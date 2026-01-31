The Iranian authorities denied the assassination of a commander in the naval forces of the Revolutionary Guard in the explosion that targeted an 8-story residential building on Al-Muallim Street in Bandar Abbas, in the south of the country. They confirmed that the news about this is "completely false," according to what the Tasnim news agency reported today (Saturday).



Videos circulating showed part of the building's facade collapsing and turning into rubble, which covered several parked cars nearby. The explosion resulted in the destruction of two floors of the building and caused damage to several cars and one commercial shop. Rescue and civil defense teams are conducting relief operations.



Bandar Abbas is located in southern Iran at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz, which is the maritime passage through which about 20% of the world's oil passes.



The city has two important ports: Bandar Abbas Port, which is the largest seaport in Iran, and Shahid Rajaei Port.



The United States warned yesterday (Friday) the Iranian Revolutionary Guard that it "will not accept unsafe actions" in the Strait of Hormuz, after Tehran announced it would conduct a live-fire naval exercise there for two days.



The U.S. Central Command in the Middle East reported that the U.S. military will not tolerate "unsafe" maneuvers such as flying over U.S. warships, including the approach of Iranian fast boats in a collision course with U.S. vessels.



It warned that "any unsafe and unprofessional behavior near U.S. forces or regional partners or commercial vessels increases the risks of collision, escalation, and destabilization."