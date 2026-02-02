أصدرت رئاسة الشؤون الدينية بالمسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي جدول أئمة المسجد النبوي لصلاتي التراويح والتهجد.

وسيتناوب كل من أصحاب الفضيلة المشايخ الدكتور عبدالله البعيجان، والأستاذ الدكتور محمد برهجي، والدكتور عبدالله القرافي، والدكتور صلاح البدير، والدكتور عبدالمحسن القاسم، والدكتور خالد المهنا، والدكتور أحمد الحذيفي على إمامة المصلين بالمسجد النبوي الشريف لصلاة التراويح حتى العشر الأواخر من شهر رمضان المبارك، كما سيُكمل صلاة التراويح في العشر الأواخر كل من: الدكتور عبدالله القرافي، والأستاذ الدكتور محمد برهجي، والدكتور عبدالمحسن القاسم، والدكتور خالد المهنا، في حين سيقوم الدكتور صلاح البدير بإمامة المصلين في التسليمات الأخيرة لليلة (29)، كما سيقوم كل من: الدكتور عبدالله البعيجان، والدكتور صلاح البدير، والدكتور أحمد الحذيفي بإمامة المصلين في صلاة التهجد، ويشاركهم الأستاذ الدكتور محمد برهجي في ليلة (29) من الشهر الكريم.