The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) announced today the closure of Metropolitan Capital Bank & Trust, following a decision by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, marking the first bank failure in the United States in 2026, with deposits totaling $212 million.



Customer Deposit Protection



Under a purchase and assumption agreement, First Independence Bank, based in Detroit, will assume nearly all deposits of Metropolitan Bank, ensuring full protection for customer deposits and the continuation of banking services without interruption, according to CNBC.



The bank's only branch in Chicago will reopen next Monday, February 2, 2026, as a branch of First Independence Bank.



Deteriorating Financial Condition



The Illinois Department of Financial Regulation stated: "The closure was due to unsafe operating conditions and a deteriorating capital position for the bank, which had assets of approximately $261.1 million at the time of closure."



For its part, the FDIC initially estimated that the cost of the bank's failure to the Deposit Insurance Fund would be around $19.7 million, with these estimates subject to change as remaining assets are liquidated.



This event marks the first bank failure in America since the beginning of 2026, a development closely monitored by markets and banking sector regulators.