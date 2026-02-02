A panel discussion during the fifth edition of the Saudi Media Forum addressed the landscape of media technology and its impact on society.

The session, titled "The Landscape of Media Technology: The Map of Influence and Leading Transformation," discussed the role of artificial intelligence and its contributions in the field of media and many other areas, in addition to the challenges faced by investors, emphasizing that many of them have benefited from artificial intelligence and have conducted experiments to attract added value.

The session highlighted the impact of media on the audience and decision-makers, as well as how media technologies can be used to improve communication, alongside discussing how innovation in this field can contribute to enhancing social awareness.