سجّل المنتدى السعودي للإعلام 2026 معدلات تسجيل مرتفعة خلال الساعات الماضية، في مؤشر يعكس الزخم الكبير والإقبال الواسع على المشاركة في أعماله، وفقاً للتقرير الإحصائي الصادر عن منصة التسجيل الإلكترونية.
وأظهرت البيانات أن عدد التسجيلات خلال الدقيقة الأخيرة بلغ 3 تسجيلات، فيما وصل عدد التسجيلات خلال آخر 5 دقائق إلى 36 تسجيلاً، وخلال الساعة الماضية إلى 419 تسجيلاً، بينما شهدت الساعات الـ24 الماضية تسجيل 9,597 مشاركاً، في حين بلغ عدد التسجيلات اللحظية 112 تسجيلاً في وقت إعداد التقرير.
وتُجسد هذه الأرقام الحراك المتسارع الذي يشهده المنتدى السعودي للإعلام، واهتمام المؤسسات الإعلامية وصنّاع المحتوى والمهنيين من داخل المملكة وخارجها بالمشاركة في جلساته وفعالياته المتنوعة، التي تناقش مستقبل الإعلام في عالم يشهد تحولات متسارعة.
وأكد القائمون على المنتدى أن هذه المؤشرات تعزز مكانته كمنصة إعلامية عالمية تجمع القيادات والخبراء والممارسين، وتسهم في ترسيخ دور المملكة كمنارة إعلامية إقليمية ودولية، بما يتماشى مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في بناء قطاع إعلامي حديث ومؤثر.
The Saudi Media Forum 2026 has recorded high registration rates in the past few hours, indicating the significant momentum and wide interest in participating in its activities, according to the statistical report issued by the electronic registration platform.
The data showed that the number of registrations in the last minute reached 3 registrations, while the number of registrations in the last 5 minutes reached 36 registrations, and during the past hour, there were 419 registrations. In the last 24 hours, there were 9,597 participants registered, while the real-time registrations reached 112 at the time of the report's preparation.
These numbers reflect the accelerating movement witnessed by the Saudi Media Forum, and the interest of media institutions, content creators, and professionals from within and outside the Kingdom in participating in its sessions and various activities, which discuss the future of media in a world experiencing rapid transformations.
The organizers of the forum confirmed that these indicators enhance its position as a global media platform that brings together leaders, experts, and practitioners, and contributes to establishing the Kingdom's role as a regional and international media beacon, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to build a modern and influential media sector.