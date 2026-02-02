دعا نقيب المهن الموسيقية في مصر الفنان مصطفى كامل إلى اجتماع عاجل يُعقد غداً، بحضور رؤساء النقابات الفنية الثلاث، لبحث تداعيات أزمة الموسيقار هاني مهنا عقب تصريحاته الأخيرة التي أثارت جدلاً واسعاً في الوسط الفني.

ويشارك في الاجتماع كل من نقيب المهن التمثيلية أشرف زكي، ونقيب السينمائيين مسعد فودة، ورئيس اتحاد النقابات الفنية المخرج عمر عبدالعزيز، في محاولة لاحتواء الأزمة بشكل مؤسسي يحفظ مكانة الوسط الفني.

هدف الاجتماع

يسعى اللقاء إلى مناقشة الأزمة بصورة مسؤولة تحافظ على تاريخ الفن المصري وقيمته، وصون مكانة رموزه الذين شكّلوا وجدان الجمهور وأسهموا في بناء القوة الناعمة لمصر عربياً.

موقف النقابة

وأكد مصطفى كامل، في بيان رسمي، احترام النقابة الكامل لجميع القامات الفنية، مشدداً على رفض أي تجاوزات أو تصريحات قد تُسيء إلى رموز الفن أو تقلل من تاريخهم ومكانتهم.

إدارة الخلافات

وشدد نقيب الموسيقيين على ضرورة التعامل مع الخلافات داخل الأطر النقابية والقانونية، بعيداً عن التصعيد الإعلامي أو تحويل الخلافات المهنية إلى صراعات شخصية.

قرارات مرتقبة

ومن المنتظر أن يبحث الاجتماع تفاصيل الأزمة، والاستماع إلى مختلف وجهات النظر، قبل اتخاذ قرارات أو توصيات تضمن الحفاظ على صورة الفن المصري داخلياً وخارجياً.

منع الظهور الإعلامي

وكان المجلس الأعلى لتنظيم الإعلام قد أحال الموسيقار هاني مهنا إلى اتحاد النقابات الفنية، مع قرار بمنع ظهوره في وسائل الإعلام لحين انتهاء التحقيقات المتعلقة بتصريحاته التي اعتُبرت مسيئة لعدد من رموز الفن المصري.