On a historical hill where civilizations intersect, the ruins of Palestinian Sebastia stand witness to thousands of years of accumulated history, from the Byzantine and Roman eras to the Islamic and Ottoman periods. However, this rich archaeological scene is now threatened, not by the passage of time, but by a wide-ranging confiscation decision that raises concerns among the residents of the small town and threatens their livelihood and identity.



A Step to Isolate the People of the West Bank



As the Israeli occupation authorities announce a massive "archaeological development" project, Palestinians see it as a new step to isolate them from their land and heritage, amid accusations of using archaeology as a political tool to impose new realities on the ground in the occupied West Bank, according to a report by the Guardian newspaper.



Confiscation of a Palestinian Archaeological Site



Last November, the mayor of Sebastia, Mahmoud Azem, received an official notification from the Israeli authorities stating the confiscation of the entire archaeological site extending over a hill adjacent to the town.



Despite rumors circulating for years about an Israeli project to develop the site, the decision came as a shock to the town's approximately 3,500 residents, most of whom rely on tourism related to the site or on olive farming as their main source of income.



According to the announced plans, the project includes the establishment of a visitor center, a parking lot, and the construction of a fence separating the archaeological site from the town, which practically means isolating the residents from the ruins and what remains of the surrounding olive groves.



The mayor, Mahmoud Azem, stated: "Unfortunately, Sebastia has entered a dark tunnel; what is happening is an assault on Palestinian lands, on olive trees, on tourist sites, and a blatant violation of the history and heritage of Palestine."



The Largest Land Grab for Archaeological Purposes



The area of the confiscated land is about 182 hectares (450 acres), in the largest land grab for archaeological purposes since Israel occupied the West Bank in 1967, following its war with Egypt, Syria, and their Arab allies.



Archaeology as a Political Weapon



Experts believe that the archaeological project is nothing more than a cover for expanding Jewish settlement in the West Bank, a policy that has been strongly reinforced in recent years under the current right-wing Israeli government.



Activists point out that a large part of the confiscated land is privately owned by Palestinians, which constitutes a dangerous precedent.



Alon Arad, from the Israeli NGO "Aymek Shaveh," told the Guardian that archaeology is being "politically weaponized," adding: "What is planned in Sebastia is unprecedented in scale, and it is extremely opportunistic; the issue is not history, but land and annexation."



The project, estimated to cost millions of dollars, is driven by members of the far-right "Otzma Yehudit" party, a partner in the ruling coalition, which is the most extreme in Israel's history. The plan also includes the construction of a new road allowing visitors to access directly from within Israel, bypassing the Palestinian town, with expectations of the expansion of a large Jewish settlement located just about one kilometer from the site.



The Israeli Minister of Heritage, Amihai Eliyahu, who belongs to the same party and resides in a settlement in the West Bank, is one of the most prominent advocates for the annexation of all Palestinian lands. He stated last year that "Sebastia is one of the most important sites of our national and historical heritage," emphasizing that the goal is "to revive the site and turn it into a destination for hundreds of thousands of visitors annually."



A Multi-layered History and a Single Narrative



However, Palestinian researchers and specialists warn against reducing the history of Sebastia to a single era. Walaa Ghazal, the curator of a small museum located in the courtyard of a 13th-century mosque in the town, says that focusing on one time period distorts history. The Ottoman mosque was originally a Crusader cathedral, and before that, a Byzantine church, and it contains the tomb of Prophet John (John the Baptist).



She added: "There has been continuous life here over the centuries; it is not permissible to focus on just one period. The Kingdom of Samaria existed in the Iron Age, but humans lived here long before that."



Archaeologists point out that the Kingdom of Samaria was destroyed in 722 BC by the Assyrians, and then Alexander the Great destroyed a subsequent settlement at the site before King Herod rebuilt it and named it in honor of Emperor Augustus, followed by periods of Byzantine, Islamic, Crusader, Ottoman, and then British rule.



International Criticism and Residents' Concerns



Other archaeological projects supported by the Israeli government in the West Bank and East Jerusalem face similar criticisms, amid accusations of using archaeology to serve ideological goals. A 2018 report by the European Union indicated that some of these projects are used "as a political tool to change the historical narrative and support and expand settlements."



Under international law, it is prohibited for an occupying power to interfere with or develop archaeological sites.



Sebastia on UNESCO's List as Palestine



Sebastia has been listed since 2012 on the tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites under the name of the State of Palestine.



Despite a decline in tourist numbers since the outbreak of the war on Gaza in October 2023, the residents of the town had hoped for the return of hundreds of visitors who used to flock daily before that.



Mahmoud Ghazal, who lives next to the remains of the Roman basilica, says that his home, shop, and restaurant are now threatened due to the planned fence: "This project will destroy Sebastia. They will take everything from us."