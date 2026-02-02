عقدت محكمة التاج في مدينة كامبردج البريطانية جلسة مراجعة شاملة للأدلة القضائية والجنائية في قضية مقتل الطالب السعودي محمد القاسم، تمهيداً لانطلاق المحاكمة الرئيسية المقررة في 16 فبراير الجاري، وسط متابعة إعلامية وشعبية واسعة داخل بريطانيا وخارجها.

الطالب السعودي محمد القاسم.

الطالب السعودي محمد القاسم.

مراجعة ما قبل المحاكمة

الجلسة، المعروفة في النظام القضائي البريطاني باسم Pre-trial Review، خُصصت لمراجعة كامل ملف القضية، بما يشمل الأدلة الجنائية وشهادات الشهود وتسجيلات كاميرات المراقبة التي وثّقت الواقعة، لضمان جاهزية القضية قبل إحالتها إلى جلسات المحاكمة النهائية.

وأكدت المحكمة خلال الجلسة توافر الأدلة اللازمة كافة، ما يمهّد لانتقال القضية رسمياً إلى المحكمة الرئيسية أمام هيئة المحلفين منتصف الشهر الجاري.

الطالب السعودي محمد القاسم.

الطالب السعودي محمد القاسم.

المتهم ودفاعه القانوني

ويواجه المتهم البريطاني تشاز كوريجان، البالغ من العمر 21 عاماً، تهمة القتل العمد للطالب السعودي، إلا أنه دفع أمام المحكمة بدعوى «الدفاع عن النفس»، وهو ما سيخضع لتقييم هيئة المحلفين خلال جلسات المحاكمة القادمة.

دور هيئة المحلفين

وستتولى هيئة المحلفين، المكونة عادة من 12 شخصاً، مهمة الاستماع إلى الشهادات واستعراض الأدلة المصورة وتقارير التحقيق، قبل التوصل إلى قرار بشأن إدانة المتهم أو تبرئته، ليصدر القاضي حكمه النهائي بناءً على ذلك.

الطالب السعودي محمد القاسم.

الطالب السعودي محمد القاسم.

اهتمام واسع بالقضية

وتحظى القضية بمتابعة إعلامية مكثفة داخل بريطانيا، خصوصاً في مدينة كامبردج التي تعد إحدى أبرز الوجهات التعليمية، إذ يُنظر إلى المحاكمة المرتقبة باعتبارها اختباراً لتحقيق العدالة وإعادة الطمأنينة لبيئة الدراسة في المدينة.

ومن المنتظر أن تكشف جلسة 16 فبراير مسار القضية وما ستؤول إليه العدالة في واحدة من أكثر القضايا التي شغلت الرأي العام خلال الفترة الماضية.