسية. ووجهت الوزارة إداراتها التعليمية بمنع إخراج أي طالب قبل نهاية الدوام الرسمي إلا في الحالات الطارئة وتحميل إدارة المدرسة مسؤولية ضبط التواجد الطلابي ومنع التسرب أثناء اليوم الدراسي.

ووجهت وزارة التعليم إداراتها المدرسية وكافة منسوبيها بتطبيق خطة إجرائية شاملة لضبط العملية التعليمية خلال رمضان لضمان استمرار نواتج التعلم وتحقيق الأهداف التربوية بما يراعي روحانية الشهر الفضيل واعتماد جداول دراسية تتناسب بمرونة مع طبيعة الشهر الكريم وعدم التهاون في تطبيق ضوابط الزي المدرسي مع ضرورة توظيف إستراتيجيات «التعلم النشط» التي تكسر الجمود وتراعي المتغيرات الفسيولوجية للطلاب أثناء الصيام.

إشعارات لأولياء الأمور


وشددت الوزارة على التفعيل الفوري لقنوات التواصل مع أولياء الأمور، وإرسال إشعارات دورية تتضمن خطط التعلم الأسبوعية وتقارير الانضباط وضرورة الرصد الفوري لأي صعوبات تعليمية أو سلوكية قد تطرأ خلال الشهر، والتدخل المباشر لمعالجتها تربوياً دون ترحيل المشكلات لضمان بيئة تعليمية مستقرة وآمنة.


وكلفت الوزارة رواد النشاط الطلابي بربط الفعاليات المدرسية بقيم شهر رمضان وتنفيذ برامج جاذبة تلبي اهتمامات الطلبة وتعزز في نفوسهم قيمة المسؤولية والجدية في طلب العلم ودراسة حالات الغياب المتكرر وتحليل مسبباتها، مع تقديم الدعم النفسي والتربوي للطلاب الذين يواجهون تحديات في التكيف مع الدراسة أثناء الصيام.