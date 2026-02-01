تحت رعاية ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء رئيس مجلس إدارة مؤسسة مركز الرياض للتقنية الحيوية الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، تُعقد قمة الرياض العالمية للتقنية الحيوية الطبية في نسختها الرابعة خلال الفترة من 14 - 16 سبتمبر 2026 في مدينة الرياض، التي تُنظِّمها الشؤون الصحية في وزارة الحرس الوطني مُمثَّلةً بمركز الملك عبدالله العالمي للأبحاث الطبية وبشراكةٍ إستراتيجيةٍ مع وزارة الاستثمار.
وبهذه المناسبة، رفع وزير الحرس الوطني عضو مجلس إدارة مؤسسة مركز الرياض للتقنية الحيوية الأمير عبدالله بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، الشكر والامتنان لولي العهد على تفضله برعاية أعمال قمة الرياض العالمية للتقنية الحيوية الطبية 2026، مؤكدًا أن ذلك يأتي امتدادًا لدعمه المتواصل والمستمر لقطاع التقنية الحيوية الواعد، وتمكين الجهود الرامية لتحقيق مستهدفات الإستراتيجية الوطنية للتقنية الحيوية.
وتُعد القمة أحد أهم الملتقيات الدولية على مستوى العالم التي تضم نخبة من القيادات الحكومية وصناع القرار والرؤساء التنفيذيين لكبرى الشركات الدوائية والخبراء والمستثمرين في مجالات التقنية الحيوية الطبية وتقنيات الخلايا والجينات، والذكاء الاصطناعي في العلوم الحيوية.
ويأتي تنظيم القمة من قبل الشؤون الصحية بوزارة الحرس الوطني بالمواءمة مع توجهات رؤية 2030 في تعزيز الابتكار، وتنمية الاقتصاد الحيوي، وجذب الاستثمارات النوعية في الصناعات الدوائية والتقنية المتقدمة، كما تُجسّد القمة الدور المحوري الذي تقوم به المملكة في دعم الأبحاث الطبية الحيوية، وقيادة المبادرات العالمية في الصحة العامة والتقنيات المستقبلية.
Under the patronage of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Riyadh Biotechnology Center, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the 4th Global Riyadh Summit on Medical Biotechnology will be held from September 14 to 16, 2026, in the city of Riyadh, organized by the Health Affairs of the Ministry of National Guard, represented by the King Abdullah International Medical Research Center, in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Investment.
On this occasion, the Minister of National Guard and member of the Board of Directors of the Riyadh Biotechnology Center, Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Crown Prince for graciously sponsoring the activities of the 2026 Global Riyadh Summit on Medical Biotechnology, affirming that this reflects his continuous and ongoing support for the promising biotechnology sector and the efforts aimed at achieving the objectives of the National Biotechnology Strategy.
The summit is considered one of the most important international gatherings in the world, bringing together a select group of government leaders, decision-makers, CEOs of major pharmaceutical companies, experts, and investors in the fields of medical biotechnology, cell and gene technologies, and artificial intelligence in the life sciences.
The organization of the summit by the Health Affairs of the Ministry of National Guard aligns with the directions of Vision 2030 in promoting innovation, developing the bio-economy, and attracting quality investments in the pharmaceutical and advanced technology industries. The summit also embodies the pivotal role that the Kingdom plays in supporting biomedical research and leading global initiatives in public health and future technologies.