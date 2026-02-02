استقبل نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، في مقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم (الإثنين)، سفير جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية لدى المملكة أحمد فاروق.
وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض سبل تعزيز التعاون بين البلدين في المجالات كافة، ومناقشة الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdul Karim Al-Khreeji, received today (Monday) at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the Kingdom, Ahmed Farooq.
During the reception, ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in all fields were reviewed, and topics of mutual interest were discussed.