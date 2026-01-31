Amid rising speculation about the possibility of the United States launching a military strike against Iran, an American aircraft specialized in monitoring nuclear weapons landed on British soil, a move that has piqued the interest of political and military circles.

Nuclear Surveillance Mission

The aircraft, belonging to the U.S. Air Force, is a “WC-135R” Constant Phoenix, and is used for specialized missions to detect radioactive particles in the atmosphere, with the aim of uncovering any undeclared nuclear activities or prohibited tests.

Landing at a Strategic Base

The aircraft landed at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk, coinciding with the United States' ongoing efforts to bolster its military presence in the Middle East.

International Pressures

This development comes at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump warned Iran that “time is running out” to sign a new agreement regarding nuclear weapons bans, while the European Union has intensified its pressure bydesignating the Iranian Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organization.

Previous Record

According to the British newspaper Telegraph, the aircraft was previously deployed from the United States to the Middle East days before the American bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities during the summer of last year. It also landed in Britain in early 2022, weeks before the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war.

No Indications

Despite the ambiguity surrounding the reason for the recent landing, defense sources confirmed that the presence of the aircraft does not necessarily indicate the imminent execution of military action, noting that its missions are related to monitoring and compliance with nuclear test ban agreements.

UN Missions

It is known that the United Nations has tasked this aircraft with radiation monitoring missions, as it has previously conducted flights to collect air samples in various regions around the world, including the Indian Ocean, the Mediterranean Sea, and polar areas.

The Telegraph quoted a source stating that the aircraft flies around the world to ensure that no ground nuclear tests are being conducted, and not to search for nuclear weapons themselves.

Military Activity

In the same context, images from RAF Mildenhall showed training exercises for American special forces, which included fast rope descents from V-22 Osprey aircraft.

Regional Concerns

On another note, the head of the Russian nuclear energy agency, Alexey Likhachev, announced his country’s readiness to evacuate its employees from the Iranian Bushehr nuclear power plant if necessary.

Regional sources expressed concerns that any American strike could have counterproductive results, potentially strengthening the regime rather than weakening it, especially in light of the absence of a clear successor to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Uncalculated Scenarios

Arab officials and diplomats warned of the possibility that the Revolutionary Guard could seize power in the event of a political collapse, which could lead to broader nuclear escalation, emphasizing that a policy of containment remains the preferred option to avoid chaos, civil war, and the spread of instability beyond Iran's borders.