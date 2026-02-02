على مسرح القادة ضمن أعمال النسخة الخامسة من المنتدى السعودي للإعلام، عُقدت جلسة حوارية اليوم بعنوان «هل نحن من إعلاميي القرن الحادي والعشرين؟»، ناقشت واقع الإعلام المعاصر والتحولات المتسارعة التي يشهدها.

وتطرقت الجلسة، التي شارك فيها مستشار الملك للشؤون الإعلامية في الديوان الملكي بمملكة البحرين نبيل يعقوب الحمر، وأستاذ إدارة المواهب في جامعة كندا البروفيسور غييرمو سيرانو، التحديات والفرص المرتبطة بتطور القطاع الإعلامي، ومستقبل العلاقة بين الإعلام والجمهور في ظل المتغيرات التقنية والمهنية المتلاحقة، إلى جانب استعراض رؤى معاصرة حول القضايا الإعلامية وسبل مواكبة متطلبات القرن الحادي والعشرين.

وأشاد نبيل الحمر ببرامج التدريب والتطوير التي تقدمها السعودية، مؤكداً أهميتها للموظفين بشكلٍ عام وللإعلاميين على وجه الخصوص، مثمناً دور وزارة الإعلام في المملكة في دعم الكفاءات الوطنية.


حصيلة تراكمات وتجارب سابقة

وحول التطورات المتسارعة التي يشهدها الإعلام، قال: «إن ما نراه اليوم هو حصيلة تراكمات وتجارب سابقة، مما يستدعي مواكبة التحول والتعايش مع بيئة العمل الإعلامي الحديثة»، مضيفاً أن الإعلامي مطالب بالجمع بين السرعة والدقة في نقل المعلومة، مع الانتقائية والوعي بالمسؤولية المجتمعية.

بدوره أكد البروفيسور سيرانو أن الإعلام المعاصر يتطلب تبني إستراتيجيات رقمية واضحة تأخذ في الاعتبار التحولات التقنية المتسارعة، مبيناً أن المهارات الناعمة باتت من أبرز متطلبات الإعلامي في العصر الحديث.

وأشار إلى دور الذكاء الاصطناعي في رصد المعلومات وتحليلها، منوهاً بأهمية إكساب طلاب الإعلام مهارات التفكير النقدي، والانتقائية، وتحليل المحتوى وجمعه وفرزه، إلى جانب مواجهة التحديات اللغوية، من خلال الابتكار في أساليب العمل وطرق تدريس الإعلام، وتعزيز مفهوم الانفتاح على ثقافات الشعوب، وزيارة البلدان المختلفة لفهم العالم بعمق.