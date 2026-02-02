ناقشت جلسة حوارية ضمن فعاليات المنتدى السعودي للإعلام في نسخته الخامسة مشهد صناعة تقنيات الإعلام وتأثيرها على المجتمع.

وتطرقت الجلسة، التي جاءت بعنوان «مشهد صناعة تقنيات الإعلام: خارطة التأثير وقيادة التحول»، لدور الذكاء الاصطناعي وإسهاماته في مجال الإعلام والعديد من المجالات الأخرى، إضافة إلى التحديات التي تواجه المستثمرين، مع تأكيد أن الكثير منهم استفادوا من الذكاء الاصطناعي، وعملوا على التجارب لجذب القيمة المضافة.

وسلّطت الجلسة الضوء على تأثير وسائل الإعلام على الجمهور وصناع القرار، وكيفية استخدام تقنيات الإعلام لتحسين التواصل، إلى جانب مناقشة كيف يمكن للابتكار في هذا المجال أن يسهم في تعزيز الوعي الاجتماعي.