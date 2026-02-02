The Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque has issued the schedule for the Imams of the Prophet's Mosque for the Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers.

The esteemed scholars Dr. Abdullah Al-Baijan, Professor Dr. Muhammad Barhaji, Dr. Abdullah Al-Qarafi, Dr. Salah Al-Budair, Dr. Abdul Mohsen Al-Qasim, Dr. Khalid Al-Muhanna, and Dr. Ahmad Al-Hudhaifi will take turns leading the prayers for the congregation at the Prophet's Mosque for Taraweeh prayers until the last ten nights of the blessed month of Ramadan. Additionally, Dr. Abdullah Al-Qarafi, Professor Dr. Muhammad Barhaji, Dr. Abdul Mohsen Al-Qasim, and Dr. Khalid Al-Muhanna will continue leading the Taraweeh prayers during the last ten nights, while Dr. Salah Al-Budair will lead the congregation in the last Takbirs of the night of (29). Furthermore, Dr. Abdullah Al-Baijan, Dr. Salah Al-Budair, and Dr. Ahmad Al-Hudhaifi will lead the congregation in the Tahajjud prayer, with Professor Dr. Muhammad Barhaji joining them on the night of (29) of the holy month.