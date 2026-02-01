هاجم الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بشدة النائبة الديمقراطية عن ولاية مينيسوتا إلهان عمر، داعياً عبر منصته «تروث سوشيال» إلى سجن المهاجرة صومالية الأصل أو ترحيلها، وربط بينها وبين فضيحة احتيال ضخمة في قطاع الخدمات الإنسانية بالولاية.

إدارة بايدن كانت تعلم

وكتب ترمب أمس (السبت): «إن السرقة وأعمال الاحتيال في مينيسوتا أكبر بكثير من الـ19 مليار دولار المتوقعة أصلاً». وقال إن: «إدارة بايدن كانت تعلم بوقوع هذا الاحتيال ولم تفعل شيئاً حيال ذلك. المحتالة إلهان عمر وأصدقاؤها السيئون للغاية من الصومال يجب أن يكونوا جميعاً في السجن الآن، أو ما هو أسوأ بكثير، أرسلوهم مرة أخرى إلى الصومال». وسبق لترمب أن دعا مراراً لترحيلها بزعم أنها «تكره» الولايات المتحدة، معلقاً بسخرية: «يمكنها المساعدة في جعل الصومال عظيمة مرة أخرى!». وتعود جذور الفضيحة إلى عام 2021، إذ ارتبطت بعمليات احتيال بقيمة 250 مليون دولار على الأقل خلال حقبة كوفيد، تمحورت حول برنامج «إطعام مستقبلنا» (Feeding Our Future). وتضم القضية الآن أكثر من 75 متهماً، معظمهم من أصول صومالية، علماً بأنه لم يتم توجيه أي اتهام رسمي لإلهان عمر في هذه القضية حتى الآن.

الهجوم على حاكم مينيسوتا

وطال هجوم ترمب حاكم الولاية، تيم والز، قائلاً: «الحاكم والز إما أنه أكثر مسؤول حكومي فاسد في التاريخ، أو أنه الأكثر عجزاً. حتى الشخص محدود الذكاء كان عليه أن يدرك ما يحدث في مينيسوتا!» ويأتي هذا الهجوم بعد أيام فقط من تعرض عضو «الفرقة» (The Squad) لاعتداء من قبل أحد الحضور الذي رشها بحقنة مملوءة بخل التفاح، أثناء دعوتها لعزل وزيرة الأمن الداخلي كريستي نويم. وبينما وُجهت تهمة الاعتداء من الدرجة الثالثة للمدعو أنتوني كازميرتشاك (55 عاماً)، لمح ترمب إلى أن الحادثة كانت «مفتعلة». وقال ترمب لشبكة (ABC News): من المحتمل أنها هي من جعلت شخصاً يرشها. من جانبها، أكدت إلهان عمر صمودها عبر منصة (X) قائلة: «أنا بخير، أنا ناجية ولن يرهبني هذا المحرض عن أداء عملي». يذكر أنه تم الإعلان في وقت سابق من هذا الأسبوع عن قيام وزارة العدل والكونغرس بالتحقيق في الارتفاع المفاجئ في ثروة إلهان عمر.