أصدرت رئاسة الشؤون الدينية بالمسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي جدول أئمة المسجد النبوي لصلاتي التراويح والتهجد.
وسيتناوب كل من أصحاب الفضيلة المشايخ الدكتور عبدالله البعيجان، والأستاذ الدكتور محمد برهجي، والدكتور عبدالله القرافي، والدكتور صلاح البدير، والدكتور عبدالمحسن القاسم، والدكتور خالد المهنا، والدكتور أحمد الحذيفي على إمامة المصلين بالمسجد النبوي الشريف لصلاة التراويح حتى العشر الأواخر من شهر رمضان المبارك، كما سيُكمل صلاة التراويح في العشر الأواخر كل من: الدكتور عبدالله القرافي، والأستاذ الدكتور محمد برهجي، والدكتور عبدالمحسن القاسم، والدكتور خالد المهنا، في حين سيقوم الدكتور صلاح البدير بإمامة المصلين في التسليمات الأخيرة لليلة (29)، كما سيقوم كل من: الدكتور عبدالله البعيجان، والدكتور صلاح البدير، والدكتور أحمد الحذيفي بإمامة المصلين في صلاة التهجد، ويشاركهم الأستاذ الدكتور محمد برهجي في ليلة (29) من الشهر الكريم.
The Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque has issued the schedule for the Imams of the Prophet's Mosque for the Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers.
The esteemed scholars Dr. Abdullah Al-Baijan, Professor Dr. Muhammad Barhaji, Dr. Abdullah Al-Qarafi, Dr. Salah Al-Budair, Dr. Abdul Mohsen Al-Qasim, Dr. Khalid Al-Muhanna, and Dr. Ahmad Al-Hudhaifi will take turns leading the prayers for the congregation at the Prophet's Mosque for Taraweeh prayers until the last ten nights of the blessed month of Ramadan. Additionally, Dr. Abdullah Al-Qarafi, Professor Dr. Muhammad Barhaji, Dr. Abdul Mohsen Al-Qasim, and Dr. Khalid Al-Muhanna will continue leading the Taraweeh prayers during the last ten nights, while Dr. Salah Al-Budair will lead the congregation in the last Takbirs of the night of (29). Furthermore, Dr. Abdullah Al-Baijan, Dr. Salah Al-Budair, and Dr. Ahmad Al-Hudhaifi will lead the congregation in the Tahajjud prayer, with Professor Dr. Muhammad Barhaji joining them on the night of (29) of the holy month.