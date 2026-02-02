في خطوة أثارت عاصفة من الجدل، ألغت شركة «بوكيمون» فعاليات لعبة البطاقات التي كان مقرراً إقامتها، السبت، داخل ضريح «ياسوكوني» في طوكيو، عقب اعتراضات واسعة على اختيار موقع يُعد من أكثر الرموز إثارة للحساسية التاريخية، إذ يخلّد قتلى الحروب اليابانية، بمن فيهم قادة أدينوا بجرائم حرب بحق شعوب آسيوية، وعلى رأسها الصين وكوريا الجنوبية.

القرار فجّر غضباً كبيراً في الصين، حيث وصفت وسائل إعلام رسمية وشعبية الحدث بأنه استفزاز صارخ للتاريخ وتنكر لمعاناة الضحايا، محذّرة من أن مثل هذه الخطوات قد تنعكس سلباً على صورة العلامات التجارية اليابانية في السوق الصينية.

من جانبها، سارعت الشركة إلى احتواء الأزمة، مؤكدة في بيان رسمي أن الإعلان عن الفعالية لم يكن مخططاً له، وأنه جاء نتيجة خلل إداري ونقص في التدقيق. وقدّمت اعتذاراً صريحاً عن أي إساءة محتملة لمشاعر الجماهير، متعهدة بتشديد الرقابة على جميع الأنشطة المستقبلية لتفادي تكرار مثل هذه الأخطاء.

وجاءت هذه الحادثة في توقيت بالغ الحساسية، بالتزامن مع تصاعد التوترات السياسية بين بكين وطوكيو، ليتحوّل إلى حدث ترفيهي موجه للأطفال إلى صدام دبلوماسي وثقافي يعيد إلى الواجهة جراح التاريخ غير المندملة.