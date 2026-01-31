نفى الملياردير الأمريكي بيل غيتس، الشريك المؤسس لشركة «مايكروسوفت» ورئيسها التنفيذي السابق، بشكل قاطع أي ادعاءات تتعلق باستغلال قاصرات أو تورطه في أنشطة جنسية غير مشروعة، وذلك على خلفية ما ورد في الدفعة الأحدث من وثائق التحقيق المرتبطة بالملياردير الراحل جيفري إبستين.

نفي قاطع

وقال متحدث رسمي باسم غيتس، في تصريح إلى هيئة الإذاعة البريطانية «BBC»، إن الادعاءات المتداولة «عارية تمامًا عن الصحة وسخيفة»، واصفًا إياها بأنها «كاذبة بالكامل ومُختلقة»، ولا تستند إلى أي وقائع أو أدلة موثوقة.

تشويه متعمّد بعد قطيعة

وأضاف المتحدث أن الوثائق تكشف «مدى انزعاج وإحباط إبستين الشديد من فشله في الحفاظ على علاقته مع غيتس»، مشيرًا إلى أن إبستين، بعد انقطاع التواصل بينهما، كان مستعدًا «للذهاب إلى أقصى الحدود» في محاولات تشويه سمعة غيتس والنيل منه.

إفراج ضخم عن الملفات

وتأتي هذه التصريحات عقب إعلان وزارة العدل الأمريكية الإفراج عن أكثر من 3 ملايين صفحة من الوثائق، إلى جانب ما يزيد على 180 ألف صورة وأكثر من 2000 مقطع فيديو، في أكبر دفعة إفراج حتى الآن ضمن قضية إبستين، وهي وثائق تضمنت إشارات إلى شخصيات عامة بارزة، من بينها إيلون ماسك وريتشارد برانسون وبيل غيتس.

مزاعم نقلتها «تلغراف»

وكانت صحيفة «تلغراف» البريطانية قد نقلت عن الوثائق مزاعم تزعم أن غيتس أخفى عن زوجته السابقة إصابته بمرض منقول جنسيًا، كما أشارت إلى وجود صور لغيتس وإبستين برفقة نساء مجهولات، وصورة يُقال إنها لجواز سفر أوكراني، فضلًا عن رسائل بريد إلكتروني يُزعم فيها أن غيتس طلب من إبستين توفير مضادات حيوية لزوجته ميليندا دون علمها.

إبستين.. تاريخ إجرامي

ويُذكر أن جيفري إبستين، الذي توفي منتحرًا في زنزانته عام 2019، كان مدانًا بتهم استغلال قاصرات وإدارة شبكة دعارة جنسية، وأقام علاقات مع عدد من السياسيين ورجال الأعمال والمشاهير حول العالم.

لقاءات اعترف بها غيتس

وكان غيتس قد التقى إبستين عدة مرات بين عامي 2011 و2013، في إطار مناقشات تتعلق بأعمال خيرية وقضايا الصحة العالمية، وهو ما اعترف به سابقًا، واصفًا تلك اللقاءات بأنها «خطأ كبير» يندم عليه، معتبرًا أنه منح إبستين «مصداقية غير مستحقة».

لا اتهامات رسمية

ورغم الضجة المثارة، لم تظهر حتى الآن أي أدلة قضائية مباشرة أو اتهامات رسمية بحق بيل غيتس في الجرائم الجنسية المرتبطة بقضية إبستين، خصوصاً أن الإشارات الواردة في الوثائق الجديدة تتركز أساسًا على مسودات رسائل إلكترونية كتبها إبستين نفسه عام 2013.

ابتزاز وتشويه سمعة

وتتضمن تلك المسودات ادعاءات غير مثبتة بشأن علاقات خارج إطار الزواج أو محاولات علاج سري لأمراض منقولة جنسيًا، وهي مزاعم نفتها مؤسسة غيتس بشدة، ووصفتها بأنها محاولات ابتزاز وتشويه صادرة عن شخص «كذاب مثبت».

تعهد بالمحاسبة

وتندرج هذه الإفراجات ضمن التزامات قانونية مستمرة لوزارة العدل الأمريكية، التي شددت على أنها لا توفر حماية لأي شخصية عامة، مؤكدة أن أي جرائم جنسية تُثبت بالأدلة ستُحال إلى القضاء دون استثناء.