أعلنت إدارة التأمين على الودائع الفيدرالية الأمريكية (FDIC) اليوم إغلاق Metropolitan Capital Bank & Trust، بقرار من إدارة تنظيم القطاع المالي والمهني في ولاية إلينوي، في أول إفلاس لبنك في الولايات المتحدة خلال عام 2026، مع ودائع بلغت 212 مليون دولار.


حماية ودائع العملاء


وبموجب اتفاقية شراء وتولٍ، دخل First Independence Bank، ومقره ديترويت، لتحمل جميع ودائع بنك Metropolitan تقريباً، ما يضمن حماية كاملة لودائع العملاء واستمرار الخدمات المصرفية دون انقطاع، بحسب ما أوردته «سي ان بي سي».


وسيُعاد فتح فرع البنك الوحيد في شيكاغو الإثنين القادم، 2 فبراير 2026، كفرع تابع لـ First Independence Bank.


مركز مالي متدهور


وقالت إدارة تنظيم القطاع المالي في إلينوي: «إن الإغلاق جاء بسبب ظروف تشغيلية غير آمنة ومركز رأسمالي متدهور للبنك، الذي كان يمتلك أصولاً تبلغ نحو 261.1 مليون دولار عند الإغلاق».


من جهته، قدّر «FDIC» مبدئياً أن تكلفة إفلاس البنك لصندوق التأمين على الودائع تصل إلى نحو 19.7 مليون دولار، على أن تتغير هذه التقديرات مع تصريف الأصول المتبقية.


ويعد هذا الحدث أول إفلاس لبنك في أمريكا منذ مطلع 2026، في مؤشر يُتابَع عن كثب من قبل الأسواق ومراقبي القطاع المصرفي.