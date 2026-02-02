عقدت محكمة التاج في مدينة كامبردج البريطانية جلسة مراجعة شاملة للأدلة القضائية والجنائية في قضية مقتل الطالب السعودي محمد القاسم، تمهيداً لانطلاق المحاكمة الرئيسية المقررة في 16 فبراير الجاري، وسط متابعة إعلامية وشعبية واسعة داخل بريطانيا وخارجها.
الطالب السعودي محمد القاسم.
مراجعة ما قبل المحاكمة
الجلسة، المعروفة في النظام القضائي البريطاني باسم Pre-trial Review، خُصصت لمراجعة كامل ملف القضية، بما يشمل الأدلة الجنائية وشهادات الشهود وتسجيلات كاميرات المراقبة التي وثّقت الواقعة، لضمان جاهزية القضية قبل إحالتها إلى جلسات المحاكمة النهائية.
وأكدت المحكمة خلال الجلسة توافر الأدلة اللازمة كافة، ما يمهّد لانتقال القضية رسمياً إلى المحكمة الرئيسية أمام هيئة المحلفين منتصف الشهر الجاري.
الطالب السعودي محمد القاسم.
المتهم ودفاعه القانوني
ويواجه المتهم البريطاني تشاز كوريجان، البالغ من العمر 21 عاماً، تهمة القتل العمد للطالب السعودي، إلا أنه دفع أمام المحكمة بدعوى «الدفاع عن النفس»، وهو ما سيخضع لتقييم هيئة المحلفين خلال جلسات المحاكمة القادمة.
دور هيئة المحلفين
وستتولى هيئة المحلفين، المكونة عادة من 12 شخصاً، مهمة الاستماع إلى الشهادات واستعراض الأدلة المصورة وتقارير التحقيق، قبل التوصل إلى قرار بشأن إدانة المتهم أو تبرئته، ليصدر القاضي حكمه النهائي بناءً على ذلك.
الطالب السعودي محمد القاسم.
اهتمام واسع بالقضية
وتحظى القضية بمتابعة إعلامية مكثفة داخل بريطانيا، خصوصاً في مدينة كامبردج التي تعد إحدى أبرز الوجهات التعليمية، إذ يُنظر إلى المحاكمة المرتقبة باعتبارها اختباراً لتحقيق العدالة وإعادة الطمأنينة لبيئة الدراسة في المدينة.
ومن المنتظر أن تكشف جلسة 16 فبراير مسار القضية وما ستؤول إليه العدالة في واحدة من أكثر القضايا التي شغلت الرأي العام خلال الفترة الماضية.
The Crown Court in Cambridge, UK, held a comprehensive review session of the judicial and criminal evidence in the case of the murder of Saudi student Mohammed Al-Qasim, in preparation for the main trial scheduled for February 16, amidst extensive media and public follow-up both within the UK and abroad.
الطالب السعودي محمد القاسم.
Pre-Trial Review
The session, known in the British judicial system as Pre-trial Review, was dedicated to reviewing the entire case file, including forensic evidence, witness testimonies, and surveillance camera recordings that documented the incident, to ensure the case is ready before being referred to the final trial sessions.
The court confirmed during the session that all necessary evidence is available, paving the way for the case to officially proceed to the main court before the jury in mid-February.
الطالب السعودي محمد القاسم.
The Defendant and His Legal Defense
The British defendant, Chaz Corrigan, 21 years old, faces a charge of murder of the Saudi student; however, he pleaded in court with a claim of "self-defense," which will be evaluated by the jury during the upcoming trial sessions.
The Role of the Jury
The jury, typically composed of 12 individuals, will be tasked with listening to testimonies and reviewing video evidence and investigation reports before reaching a decision on the defendant's guilt or innocence, upon which the judge will issue the final ruling.
الطالب السعودي محمد القاسم.
Widespread Interest in the Case
The case is receiving intense media coverage within the UK, particularly in Cambridge, which is considered one of the prominent educational destinations, as the upcoming trial is viewed as a test for achieving justice and restoring confidence in the study environment in the city.
The session on February 16 is expected to reveal the course of the case and what justice will entail in one of the most publicized cases in recent times.