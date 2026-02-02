في خطوة أثارت عاصفة من الجدل، ألغت شركة «بوكيمون» فعاليات لعبة البطاقات التي كان مقرراً إقامتها، السبت، داخل ضريح «ياسوكوني» في طوكيو، عقب اعتراضات واسعة على اختيار موقع يُعد من أكثر الرموز إثارة للحساسية التاريخية، إذ يخلّد قتلى الحروب اليابانية، بمن فيهم قادة أدينوا بجرائم حرب بحق شعوب آسيوية، وعلى رأسها الصين وكوريا الجنوبية.
القرار فجّر غضباً كبيراً في الصين، حيث وصفت وسائل إعلام رسمية وشعبية الحدث بأنه استفزاز صارخ للتاريخ وتنكر لمعاناة الضحايا، محذّرة من أن مثل هذه الخطوات قد تنعكس سلباً على صورة العلامات التجارية اليابانية في السوق الصينية.
من جانبها، سارعت الشركة إلى احتواء الأزمة، مؤكدة في بيان رسمي أن الإعلان عن الفعالية لم يكن مخططاً له، وأنه جاء نتيجة خلل إداري ونقص في التدقيق. وقدّمت اعتذاراً صريحاً عن أي إساءة محتملة لمشاعر الجماهير، متعهدة بتشديد الرقابة على جميع الأنشطة المستقبلية لتفادي تكرار مثل هذه الأخطاء.
وجاءت هذه الحادثة في توقيت بالغ الحساسية، بالتزامن مع تصاعد التوترات السياسية بين بكين وطوكيو، ليتحوّل إلى حدث ترفيهي موجه للأطفال إلى صدام دبلوماسي وثقافي يعيد إلى الواجهة جراح التاريخ غير المندملة.
In a move that sparked a storm of controversy, the "Pokémon" company canceled the card game events that were scheduled to take place on Saturday inside the "Yasukuni" Shrine in Tokyo, following widespread objections to the choice of a site considered one of the most sensitive historical symbols, as it commemorates the dead of Japan's wars, including leaders convicted of war crimes against Asian peoples, primarily China and South Korea.
The decision ignited significant anger in China, where both official and popular media described the event as a blatant provocation of history and a denial of the suffering of the victims, warning that such steps could negatively impact the image of Japanese brands in the Chinese market.
For its part, the company rushed to contain the crisis, stating in an official statement that the announcement of the event was not planned and resulted from an administrative error and a lack of oversight. It offered a clear apology for any potential offense to public sentiments, pledging to tighten control over all future activities to avoid repeating such mistakes.
This incident came at a highly sensitive time, coinciding with rising political tensions between Beijing and Tokyo, turning what was intended as a children's entertainment event into a diplomatic and cultural clash that brings to the forefront the unhealed wounds of history.