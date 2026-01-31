The Ministry of Education has decided to conduct early identification of students expected to be absent during Ramadan to proactively monitor them, enhance school discipline, and effectively utilize class time without waste. Schools are required to strictly adhere to the start and end times of the school day according to the approved schedule, with no leniency in enforcing the school uniform regulations and dealing firmly with cases of morning tardiness.

The ministry has also urged teachers to make the most of every minute within the classroom. It directed its educational administrations to prevent any student from leaving before the official end of the school day except in emergency situations, and to hold the school administration accountable for maintaining student attendance and preventing dropouts during the school day.

The Ministry of Education has instructed its school administrations and all its staff to implement a comprehensive procedural plan to regulate the educational process during Ramadan to ensure the continuity of learning outcomes and achieve educational goals while respecting the spirituality of the holy month. It has also emphasized the need for flexible study schedules that align with the nature of the blessed month and has insisted on strict adherence to school uniform regulations, while also necessitating the use of "active learning" strategies that break the monotony and consider the physiological changes students experience while fasting.

Notifications for Parents



The ministry stressed the immediate activation of communication channels with parents, sending periodic notifications that include weekly learning plans, discipline reports, and the necessity for immediate monitoring of any educational or behavioral difficulties that may arise during the month, with direct intervention to address them educationally without deferring problems to ensure a stable and safe learning environment.



The ministry has tasked student activity leaders with linking school activities to the values of Ramadan and implementing engaging programs that meet students' interests and instill in them a sense of responsibility and seriousness in seeking knowledge. It has also called for studying cases of repeated absenteeism and analyzing their causes, while providing psychological and educational support to students facing challenges in adapting to studying during fasting.