فيما تسلمت السلطات العراقية 953 عنصراً من تنظيم داعش الإرهابي حتى الآن، عزت مصادر مسؤولة التباطؤ في عمليات النقل خلال الأيام الماضية إلى سوء الأحوال الجوية.
وأفادت المصادر بأن نحو 150 عنصراً من «داعش» من المقرر أن يصلوا اليوم (السبت)، لافتاً إلى أن الاتفاق الأخير بين الحكومة السورية وقوات سورية الديمقراطية (قسد) ينعكس على وتيرة النقل، بما قد يؤدي إلى تقليل أعداد العناصر المنقولين إلى العراق.
وكشفت المصادر أن من بين 953 عنصراً تم استلامهم، يوجد 3 عراقيين فقط، فيما ينتمي الباقون إلى جنسيات مختلفة، أغلبها أوروبية.
وأعلنت تشكيل لجنة قضائية موحّدة تتولى التحقيق مع عناصر «داعش» وفق الإجراءات القانونية المعتمدة، موضحة أن آخر مجموعة من نقل العوائل العراقية من مخيم الهول إلى مخيم الجدعة من المنتظر أن تصل خلال 48 ساعة.
وكانت دفعة أولى تضم 150 عنصراً، بينهم قياديون بارزون في التنظيم وأوروبيون، وصلت إلى العراق من أحد سجون الحسكة، بحسب ما أفصح مسؤولان عراقيان الأسبوع الماضي.
يذكر أن هؤلاء وجميعهم على مستوى زعماء في عمليات «داعش» في العراق، بما في ذلك خلال عام 2014 حين سيطر التنظيم الإرهابي على مساحات واسعة من العراق وسورية.
وكانت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية «سنتكوم» أعلنت في وقت سابق من الشهر الجاري بدء نقل عناصر التنظيم من سورية إلى العراق، في خطوة قالت إنها تهدف إلى «ضمان بقاء الإرهابيين في مرافق احتجاز مؤمّنة».
من جانبه، أعلن مجلس القضاء الأعلى العراقي أنه سيباشر الإجراءات بحقهم، وأن جميع المتهمين بغض النظر عن جنسياتهم أو مواقعهم ستُطبّق بحقهم الإجراءات القانونية من دون أي استثناء.
While the Iraqi authorities have received 953 members of the ISIS terrorist organization so far, responsible sources attributed the slowdown in transport operations over the past few days to bad weather conditions.
The sources reported that about 150 ISIS members are scheduled to arrive today (Saturday), noting that the recent agreement between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) is reflected in the pace of transport, which may lead to a reduction in the number of individuals being transferred to Iraq.
Sources revealed that among the 953 individuals received, there are only 3 Iraqis, while the rest belong to various nationalities, most of them European.
A unified judicial committee has been formed to investigate the ISIS members according to the approved legal procedures, explaining that the last group of Iraqi families being transferred from the al-Hol camp to the al-Jad'ah camp is expected to arrive within 48 hours.
The first batch, which included 150 members, among them prominent leaders in the organization and Europeans, arrived in Iraq from one of the prisons in Hasakah, according to two Iraqi officials last week.
It is worth noting that all of these individuals are at the level of leaders in ISIS operations in Iraq, including during 2014 when the terrorist organization controlled vast areas of Iraq and Syria.
The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced earlier this month the start of transferring members of the organization from Syria to Iraq, in a move it said aims to "ensure that terrorists remain in secure detention facilities."
For its part, the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council announced that it will initiate proceedings against them, and that all defendants, regardless of their nationalities or locations, will be subject to legal procedures without any exceptions.