While the Iraqi authorities have received 953 members of the ISIS terrorist organization so far, responsible sources attributed the slowdown in transport operations over the past few days to bad weather conditions.

The sources reported that about 150 ISIS members are scheduled to arrive today (Saturday), noting that the recent agreement between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) is reflected in the pace of transport, which may lead to a reduction in the number of individuals being transferred to Iraq.

Sources revealed that among the 953 individuals received, there are only 3 Iraqis, while the rest belong to various nationalities, most of them European.

A unified judicial committee has been formed to investigate the ISIS members according to the approved legal procedures, explaining that the last group of Iraqi families being transferred from the al-Hol camp to the al-Jad'ah camp is expected to arrive within 48 hours.

The first batch, which included 150 members, among them prominent leaders in the organization and Europeans, arrived in Iraq from one of the prisons in Hasakah, according to two Iraqi officials last week.

It is worth noting that all of these individuals are at the level of leaders in ISIS operations in Iraq, including during 2014 when the terrorist organization controlled vast areas of Iraq and Syria.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced earlier this month the start of transferring members of the organization from Syria to Iraq, in a move it said aims to "ensure that terrorists remain in secure detention facilities."

For its part, the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council announced that it will initiate proceedings against them, and that all defendants, regardless of their nationalities or locations, will be subject to legal procedures without any exceptions.