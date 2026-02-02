Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Media Salman Al-Dosari inaugurated the Saudi Media Forum 2026.



The Minister of Media emphasized in his speech that the royal patronage of the forum is a badge of honor for journalists; it gives the forum a broader dimension today and provides it with a deeper vision, seeing media as a tool for awareness and a means for development.



The forum's activities will feature the participation of more than 300 media leaders and experts from over 20 countries, through more than 150 specialized discussion sessions that address the intersection of media with politics, economics, culture, technology, and innovation, with the presence of international and regional think tanks, reflecting the Kingdom's leadership in the media industry.