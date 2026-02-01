U.S. President Donald Trump strongly attacked Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar from Minnesota, calling on his platform "Truth Social" to imprison the Somali-born immigrant or deport her, linking her to a massive fraud scandal in the state's human services sector.

إلهان عمر



The Biden administration knew



Trump wrote yesterday, Saturday: "The theft and fraud in Minnesota are much greater than the originally expected $19 billion." He stated that: "The Biden administration knew about this fraud and did nothing about it. The fraudster Ilhan Omar and her very bad friends from Somalia should all be in jail now, or much worse, send them back to Somalia."



Trump has previously called for her deportation, claiming that she "hates" the United States, sarcastically commenting: "She can help make Somalia great again!".



The roots of the scandal date back to 2021, as it is linked to fraud schemes amounting to at least $250 million during the COVID era, centered around the "Feeding Our Future" program. The case now includes more than 75 defendants, most of whom are of Somali descent, noting that no official charges have been brought against Ilhan Omar in this case so far.



Attack on the Governor of Minnesota



Trump's attack also targeted the state's governor, Tim Walz, saying: "Governor Walz is either the most corrupt government official in history or the most incompetent. Even a person of limited intelligence should have realized what is happening in Minnesota!"



This attack comes just days after a member of "The Squad" was assaulted by an attendee who sprayed her with a syringe filled with apple cider vinegar while she was calling for the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. While third-degree assault charges were filed against Anthony Kazmierczak (55), Trump hinted that the incident was "staged."



Trump told ABC News: "It's likely she had someone spray her."



For her part, Ilhan Omar affirmed her resilience via the platform (X), stating: "I am fine, I am a survivor, and this provocateur will not intimidate me from doing my job."



It is worth noting that earlier this week, it was announced that the Department of Justice and Congress are investigating the sudden increase in Ilhan Omar's wealth.