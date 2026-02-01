منذ انتهاء تأثير التيارات القومية والشيوعية واليسارية والبعثية في العالم العربي لم ينشأ مشروع أيديولوجي في خطورة مشروع «البروتستانتية الإسلاموية»، الذي يتم ترويجه وتسويقه بضراوة كمشروع سياسي للمنطقة، ليس لخطورته العقائدية بل لخطورته المركبة، فهو مغلّف بالسياسة والتسامح والسلام، بينما هو في غايته عقائدي تدميري، يسعى صانعوه لهدم المنطقة؛ وإعادة بنائها على دين وجغرافيا ودول جديدة.

ما يشهده الإقليم العربي منذ أحداث الحادي عشر من سبتمبر ليس خلافاً سياسياً، ولا ملفات عالقة يمكن حلها، بل كانت انخراطاً في مشاريع قوى غربية –متطرفة– خاصمت الدول العربية الكبرى، واعتبرتها عدواً؛ لأنها مستقلة وصلبة ولا تسمح بتمرير أجندات التفتيت والتمزيق، خاصة «السعودية – مصر – سوريا».

جاء غزو العراق 2003م، ثم «الفوضى الخلاقة» التي أُجهِضَت في قمة شرم الشيخ 2005م، ثم موجات «الخريف العربي» لهدم الدولة العربية في شكلها المستقل الذي نشأ قبل مئة عام، ثم التحوّل لبناء علاقة مع مليشيات وتنظيمات، تُقدم «حفتر، والحوثي، والجنجويد، وقسد»، لتكون بديلاً عن الدولة العربية المركزية.

لكن مع استعادة بعض الدول العربية عافيتها، تقدّمت مشاريع أخرى للتفتيت والفوضى، بالاتفاق بين دول وظيفية وقوى غربية متطرفة، على رأس تلك المشاريع تدمير المرجعيات الدينية الإسلامية التقليدية ونسفها، واستبدالها بمرجعيات جديدة.

لكن قبل ذلك لعلنا نستعيد أسباب نشوء الحركة البروتستانتية في القرن السادس عشر (تحديداً عام 1517م)، لنفهم لماذا يتم تقديمها كبديل «إسلاموي» تحت شعارات سياسية ودينية لها كعبة جديدة.

نشأت الحركة البروتستانتية في ألمانيا على يد الراهب أستاذ اللاهوت مارتن لوثر، لتكون مذهباً بجانب الكاثوليكية والأرثذوكسية، المذهبان المسيحيان اللذان دخلا في صراع فكري طويل دام قروناً طويلة، استندت البروتستانتية المسيحية على «أيديولوجيا»، بينما تُبنى «البروتستانتية الإسلاموية» لهدم الإسلام برمته، وعلى طموحات سياسية عابرة غير واقعية، يظن من ابتكرها قدرته على بيعها في سوق الأوهام، لتأتي كبديل للسنية والشيعية، وتزيح نفوذهما.

لقد صدّقَ بعض القافزين في الهواء -ممن لم يقرؤوا إمكاناتهم جيداً- قدرتهم على هدم دور السعودية، كونها المرجعية العربية والإسلامية السنّية الكبرى في العالم، ثم تعهدوا بحماسة أمام القوى الشريكة لهم في الغرب على تقديم مشروعهم البديل «البروتستانتية الإسلاموية»، ودعمه عسكرياً وإعلامياً، ليأخذ مكان الإسلام السنّي، الذي عدوه العائق الأكبر أمامهم كدول طفيلية بلا تاريخ سياسي ولا مرجعية ثقافية أو دينية.

مشروعٌ ديني لم يفهموا أنه نشأ بسبب ظروف خاصة لا يمكن استنساخها في العالمين العربي والإسلامي.

لقد ظنوا أنه قادر على الانتظام داخل الثقافة العربية، وإزاحة الإسلام السنّي، في منطقة لا تقبل غير مكة والمدينة كمرجعية دينية، لقد كان غروراً مركباً سرعان ما تهاوى مع أول اصطدام.

من يفكك الهجوم الممنهج للصحافة الغربية الصفراء –اليوم- سيفهم أن هناك «كرة ثلج» يتم بناؤها بعناية لاغتيال السعودية معنوياً، ومن ثم شيطنة «مكة والمدينة» لأنهما أيقونتا المشروع السني، واستبدالهما بكعبة وعقيدة جديدتين.

هذه ليست خلافات سياسية بين دول المنطقة، ولا سباق نفوذ كما يتوهم البعض، هذه حرب وجودية، أدواتها الحرب بالوكالة ودعم المليشيات، والإعلام والتحالفات المشبوهة، والترويج لعقائد وديانات مشبوهة، في محاولة لهدم الإسلام السنّي ومرجعياته في مكة والمدينة كما عرفه العالم منذ 1400 عام، واستبداله بـ«بروتستانتية إسلاموية»، ولذلك من المفيد في أحيان كثيرة حدوث الأزمات؛ لأنها كاشفة وترفع غطاء التغافل والتسامح.