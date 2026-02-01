Since the end of the influence of nationalist, communist, leftist, and Ba'athist currents in the Arab world, no ideological project has emerged as significant as the "Islamic Protestantism" project, which is being vigorously promoted and marketed as a political project for the region. This is not only due to its doctrinal danger but also its complex danger, as it is cloaked in politics, tolerance, and peace, while at its core, it is a destructive ideological endeavor aimed at dismantling the region and rebuilding it on new religions, geographies, and states.

The Arab region has witnessed since the events of September 11 not a political dispute, nor unresolved files that can be solved, but rather an engagement in projects by Western – extremist – powers that have opposed major Arab states, considering them enemies because they are independent and resilient, and do not allow the passage of fragmentation and disintegration agendas, especially "Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Syria."

The invasion of Iraq in 2003, followed by the "creative chaos" that was thwarted at the Sharm El-Sheikh summit in 2005, and then the waves of the "Arab Spring" aimed at dismantling the Arab state in its independent form that emerged a hundred years ago, and the shift towards building relationships with militias and organizations, presenting "Haftar, the Houthis, the Janjaweed, and SDF" as alternatives to the central Arab state.

However, with some Arab countries regaining their vitality, other projects for fragmentation and chaos have emerged, agreed upon by functional states and extremist Western powers, with the primary goal of destroying traditional Islamic religious references and replacing them with new references.

But before that, perhaps we should revisit the reasons for the emergence of the Protestant movement in the sixteenth century (specifically in 1517) to understand why it is being presented as an "Islamist" alternative under political and religious slogans that have a new Kaaba.

The Protestant movement emerged in Germany under the leadership of the monk and theology professor Martin Luther, becoming a denomination alongside Catholicism and Orthodoxy, the two Christian denominations that entered into a long intellectual struggle lasting centuries. Protestant Christianity was based on an "ideology," while "Islamic Protestantism" is built to dismantle Islam entirely, based on unrealistic transient political ambitions, as those who invented it believe they can sell it in the market of illusions, coming as an alternative to Sunni and Shia, and displacing their influence.

Some of the dreamers - who did not adequately assess their capabilities - believed they could dismantle Saudi Arabia's role as the major Sunni Arab and Islamic reference in the world, and then enthusiastically pledged before their Western partners to present their alternative project "Islamic Protestantism," and to support it militarily and media-wise, to take the place of Sunni Islam, which they considered the biggest obstacle before them as parasitic states without political history or cultural or religious reference.

A religious project they did not understand had emerged due to specific circumstances that cannot be replicated in the Arab and Islamic worlds.

They thought it could integrate into Arab culture and displace Sunni Islam in a region that accepts nothing but Mecca and Medina as religious references. This was a compounded arrogance that quickly collapsed with the first collision.

Those who analyze the systematic attack of the yellow Western press today will understand that there is a "snowball" being carefully built to morally assassinate Saudi Arabia, and then demonize "Mecca and Medina" as they are the icons of the Sunni project, replacing them with a new Kaaba and doctrine.

These are not political disputes between the countries of the region, nor a race for influence as some might think; this is an existential war, with tools such as proxy wars, militia support, media, dubious alliances, and the promotion of questionable doctrines and religions, in an attempt to dismantle Sunni Islam and its references in Mecca and Medina as the world has known them for 1400 years, replacing them with "Islamic Protestantism." Therefore, crises are often useful; they reveal and lift the veil of neglect and tolerance.