On the Leaders' Stage as part of the fifth edition of the Saudi Media Forum, a panel discussion was held today titled "Are We the Media Professionals of the 21st Century?", which discussed the reality of contemporary media and the rapid transformations it is witnessing.

The session, which included the participation of the King's Advisor for Media Affairs at the Royal Court of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Nabil Yaqub Al-Hamr, and Professor Guillermo Serrano, a talent management professor at the University of Canada, addressed the challenges and opportunities associated with the development of the media sector, and the future of the relationship between media and the audience in light of the rapid technological and professional changes. It also presented contemporary visions on media issues and ways to meet the requirements of the 21st century.

Nabil Al-Hamr praised the training and development programs offered by Saudi Arabia, emphasizing their importance for employees in general and for media professionals in particular, appreciating the role of the Ministry of Media in the Kingdom in supporting national competencies.



A Result of Accumulations and Previous Experiences

Regarding the rapid developments in media, he said: "What we see today is the result of accumulations and previous experiences, which necessitates keeping pace with the transformation and coexisting with the modern media work environment," adding that media professionals are required to combine speed and accuracy in conveying information, along with selectivity and awareness of social responsibility.

For his part, Professor Serrano confirmed that contemporary media requires adopting clear digital strategies that take into account the rapid technological transformations, indicating that soft skills have become one of the most prominent requirements for media professionals in the modern era.

He pointed to the role of artificial intelligence in monitoring and analyzing information, noting the importance of equipping media students with critical thinking skills, selectivity, content analysis, and sorting, in addition to facing linguistic challenges, through innovation in work methods and media teaching approaches, and enhancing the concept of openness to the cultures of peoples, and visiting different countries to understand the world in depth.