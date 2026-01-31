شهد شرق جمهورية الكونغو الديموقراطية هذا الأسبوع واحدة من أكثر الكوارث المأساوية في تاريخ التعدين الحديث، بعد انهيار منجم روبايا للكولتان، ما أسفر عن مقتل أكثر من 200 شخص، بينهم عمال وأطفال ونساء كانوا يتسوقون في السوق المجاورة، وفق ما أكد مسؤول محلي لوكالة رويترز.

ووقع الانهيار الأربعاء في موقع المنجم، الذي ينتج نحو 15٪ من الكولتان عالميًا، المعدن الحيوي المستخدم في صناعة الهواتف المحمولة وأجهزة الكمبيوتر ومكونات الفضاء والتوربينات الغازية. ورغم الجهود العاجلة لإنقاذ بعض الضحايا، فقد أصيب عدد كبير بجروح خطيرة، ولا يزال بعض الناجين في حالة حرجة.

ويعمل معظم السكان المحليين في روبايا بالتنقيب اليدوي مقابل بضعة دولارات يوميًا، في منطقة تسيطر عليها منذ عام 2024 حركة إم 23 المتمردة، المدعومة جزئيًا من رواندا. وتأتي هذه المأساة وسط تواصل النزاعات المسلحة في شرق الكونغو، رغم اتفاقيات السلام الأخيرة والضغط الدولي، بما في ذلك قرار مجلس الأمن التابع للأمم المتحدة بتمديد مهمة حفظ السلام «مونوسكو» لعام إضافي.

وليست هذه المرة الأولى التي يشهد فيها شرق الكونغو سلسلة كوارث مناجم مميتة، إذ وقع في نوفمبر الماضي انهيار آخر في منجم نحاس وكوبالت في كالاندو، أسفر عن مقتل 32 شخصًا نتيجة تدافع العمال على جسر ضعيف.

وأدانت الأمم المتحدة أي هجمات من حركة إم 23، وتطالب رواندا بوقف دعمها للمتمردين، في حين يبقى السكان المحليون عرضة للخطر في مناطق تزداد فيها التوترات الأمنية والمعيشية.

وتسلط هذه الحادثة الضوء على المخاطر الكبيرة التي تواجه عمال المناجم اليدويين في الكونغو، والتي تأتي على الرغم من الطلب العالمي المتزايد على الكولتان، وهو معدن أساسي لتكنولوجيا الهواتف والحواسيب الحديثة، ما يضع المسؤولية على المجتمع الدولي لضمان السلامة وحماية المدنيين في مناطق التعدين الحيوية.