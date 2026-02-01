In an era where football has become a game of complex tactics and drawn-out plans, where a player is measured more by their commitment to their role than by their talent, and where talents around the world have narrowed down to limited skills; passing, shooting, creating... a magical Algerian emerges to propose a new skill and redefine the relationship with the ball.

Riyad Mahrez is not a sprinter, nor loud, nor overly talkative.

A slender figure residing on the far right, quiet to the point of shyness, but when the ball reaches him, everything changes.

He receives it tenderly, as if they have a postponed romantic date that should not be spoiled by haste.

It comes to him eagerly, and he embraces it every time as if it knows its only path.

Sometimes you feel that the ball is made from the skin of his feet, or that it contains a piece of his heart;

the safest place for it... is between his feet.

The scene of him receiving the ball against Al-Ittihad, as it descends from the far end of the pitch with speed and height, was not just a correct touch, but a pure artistic act.

A silky reception, accompanied by preparation, then a pass, followed by a goal.

A moment that transcends the boundaries of the game, settling in memory as an unforgettable, eternal image.

There are moments in football that cannot be explained... but felt.

Just as Beethoven's music cannot be explained,

nor can Da Vinci's Mona Lisa be summarized,

nor can Shakespeare's plays be condensed,

nor can Al-Mutanabbi's poems be interpreted,

nor can Mohammed Abdu's songs be measured.

Such is the control of Riyad Mahrez.

That moment was not an exception; he repeated it so many times that its features began to appear in those around him.

A noticeable improvement in ball reception among the right-wing backs, as if the contagion spread quietly.

Here, one of the most important goals of interacting with stars is achieved; to learn without being taught, and to see art being practiced daily without explanation.

Today, our league, and Al-Ahly, are graced with one of the purest ball receivers in the world.

An excellence that makes the game simpler, faster, and closer to the goal.

For when receiving becomes an art... the paths to the goal are shortened.