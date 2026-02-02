ناقشت جلسة حوارية ضمن فعاليات المنتدى السعودي للإعلام في نسخته الخامسة مشهد صناعة تقنيات الإعلام وتأثيرها على المجتمع.
وتطرقت الجلسة، التي جاءت بعنوان «مشهد صناعة تقنيات الإعلام: خارطة التأثير وقيادة التحول»، لدور الذكاء الاصطناعي وإسهاماته في مجال الإعلام والعديد من المجالات الأخرى، إضافة إلى التحديات التي تواجه المستثمرين، مع تأكيد أن الكثير منهم استفادوا من الذكاء الاصطناعي، وعملوا على التجارب لجذب القيمة المضافة.
وسلّطت الجلسة الضوء على تأثير وسائل الإعلام على الجمهور وصناع القرار، وكيفية استخدام تقنيات الإعلام لتحسين التواصل، إلى جانب مناقشة كيف يمكن للابتكار في هذا المجال أن يسهم في تعزيز الوعي الاجتماعي.
A panel discussion during the fifth edition of the Saudi Media Forum addressed the landscape of media technology and its impact on society.
The session, titled "The Landscape of Media Technology: The Map of Influence and Leading Transformation," discussed the role of artificial intelligence and its contributions in the field of media and many other areas, in addition to the challenges faced by investors, emphasizing that many of them have benefited from artificial intelligence and have conducted experiments to attract added value.
The session highlighted the impact of media on the audience and decision-makers, as well as how media technologies can be used to improve communication, alongside discussing how innovation in this field can contribute to enhancing social awareness.