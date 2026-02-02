In a move that sparked a storm of controversy, the "Pokémon" company canceled the card game events that were scheduled to take place on Saturday inside the "Yasukuni" Shrine in Tokyo, following widespread objections to the choice of a site considered one of the most sensitive historical symbols, as it commemorates the dead of Japan's wars, including leaders convicted of war crimes against Asian peoples, primarily China and South Korea.

The decision ignited significant anger in China, where both official and popular media described the event as a blatant provocation of history and a denial of the suffering of the victims, warning that such steps could negatively impact the image of Japanese brands in the Chinese market.

For its part, the company rushed to contain the crisis, stating in an official statement that the announcement of the event was not planned and resulted from an administrative error and a lack of oversight. It offered a clear apology for any potential offense to public sentiments, pledging to tighten control over all future activities to avoid repeating such mistakes.

This incident came at a highly sensitive time, coinciding with rising political tensions between Beijing and Tokyo, turning what was intended as a children's entertainment event into a diplomatic and cultural clash that brings to the forefront the unhealed wounds of history.