على تلةٍ تاريخية تتقاطع فيها الحضارات، تقف آثار سبسطية الفلسطينية شاهدة على آلاف السنين من التاريخ المتراكم، من العصر البيزنطي والروماني إلى الإسلامي والعثماني، لكن هذا المشهد الأثري الغني بات اليوم مهدداً، ليس بعوامل الزمن، بل بقرار مصادرة واسع يثير قلق سكان البلدة الصغيرة ويهدد مصدر رزقهم وهويتهم.


خطوة لعزل أهل الضفة الغربية


فبينما تعلن سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلية عن مشروع «تطوير أثري» ضخم، يرى الفلسطينيون فيه خطوة جديدة لعزلهم عن أرضهم وتراثهم، وسط اتهامات بتوظيف علم الآثار كأداة سياسية لفرض وقائع جديدة على الأرض في الضفة الغربية المحتلة، بحسب تقرير أوردته صحيفة «الغارديان».


مصادرة موقع أثري فلسطيني


ففي نوفمبر الماضي، تلقّى رئيس بلدية سبسطية محمود عازم إخطاراً رسمياً من السلطات الإسرائيلية يفيد بمصادرة كامل الموقع الأثري الممتد على تلة مجاورة للبلدة.


ورغم تداول أنباء منذ سنوات عن مشروع إسرائيلي لتطوير الموقع، فإن القرار جاء صادماً لسكان البلدة البالغ عددهم نحو 3,500 نسمة، يعتمد معظمهم على السياحة المرتبطة بالموقع أو على زراعة الزيتون كمصدر رئيسي للرزق.


ووفق المخططات المعلنة، يشمل المشروع إنشاء مركز للزوار، وموقف سيارات، إلى جانب إقامة سياج يفصل الموقع الأثري عن البلدة، ما يعني عملياً عزل السكان عن الآثار وعن ما تبقى من بساتين الزيتون المحيطة بها.


وقال رئيس البلدية محمود عازم: «للأسف، دخلت سبسطية نفقاً مظلماً، ما يجري هو اعتداء على الأراضي الفلسطينية، وعلى أشجار الزيتون، وعلى المواقع السياحية، وانتهاك صارخ لتاريخ وتراث فلسطين».


أكبر عملية استيلاء على أراضٍ لأغراض أثرية


وتبلغ مساحة الأراضي المصادرة نحو 182 هكتاراً (450 فداناً)، في أكبر عملية استيلاء على أراضٍ لأغراض أثرية منذ احتلال إسرائيل للضفة الغربية عام 1967، عقب حربها مع مصر وسورية وحلفائهما العرب.


الآثار سلاح سياسي


ويرى خبراء أن المشروع الأثري ليس سوى غطاء لتوسيع الاستيطان اليهودي في الضفة الغربية، وهي سياسة تعززت بقوة خلال السنوات الأخيرة في ظل الحكومة الإسرائيلية اليمينية الحالية.


ويشير ناشطون إلى أن جزءاً كبيراً من الأراضي المصادرة مملوك ملكية خاصة لفلسطينيين، ما يشكل سابقة خطيرة.


وقال ألون أراد، من منظمة «عيمك شافيه» الإسرائيلية غير الحكومية لـ«الغارديان»، إن علم الآثار يتم «تسليحه سياسياً»، مضيفاً: «ما يُخطط له في سبسطية غير مسبوق من حيث الحجم، وهو أمر انتهازي للغاية، القضية ليست تاريخاً، بل أرض وضم».


ويُدار المشروع، الذي تُقدَّر كلفته بملايين الدولارات، بدفع من أعضاء حزب «عوتسما يهوديت» اليميني المتطرف، الشريك في الائتلاف الحاكم، وهو الأكثر تطرفاً في تاريخ إسرائيل، كما تتضمن الخطة شق طريق جديد يسمح للزوار بالوصول مباشرة من داخل إسرائيل، متجاوزين البلدة الفلسطينية، مع توقع توسع مستوطنة يهودية كبيرة تقع على بعد نحو كيلومتر واحد فقط من الموقع.


ويُعد وزير التراث الإسرائيلي أميحاي إلياهو، المنتمي للحزب ذاته المقيم في مستوطنة بالضفة الغربية، من أبرز الداعين إلى ضم كامل الأراضي الفلسطينية، وكان قد صرّح العام الماضي بأن «سبسطية من أهم مواقع تراثنا الوطني والتاريخي»، مؤكداً أن الهدف هو «إحياء الموقع وتحويله إلى مقصد لمئات الآلاف من الزوار سنوياً».


تاريخ متعدد الطبقات ورواية واحدة


غير أن باحثين ومختصين فلسطينيين يحذرون من اختزال تاريخ سبسطية في حقبة واحدة، وتقول ولاء غزال، أمينة متحف صغير يقع في فناء مسجد يعود للقرن الثالث عشر في البلدة، إن التركيز على فترة زمنية واحدة يُعد تشويهاً للتاريخ، فالمسجد العثماني كان في الأصل كاتدرائية صليبية، وقبلها كنيسة بيزنطية، ويضم ضريح النبي يحيى (يوحنا المعمدان).


وأضافت: «كانت هناك حياة متواصلة هنا عبر القرون، لا يجوز التركيز على فترة واحدة فقط، مملكة السامرة كانت في العصر الحديدي، لكن البشر عاشوا هنا قبل ذلك بكثير».


ويشير علماء آثار إلى أن مملكة السامرة دُمّرت عام 722 قبل الميلاد على يد الآشوريين، ثم أعاد الإسكندر الأكبر تدمير مستوطنة لاحقة في الموقع، قبل أن يعيد الملك هيرودس بناءها ويُسميها تكريماً للإمبراطور أوغسطس، وتعاقبت بعدها عصور الحكم البيزنطي والإسلامي والصليبي والعثماني ثم البريطاني.


انتقادات دولية ومخاوف السكان


وتواجه مشاريع أثرية أخرى مدعومة من الحكومة الإسرائيلية في الضفة الغربية والقدس الشرقية انتقادات مماثلة، وسط اتهامات بتوظيف علم الآثار لخدمة أهداف أيديولوجية. وأشار تقرير للاتحاد الأوروبي عام 2018 إلى أن بعض هذه المشاريع تُستخدم «كأداة سياسية لتغيير السرد التاريخي ودعم وتوسيع المستوطنات».


وبموجب القانون الدولي، يُحظر على قوة احتلال التدخل في المواقع الأثرية أو تطويرها.


سبسطية على قائمة اليونسكو باسم فلسطين


وكانت سبسطية قد أُدرجت منذ عام 2012 على القائمة التمهيدية لمواقع التراث العالمي التابعة لليونسكو باسم دولة فلسطين.


ورغم تراجع أعداد السياح منذ اندلاع الحرب على غزة في أكتوبر 2023، كان سكان البلدة يأملون بعودة مئات الزوار الذين كانوا يتوافدون يومياً قبل ذلك.


ويقول محمود غزال، الذي يعيش بمحاذاة بقايا البازيليكا الرومانية، إن منزله ومتجره ومطعمه باتت مهددة بسبب السياج المزمع إقامته: «هذا المشروع سيدمر سبسطية. سيأخذون كل شيء منا».