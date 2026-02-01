أكد وزيرا خارجية السعودية ومصر، أهمية خفض التصعيد وتكثيف الجهود الرامية إلى خفض التوتر واحتواء الأزمات عبر تغليب الحلول السياسية والتفاوضية، ورفض منطق التصعيد واستخدام القوة، مع التشديد على ضرورة مواصلة المسارات الدبلوماسية والحوار البناء بما يسهم في دعم الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي وتجنيب المنطقة مخاطر الانزلاق إلى مزيد من عدم الاستقرار.

وبحسب بيان صادر عن وزارة الخارجية المصرية، اليوم (الأحد) جرى اتصال هاتفي بين وزير الخارجية المصري د. بدر عبد العاطي، ووزير خارجية المملكة الأمير فيصل بن فرحان، في إطار التشاور والتنسيق المستمر بين البلدين الشقيقين، وبحث تطورات الأوضاع الإقليمية الراهنة.

وقال متحدث الخارجية المصري السفير تميم خلاف، إن الاتصال تناول تطورات اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في غزة والأهمية البالغة لتنفيذ استحقاقات المرحلة الثانية من خطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، فضلا عن تناول الوضع في الضفة الغربية في ظل الانتهاكات الإسرائيلية اليومية المتكررة في الضفة والقطاع.

وأضاف المتحدث أن الوزيرين بحثا الأوضاع الإنسانية والأمنية المتردية في السودان، حيث استعرضا جهود دعم التهدئة، مع التأكيد على أهمية سرعة التوصل إلى هدنة إنسانية تمهيداً لوقف شامل لإطلاق النار، وإطلاق عملية سياسية شاملة ذات ملكية سودانية.

وأكدا أولوية إنشاء ممرات ومناطق إنسانية آمنة للمدنيين الأبرياء، خاصة في ظل ما شهدته مدينة الفاشر من مذابح وفظائع جسيمة على أيدي الميليشيا المسلحة، مع التشديد على أهمية انسحابها لتامين سلامة المدنيين.

وجدد الوزير المصري عبد العاطي تأكيد موقف مصر الداعم والثابت لاحترام سيادة السودان ووحدته وسلامة أراضيه، والحفاظ على مؤسساته الوطنية، ورفض أي محاولات للمساواة بين مؤسسات الدولة والميليشيات المسلحة.