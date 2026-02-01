The Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia and Egypt emphasized the importance of de-escalation and intensifying efforts aimed at reducing tensions and containing crises by prioritizing political and diplomatic solutions, rejecting the logic of escalation and the use of force, while stressing the necessity of continuing diplomatic paths and constructive dialogue to contribute to supporting regional security and stability and to spare the region the risks of slipping into further instability.

According to a statement issued by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs today (Sunday), a phone call took place between Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdel Atti and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, as part of the ongoing consultation and coordination between the two brotherly countries, discussing the developments of the current regional situation.

Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Tamim Khalaf stated that the call addressed the developments of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza and the critical importance of implementing the requirements of the second phase of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan, in addition to discussing the situation in the West Bank in light of the repeated daily Israeli violations in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The spokesperson added that the two ministers discussed the deteriorating humanitarian and security conditions in Sudan, reviewing efforts to support de-escalation, while emphasizing the importance of quickly reaching a humanitarian truce in preparation for a comprehensive ceasefire and launching an inclusive political process with Sudanese ownership.

They reaffirmed the priority of establishing safe humanitarian corridors and zones for innocent civilians, especially in light of the massacres and grave atrocities witnessed in the city of El Fasher at the hands of armed militias, stressing the importance of their withdrawal to ensure the safety of civilians.

Egyptian Minister Abdel Atti reiterated Egypt's steadfast and supportive position on respecting Sudan's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, maintaining its national institutions, and rejecting any attempts to equate state institutions with armed militias.