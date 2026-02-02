استقبل نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، في مقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم (الإثنين)، سفير جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية لدى المملكة أحمد فاروق.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض سبل تعزيز التعاون بين البلدين في المجالات كافة، ومناقشة الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.