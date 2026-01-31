فيما تسلمت السلطات العراقية 953 عنصراً من تنظيم داعش الإرهابي حتى الآن، عزت مصادر مسؤولة التباطؤ في عمليات النقل خلال الأيام الماضية إلى سوء الأحوال الجوية.

وأفادت المصادر بأن نحو 150 عنصراً من «داعش» من المقرر أن يصلوا اليوم (السبت)، لافتاً إلى أن الاتفاق الأخير بين الحكومة السورية وقوات سورية الديمقراطية (قسد) ينعكس على وتيرة النقل، بما قد يؤدي إلى تقليل أعداد العناصر المنقولين إلى العراق.

وكشفت المصادر أن من بين 953 عنصراً تم استلامهم، يوجد 3 عراقيين فقط، فيما ينتمي الباقون إلى جنسيات مختلفة، أغلبها أوروبية.

وأعلنت تشكيل لجنة قضائية موحّدة تتولى التحقيق مع عناصر «داعش» وفق الإجراءات القانونية المعتمدة، موضحة أن آخر مجموعة من نقل العوائل العراقية من مخيم الهول إلى مخيم الجدعة من المنتظر أن تصل خلال 48 ساعة.

وكانت دفعة أولى تضم 150 عنصراً، بينهم قياديون بارزون في التنظيم وأوروبيون، وصلت إلى العراق من أحد سجون الحسكة، بحسب ما أفصح مسؤولان عراقيان الأسبوع الماضي.

يذكر أن هؤلاء وجميعهم على مستوى زعماء في عمليات «داعش» في العراق، بما في ذلك خلال عام 2014 حين سيطر التنظيم الإرهابي على مساحات واسعة من العراق وسورية.

وكانت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية «سنتكوم» أعلنت في وقت سابق من الشهر الجاري بدء نقل عناصر التنظيم من سورية إلى العراق، في خطوة قالت إنها تهدف إلى «ضمان بقاء الإرهابيين في مرافق احتجاز مؤمّنة».

من جانبه، أعلن مجلس القضاء الأعلى العراقي أنه سيباشر الإجراءات بحقهم، وأن جميع المتهمين بغض النظر عن جنسياتهم أو مواقعهم ستُطبّق بحقهم الإجراءات القانونية من دون أي استثناء.