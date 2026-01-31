في ظل تصاعد التكهنات بشأن احتمال توجيه الولايات المتحدة ضربة عسكرية لإيران، هبطت طائرة أمريكية متخصصة في رصد الأسلحة النووية داخل الأراضي البريطانية، في خطوة أثارت اهتمام الأوساط السياسية والعسكرية.
مهمة استطلاع نووي
الطائرة، التابعة لسلاح الجو الأمريكي، من طراز «WC-135R»Constant Phoenix، وتُستخدم في مهمات متخصصة لرصد الجسيمات المشعة في الغلاف الجوي، بهدف الكشف عن أي أنشطة نووية غير معلنة أو اختبارات محظورة.
هبوط في قاعدة استراتيجية
وحطّت الطائرة في قاعدة ميلدنهال الجوية التابعة لسلاح الجو الملكي البريطاني في مقاطعة سوفولك، بالتزامن مع استمرار الولايات المتحدة في تعزيز وجودها العسكري في الشرق الأوسط.
ضغوط دولية
يأتي هذا التطور في وقت حذّر فيه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إيران من أن «الوقت ينفد» لتوقيع اتفاق جديد بشأن حظر الأسلحة النووية، فيما صعّد الاتحاد الأوروبي من ضغوطه عبر تصنيف الحرس الثوري الإيراني منظمة إرهابية.
سجل سابق
وبحسب صحيفة تلغراف البريطانية، سبق نشر الطائرة من الولايات المتحدة إلى الشرق الأوسط قبل أيام من القصف الأمريكي للمنشآت النووية الإيرانية خلال صيف العام الماضي. كما كانت قد هبطت في بريطانيا مطلع عام 2022، قبل أسابيع من اندلاع الحرب الروسية الأوكرانية.
لا مؤشرات
ورغم الغموض الذي يحيط بسبب الهبوط الأخير، أكدت مصادر دفاعية أن وجود الطائرة لا يعني بالضرورة قرب تنفيذ عمل عسكري، مشيرة إلى أن مهماتها ترتبط بالمراقبة والامتثال لاتفاقيات حظر التجارب النووية.
مهمات أممية
ومن المعروف أن الأمم المتحدة كلفت هذه الطائرة بمهمات مراقبة الإشعاع، إذ نفذت سابقاً طلعات لأخذ عينات هواء في مناطق متعددة حول العالم، شملت المحيط الهندي، والبحر الأبيض المتوسط، والمناطق القطبية.
ونقلت تلغراف عن مصدر قوله إن الطائرة تحلق حول العالم للتأكد من عدم إجراء تجارب نووية أرضية، وليس للبحث عن أسلحة نووية بحد ذاتها".
نشاط عسكري
في السياق ذاته، أظهرت صور من قاعدة ميلدنهال تدريبات لقوات خاصة أمريكية، تضمنت عمليات إنزال سريع بالحبال من طائرات V-22 Osprey.
مخاوف إقليمية
من جهة أخرى، أعلن رئيس مؤسسة الطاقة النووية الروسية أليكسي ليخاتشيف استعداد بلاده لإجلاء موظفيها من محطة بوشهر النووية الإيرانية عند الضرورة.
وأعربت مصادر إقليمية عن مخاوف من أن تؤدي أي ضربة أمريكية إلى نتائج عكسية، قد تعزز تماسك النظام بدل إضعافه، خصوصاً في ظل غياب خليفة واضح للمرشد الأعلى علي خامنئي.
سيناريوهات غير محسوبة
وحذّر مسؤولون ودبلوماسيون عرب من احتمال سيطرة الحرس الثوري على السلطة في حال حدوث انهيار سياسي، ما قد يؤدي إلى تصعيد نووي أوسع، مؤكدين أن سياسة الاحتواء تبقى الخيار المفضل لتجنب الفوضى والحرب الأهلية وامتداد عدم الاستقرار خارج حدود إيران.
Amid rising speculation about the possibility of the United States launching a military strike against Iran, an American aircraft specialized in monitoring nuclear weapons landed on British soil, a move that has piqued the interest of political and military circles.
Nuclear Surveillance Mission
The aircraft, belonging to the U.S. Air Force, is a “WC-135R” Constant Phoenix, and is used for specialized missions to detect radioactive particles in the atmosphere, with the aim of uncovering any undeclared nuclear activities or prohibited tests.
Landing at a Strategic Base
The aircraft landed at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk, coinciding with the United States' ongoing efforts to bolster its military presence in the Middle East.
International Pressures
This development comes at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump warned Iran that “time is running out” to sign a new agreement regarding nuclear weapons bans, while the European Union has intensified its pressure bydesignating the Iranian Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organization.
Previous Record
According to the British newspaper Telegraph, the aircraft was previously deployed from the United States to the Middle East days before the American bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities during the summer of last year. It also landed in Britain in early 2022, weeks before the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war.
No Indications
Despite the ambiguity surrounding the reason for the recent landing, defense sources confirmed that the presence of the aircraft does not necessarily indicate the imminent execution of military action, noting that its missions are related to monitoring and compliance with nuclear test ban agreements.
UN Missions
It is known that the United Nations has tasked this aircraft with radiation monitoring missions, as it has previously conducted flights to collect air samples in various regions around the world, including the Indian Ocean, the Mediterranean Sea, and polar areas.
The Telegraph quoted a source stating that the aircraft flies around the world to ensure that no ground nuclear tests are being conducted, and not to search for nuclear weapons themselves.
Military Activity
In the same context, images from RAF Mildenhall showed training exercises for American special forces, which included fast rope descents from V-22 Osprey aircraft.
Regional Concerns
On another note, the head of the Russian nuclear energy agency, Alexey Likhachev, announced his country’s readiness to evacuate its employees from the Iranian Bushehr nuclear power plant if necessary.
Regional sources expressed concerns that any American strike could have counterproductive results, potentially strengthening the regime rather than weakening it, especially in light of the absence of a clear successor to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Uncalculated Scenarios
Arab officials and diplomats warned of the possibility that the Revolutionary Guard could seize power in the event of a political collapse, which could lead to broader nuclear escalation, emphasizing that a policy of containment remains the preferred option to avoid chaos, civil war, and the spread of instability beyond Iran's borders.