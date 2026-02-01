تحت رعاية ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء رئيس مجلس إدارة مؤسسة مركز الرياض للتقنية الحيوية الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، تُعقد قمة الرياض العالمية للتقنية الحيوية الطبية في نسختها الرابعة خلال الفترة من 14 - 16 سبتمبر 2026 في مدينة الرياض، التي تُنظِّمها الشؤون الصحية في وزارة الحرس الوطني مُمثَّلةً بمركز الملك عبدالله العالمي للأبحاث الطبية وبشراكةٍ إستراتيجيةٍ مع وزارة الاستثمار.

وبهذه المناسبة، رفع وزير الحرس الوطني عضو مجلس إدارة مؤسسة مركز الرياض للتقنية الحيوية الأمير عبدالله بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، الشكر والامتنان لولي العهد على تفضله برعاية أعمال قمة الرياض العالمية للتقنية الحيوية الطبية 2026، مؤكدًا أن ذلك يأتي امتدادًا لدعمه المتواصل والمستمر لقطاع التقنية الحيوية الواعد، وتمكين الجهود الرامية لتحقيق مستهدفات الإستراتيجية الوطنية للتقنية الحيوية.

وتُعد القمة أحد أهم الملتقيات الدولية على مستوى العالم التي تضم نخبة من القيادات الحكومية وصناع القرار والرؤساء التنفيذيين لكبرى الشركات الدوائية والخبراء والمستثمرين في مجالات التقنية الحيوية الطبية وتقنيات الخلايا والجينات، والذكاء الاصطناعي في العلوم الحيوية.

ويأتي تنظيم القمة من قبل الشؤون الصحية بوزارة الحرس الوطني بالمواءمة مع توجهات رؤية 2030 في تعزيز الابتكار، وتنمية الاقتصاد الحيوي، وجذب الاستثمارات النوعية في الصناعات الدوائية والتقنية المتقدمة، كما تُجسّد القمة الدور المحوري الذي تقوم به المملكة في دعم الأبحاث الطبية الحيوية، وقيادة المبادرات العالمية في الصحة العامة والتقنيات المستقبلية.