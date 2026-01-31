في ظل تصاعد التكهنات بشأن احتمال توجيه الولايات المتحدة ضربة عسكرية لإيران، هبطت طائرة أمريكية متخصصة في رصد الأسلحة النووية داخل الأراضي البريطانية، في خطوة أثارت اهتمام الأوساط السياسية والعسكرية.

مهمة استطلاع نووي

الطائرة، التابعة لسلاح الجو الأمريكي، من طراز «WC-135R»Constant Phoenix، وتُستخدم في مهمات متخصصة لرصد الجسيمات المشعة في الغلاف الجوي، بهدف الكشف عن أي أنشطة نووية غير معلنة أو اختبارات محظورة.

هبوط في قاعدة استراتيجية

وحطّت الطائرة في قاعدة ميلدنهال الجوية التابعة لسلاح الجو الملكي البريطاني في مقاطعة سوفولك، بالتزامن مع استمرار الولايات المتحدة في تعزيز وجودها العسكري في الشرق الأوسط.

ضغوط دولية

يأتي هذا التطور في وقت حذّر فيه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إيران من أن «الوقت ينفد» لتوقيع اتفاق جديد بشأن حظر الأسلحة النووية، فيما صعّد الاتحاد الأوروبي من ضغوطه عبر تصنيف الحرس الثوري الإيراني منظمة إرهابية.

سجل سابق

وبحسب صحيفة تلغراف البريطانية، سبق نشر الطائرة من الولايات المتحدة إلى الشرق الأوسط قبل أيام من القصف الأمريكي للمنشآت النووية الإيرانية خلال صيف العام الماضي. كما كانت قد هبطت في بريطانيا مطلع عام 2022، قبل أسابيع من اندلاع الحرب الروسية الأوكرانية.

لا مؤشرات

ورغم الغموض الذي يحيط بسبب الهبوط الأخير، أكدت مصادر دفاعية أن وجود الطائرة لا يعني بالضرورة قرب تنفيذ عمل عسكري، مشيرة إلى أن مهماتها ترتبط بالمراقبة والامتثال لاتفاقيات حظر التجارب النووية.

مهمات أممية

ومن المعروف أن الأمم المتحدة كلفت هذه الطائرة بمهمات مراقبة الإشعاع، إذ نفذت سابقاً طلعات لأخذ عينات هواء في مناطق متعددة حول العالم، شملت المحيط الهندي، والبحر الأبيض المتوسط، والمناطق القطبية.

ونقلت تلغراف عن مصدر قوله إن الطائرة تحلق حول العالم للتأكد من عدم إجراء تجارب نووية أرضية، وليس للبحث عن أسلحة نووية بحد ذاتها".

نشاط عسكري

في السياق ذاته، أظهرت صور من قاعدة ميلدنهال تدريبات لقوات خاصة أمريكية، تضمنت عمليات إنزال سريع بالحبال من طائرات V-22 Osprey.

مخاوف إقليمية

من جهة أخرى، أعلن رئيس مؤسسة الطاقة النووية الروسية أليكسي ليخاتشيف استعداد بلاده لإجلاء موظفيها من محطة بوشهر النووية الإيرانية عند الضرورة.

وأعربت مصادر إقليمية عن مخاوف من أن تؤدي أي ضربة أمريكية إلى نتائج عكسية، قد تعزز تماسك النظام بدل إضعافه، خصوصاً في ظل غياب خليفة واضح للمرشد الأعلى علي خامنئي.

سيناريوهات غير محسوبة

وحذّر مسؤولون ودبلوماسيون عرب من احتمال سيطرة الحرس الثوري على السلطة في حال حدوث انهيار سياسي، ما قد يؤدي إلى تصعيد نووي أوسع، مؤكدين أن سياسة الاحتواء تبقى الخيار المفضل لتجنب الفوضى والحرب الأهلية وامتداد عدم الاستقرار خارج حدود إيران.