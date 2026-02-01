Under the patronage of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Riyadh Biotechnology Center, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the 4th Global Riyadh Summit on Medical Biotechnology will be held from September 14 to 16, 2026, in the city of Riyadh, organized by the Health Affairs of the Ministry of National Guard, represented by the King Abdullah International Medical Research Center, in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Investment.

On this occasion, the Minister of National Guard and member of the Board of Directors of the Riyadh Biotechnology Center, Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Crown Prince for graciously sponsoring the activities of the 2026 Global Riyadh Summit on Medical Biotechnology, affirming that this reflects his continuous and ongoing support for the promising biotechnology sector and the efforts aimed at achieving the objectives of the National Biotechnology Strategy.



The summit is considered one of the most important international gatherings in the world, bringing together a select group of government leaders, decision-makers, CEOs of major pharmaceutical companies, experts, and investors in the fields of medical biotechnology, cell and gene technologies, and artificial intelligence in the life sciences.



The organization of the summit by the Health Affairs of the Ministry of National Guard aligns with the directions of Vision 2030 in promoting innovation, developing the bio-economy, and attracting quality investments in the pharmaceutical and advanced technology industries. The summit also embodies the pivotal role that the Kingdom plays in supporting biomedical research and leading global initiatives in public health and future technologies.