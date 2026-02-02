The Saudi Media Forum 2026 has recorded high registration rates in the past few hours, indicating the significant momentum and wide interest in participating in its activities, according to the statistical report issued by the electronic registration platform.

The data showed that the number of registrations in the last minute reached 3 registrations, while the number of registrations in the last 5 minutes reached 36 registrations, and during the past hour, there were 419 registrations. In the last 24 hours, there were 9,597 participants registered, while the real-time registrations reached 112 at the time of the report's preparation.

These numbers reflect the accelerating movement witnessed by the Saudi Media Forum, and the interest of media institutions, content creators, and professionals from within and outside the Kingdom in participating in its sessions and various activities, which discuss the future of media in a world experiencing rapid transformations.

The organizers of the forum confirmed that these indicators enhance its position as a global media platform that brings together leaders, experts, and practitioners, and contributes to establishing the Kingdom's role as a regional and international media beacon, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to build a modern and influential media sector.