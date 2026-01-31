أعلنت إدارة التأمين على الودائع الفيدرالية الأمريكية (FDIC) اليوم إغلاق Metropolitan Capital Bank & Trust، بقرار من إدارة تنظيم القطاع المالي والمهني في ولاية إلينوي، في أول إفلاس لبنك في الولايات المتحدة خلال عام 2026، مع ودائع بلغت 212 مليون دولار.
حماية ودائع العملاء
وبموجب اتفاقية شراء وتولٍ، دخل First Independence Bank، ومقره ديترويت، لتحمل جميع ودائع بنك Metropolitan تقريباً، ما يضمن حماية كاملة لودائع العملاء واستمرار الخدمات المصرفية دون انقطاع، بحسب ما أوردته «سي ان بي سي».
وسيُعاد فتح فرع البنك الوحيد في شيكاغو الإثنين القادم، 2 فبراير 2026، كفرع تابع لـ First Independence Bank.
مركز مالي متدهور
وقالت إدارة تنظيم القطاع المالي في إلينوي: «إن الإغلاق جاء بسبب ظروف تشغيلية غير آمنة ومركز رأسمالي متدهور للبنك، الذي كان يمتلك أصولاً تبلغ نحو 261.1 مليون دولار عند الإغلاق».
من جهته، قدّر «FDIC» مبدئياً أن تكلفة إفلاس البنك لصندوق التأمين على الودائع تصل إلى نحو 19.7 مليون دولار، على أن تتغير هذه التقديرات مع تصريف الأصول المتبقية.
ويعد هذا الحدث أول إفلاس لبنك في أمريكا منذ مطلع 2026، في مؤشر يُتابَع عن كثب من قبل الأسواق ومراقبي القطاع المصرفي.
The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) announced today the closure of Metropolitan Capital Bank & Trust, following a decision by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, marking the first bank failure in the United States in 2026, with deposits totaling $212 million.
Customer Deposit Protection
Under a purchase and assumption agreement, First Independence Bank, based in Detroit, will assume nearly all deposits of Metropolitan Bank, ensuring full protection for customer deposits and the continuation of banking services without interruption, according to CNBC.
The bank's only branch in Chicago will reopen next Monday, February 2, 2026, as a branch of First Independence Bank.
Deteriorating Financial Condition
The Illinois Department of Financial Regulation stated: "The closure was due to unsafe operating conditions and a deteriorating capital position for the bank, which had assets of approximately $261.1 million at the time of closure."
For its part, the FDIC initially estimated that the cost of the bank's failure to the Deposit Insurance Fund would be around $19.7 million, with these estimates subject to change as remaining assets are liquidated.
This event marks the first bank failure in America since the beginning of 2026, a development closely monitored by markets and banking sector regulators.