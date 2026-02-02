The head of the Music Professions Syndicate in Egypt, artist Mustafa Kamel, has called for an urgent meeting to be held tomorrow, with the presence of the heads of the three artistic syndicates, to discuss the repercussions of musician Hani Mohanna's recent statements that sparked widespread controversy in the artistic community.

The meeting will include the head of the Acting Professions Syndicate, Ashraf Zaki, the head of the Cinematographers Syndicate, Mas'ad Foda, and the head of the Federation of Artistic Syndicates, director Omar Abdel Aziz, in an attempt to contain the crisis in an institutional manner that preserves the status of the artistic community.

Purpose of the Meeting

The meeting aims to discuss the crisis responsibly, preserving the history and value of Egyptian art, and safeguarding the status of its icons who have shaped the public's sentiment and contributed to building Egypt's soft power in the Arab world.

The Syndicate's Position

Mustafa Kamel confirmed, in an official statement, the syndicate's full respect for all artistic figures, emphasizing the rejection of any transgressions or statements that may offend the icons of art or diminish their history and status.

Managing Disputes

The head of the musicians' syndicate stressed the necessity of dealing with disputes within the frameworks of the syndicate and legal channels, away from media escalation or turning professional disagreements into personal conflicts.

Expected Decisions

The meeting is expected to discuss the details of the crisis and listen to various viewpoints before making decisions or recommendations that ensure the preservation of the image of Egyptian art both domestically and internationally.

Media Appearance Ban

The Supreme Council for Media Regulation had referred musician Hani Mohanna to the Federation of Artistic Syndicates, with a decision to ban his appearance in the media until the investigations related to his statements, which were considered offensive to several icons of Egyptian art, are concluded.