في زمنٍ باتت كرة القدم لعبة تكتيكات معقّدة وخططاً مرسومة، حيث يُقاس اللاعب بمدى التزامه بالدور أكثر من موهبته، وحيث انحسرت المواهب حول العالم في مهارات محدودة؛ تمرير، تسديد، صناعة.. يظهر جزائري ساحر ليقترح مهارة جديدة، ويعيد تعريف العلاقة مع الكرة.

رياض محرز ليس عدّاءً، ولا صاخباً، ولا كثير الكلام.

نحيلٌ يسكن أقصى الجهة اليمنى، هادئٌ إلى حدّ الخجل، لكنه حين تصله الكرة يتغيّر كل شيء.

يستقبلها بحنوّ، كأن بينهما موعداً غرامياً مؤجّلاً لا يجوز إفساده بالعجلة.

تأتي إليه بلهفة، ويحتضنها كل مرة وكأنها تعرف طريقها الوحيد.

أحياناً تشعر أن الكرة صُنعت من جلد قدميه، أو أن فيها قطعةً من قلبه؛

فأأمن مكانٍ لها.. بين قدميه.

مشهد استلامه الكرة أمام الاتفاق، وهي تهبط من أقصى الملعب بسرعة وارتفاع، لم يكن مجرّد لمسة صحيحة، بل كان فعلاً فنياً خالصاً.

استلام من حرير، مصحوب بالتحضير، ثم تمرير، فهدف.

لقطة تتجاوز حدود اللعبة، وتستقر في الذاكرة كصورة خالدة لا تُنسى.

هناك لحظات في كرة القدم لا تُشرح.. بل تُحَس.

كما لا تُشرح موسيقى بيتهوفن،

ولا تُختصر موناليزا دافنشي،

ولا تُلخّص مسرحيات شكسبير،

ولا تُفسَّر قصائد المتنبي،

ولا تُقاس أغنيات محمد عبده.

كذلك هو كنترول رياض محرز.

لم تكن تلك اللقطة استثناءً؛ كررها مراراً حتى بدأت ملامحها تظهر في من حوله.

تحسّن ملحوظ في استلام الكرة لدى أظهرة الجهة اليمنى، وكأن العدوى انتقلت بهدوء.

وهنا يتحقق أحد أهم أهداف الاحتكاك بالنجوم؛ أن تتعلّم دون أن يُدرَّس، وأن ترى الفن وهو يُمارَس يومياً ولا يُشرح.

اليوم، يحظى دوريّنا، ويَحظى الأهلي، بأحد أنقى لاعبي الاستلام في العالم.

امتياز يجعل اللعبة أبسط، وأسرع، وأقرب إلى المرمى.

فحين يصبح الاستلام فناً.. تُختصر الطرق إلى الهدف.