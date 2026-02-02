The Crown Court in Cambridge, UK, held a comprehensive review session of the judicial and criminal evidence in the case of the murder of Saudi student Mohammed Al-Qasim, in preparation for the main trial scheduled for February 16, amidst extensive media and public follow-up both within the UK and abroad.

Pre-Trial Review

The session, known in the British judicial system as Pre-trial Review, was dedicated to reviewing the entire case file, including forensic evidence, witness testimonies, and surveillance camera recordings that documented the incident, to ensure the case is ready before being referred to the final trial sessions.

The court confirmed during the session that all necessary evidence is available, paving the way for the case to officially proceed to the main court before the jury in mid-February.

The Defendant and His Legal Defense

The British defendant, Chaz Corrigan, 21 years old, faces a charge of murder of the Saudi student; however, he pleaded in court with a claim of "self-defense," which will be evaluated by the jury during the upcoming trial sessions.

The Role of the Jury

The jury, typically composed of 12 individuals, will be tasked with listening to testimonies and reviewing video evidence and investigation reports before reaching a decision on the defendant's guilt or innocence, upon which the judge will issue the final ruling.

Widespread Interest in the Case

The case is receiving intense media coverage within the UK, particularly in Cambridge, which is considered one of the prominent educational destinations, as the upcoming trial is viewed as a test for achieving justice and restoring confidence in the study environment in the city.

The session on February 16 is expected to reveal the course of the case and what justice will entail in one of the most publicized cases in recent times.