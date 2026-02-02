سجّل المنتدى السعودي للإعلام 2026 معدلات تسجيل مرتفعة خلال الساعات الماضية، في مؤشر يعكس الزخم الكبير والإقبال الواسع على المشاركة في أعماله، وفقاً للتقرير الإحصائي الصادر عن منصة التسجيل الإلكترونية.

وأظهرت البيانات أن عدد التسجيلات خلال الدقيقة الأخيرة بلغ 3 تسجيلات، فيما وصل عدد التسجيلات خلال آخر 5 دقائق إلى 36 تسجيلاً، وخلال الساعة الماضية إلى 419 تسجيلاً، بينما شهدت الساعات الـ24 الماضية تسجيل 9,597 مشاركاً، في حين بلغ عدد التسجيلات اللحظية 112 تسجيلاً في وقت إعداد التقرير.

وتُجسد هذه الأرقام الحراك المتسارع الذي يشهده المنتدى السعودي للإعلام، واهتمام المؤسسات الإعلامية وصنّاع المحتوى والمهنيين من داخل المملكة وخارجها بالمشاركة في جلساته وفعالياته المتنوعة، التي تناقش مستقبل الإعلام في عالم يشهد تحولات متسارعة.

وأكد القائمون على المنتدى أن هذه المؤشرات تعزز مكانته كمنصة إعلامية عالمية تجمع القيادات والخبراء والممارسين، وتسهم في ترسيخ دور المملكة كمنارة إعلامية إقليمية ودولية، بما يتماشى مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في بناء قطاع إعلامي حديث ومؤثر.