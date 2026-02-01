أكد وزيرا خارجية السعودية ومصر، أهمية خفض التصعيد وتكثيف الجهود الرامية إلى خفض التوتر واحتواء الأزمات عبر تغليب الحلول السياسية والتفاوضية، ورفض منطق التصعيد واستخدام القوة، مع التشديد على ضرورة مواصلة المسارات الدبلوماسية والحوار البناء بما يسهم في دعم الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي وتجنيب المنطقة مخاطر الانزلاق إلى مزيد من عدم الاستقرار.
وبحسب بيان صادر عن وزارة الخارجية المصرية، اليوم (الأحد) جرى اتصال هاتفي بين وزير الخارجية المصري د. بدر عبد العاطي، ووزير خارجية المملكة الأمير فيصل بن فرحان، في إطار التشاور والتنسيق المستمر بين البلدين الشقيقين، وبحث تطورات الأوضاع الإقليمية الراهنة.
وقال متحدث الخارجية المصري السفير تميم خلاف، إن الاتصال تناول تطورات اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في غزة والأهمية البالغة لتنفيذ استحقاقات المرحلة الثانية من خطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، فضلا عن تناول الوضع في الضفة الغربية في ظل الانتهاكات الإسرائيلية اليومية المتكررة في الضفة والقطاع.
وأضاف المتحدث أن الوزيرين بحثا الأوضاع الإنسانية والأمنية المتردية في السودان، حيث استعرضا جهود دعم التهدئة، مع التأكيد على أهمية سرعة التوصل إلى هدنة إنسانية تمهيداً لوقف شامل لإطلاق النار، وإطلاق عملية سياسية شاملة ذات ملكية سودانية.
وأكدا أولوية إنشاء ممرات ومناطق إنسانية آمنة للمدنيين الأبرياء، خاصة في ظل ما شهدته مدينة الفاشر من مذابح وفظائع جسيمة على أيدي الميليشيا المسلحة، مع التشديد على أهمية انسحابها لتامين سلامة المدنيين.
وجدد الوزير المصري عبد العاطي تأكيد موقف مصر الداعم والثابت لاحترام سيادة السودان ووحدته وسلامة أراضيه، والحفاظ على مؤسساته الوطنية، ورفض أي محاولات للمساواة بين مؤسسات الدولة والميليشيات المسلحة.
The Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia and Egypt emphasized the importance of de-escalation and intensifying efforts aimed at reducing tensions and containing crises by prioritizing political and diplomatic solutions, rejecting the logic of escalation and the use of force, while stressing the necessity of continuing diplomatic paths and constructive dialogue to contribute to supporting regional security and stability and to spare the region the risks of slipping into further instability.
According to a statement issued by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs today (Sunday), a phone call took place between Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdel Atti and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, as part of the ongoing consultation and coordination between the two brotherly countries, discussing the developments of the current regional situation.
Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Tamim Khalaf stated that the call addressed the developments of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza and the critical importance of implementing the requirements of the second phase of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan, in addition to discussing the situation in the West Bank in light of the repeated daily Israeli violations in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.
The spokesperson added that the two ministers discussed the deteriorating humanitarian and security conditions in Sudan, reviewing efforts to support de-escalation, while emphasizing the importance of quickly reaching a humanitarian truce in preparation for a comprehensive ceasefire and launching an inclusive political process with Sudanese ownership.
They reaffirmed the priority of establishing safe humanitarian corridors and zones for innocent civilians, especially in light of the massacres and grave atrocities witnessed in the city of El Fasher at the hands of armed militias, stressing the importance of their withdrawal to ensure the safety of civilians.
Egyptian Minister Abdel Atti reiterated Egypt's steadfast and supportive position on respecting Sudan's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, maintaining its national institutions, and rejecting any attempts to equate state institutions with armed militias.