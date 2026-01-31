نفت السلطات الإيرانية اغتيال قائد في القوات البحرية التابعة للحرس الثوري في الانفجار الذي استهدف مبنى سكني مؤلف من 8 طوابق في شارع المعلم بمدينة بندر عباس، جنوب البلاد. وأكدت أن الأنباء حول ذلك «خاطئة تماماً»، بحسب ما نقلت وكالة تسنيم للأنباء، اليوم (السبت).


وأظهرت مقاطع فيديو متداولة تعرض جزء من واجهة المبنى للانهيار وتحول إلى ركام غطت آثاره عدداً من السيارات المتوقفة بالقرب من المنطقة. وأسفر الانفجار عن تدمير طابقين من المبنى، وإلحاق أضرار بعدة سيارات ومحل تجاري واحد. وتقوم فرق الإنقاذ والدفاع المدني بعمليات الإغاثة.


وتقع مدينة بندر عباس في جنوب إيران عند مدخل مضيق هرمز، وهو الممر البحري الذي تمر عبره نحو 20% من النفط العالمي.


وتضم ميناءين مهمين هما ميناء بندر عباس وهو أكبر ميناء بحري في إيران، وميناء شهيد رجائي.


وحذرت الولايات المتحدة أمس (الجمعة)، الحرس الثوري الإيراني من أنها «لن تقبل الأفعال غير الآمنة» في مضيق هرمز، بعدما أعلنت طهران إجراء مناورة بحرية بالذخيرة الحية هناك لمدة يومين.


وأفادت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية بالشرق الأوسط بأن الجيش الأمريكي لن يتسامح مع المناورات «غير الآمنة» مثل التحليق فوق السفن الحربية الأمريكية، بما في ذلك اقتراب الزوارق السريعة الإيرانية في مسار تصادمي مع السفن الأمريكية.


وحذرت من أن «أي سلوك غير آمن وغير احترافي بالقرب من القوات الأمريكية أو الشركاء الإقليميين أو السفن التجارية يزيد من مخاطر الاصطدام والتصعيد وزعزعة الاستقرار».