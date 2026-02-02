تحت رعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، افتتح وزير الإعلام سلمان الدوسري المنتدى السعودي للإعلام 2026.


وأكَّد وزير الإعلام، في كلمته، أن الرعاية الملكية للمنتدى وسام اعتزاز على صدور الإعلاميين؛ وتمنح المنتدى اليوم بُعداً ‏أوسع، ‏وتُكسبه رؤية أعمق، وترى في الإعلام أداةً للوعي، ووسيلةً للتنمية.


وتنطلق أعمال المنتدى بمشاركة أكثر من 300 قائد وخبير إعلامي من أكثر من 20 دولة، عبر ما يزيد على 150 جلسة حوارية متخصصة تناقش التقاء الإعلام بالسياسة، والاقتصاد، والثقافة، والتقنية، والابتكار، وبحضور مراكزِ فكرٍ دولية وإقليمية، في صورة تعكس ريادة المملكة في صناعة الإعلام.