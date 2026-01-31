American billionaire Bill Gates, co-founder and former CEO of Microsoft, has firmly denied any allegations related to the exploitation of minors or his involvement in illegal sexual activities, following the latest release of investigation documents linked to the late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

Categorical Denial

A spokesperson for Gates stated in a comment to the BBC that the circulating allegations are "completely untrue and ridiculous," describing them as "entirely false and fabricated," and not based on any facts or credible evidence.

Deliberate Defamation After a Break

The spokesperson added that the documents reveal "the extent of Epstein's distress and frustration over his failure to maintain his relationship with Gates," noting that after their communication ceased, Epstein was willing to "go to great lengths" in attempts to defame Gates and harm him.

Massive Release of Files

These statements come after the U.S. Department of Justice announced the release of over 3 million pages of documents, along with more than 180,000 images and over 2,000 video clips, in the largest release to date in the Epstein case, which included references to prominent public figures, including Elon Musk, Richard Branson, and Bill Gates.

Allegations Reported by the Telegraph

The British newspaper "The Telegraph" reported allegations from the documents claiming that Gates concealed from his ex-wife his infection with a sexually transmitted disease, and mentioned the existence of photos of Gates and Epstein with unknown women, as well as a photo purportedly of a Ukrainian passport, in addition to emails in which Gates allegedly asked Epstein to provide antibiotics for his wife Melinda without her knowledge.

Epstein... A Criminal History

It is worth noting that Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide in his cell in 2019, was convicted of charges related to the exploitation of minors and running a sex trafficking network, and had established relationships with several politicians, businessmen, and celebrities around the world.

Meetings Acknowledged by Gates

Gates had met with Epstein several times between 2011 and 2013, in discussions related to charitable work and global health issues, which he had previously acknowledged, describing those meetings as a "big mistake" that he regrets, considering that he gave Epstein "undeserved credibility."

No Official Charges

Despite the uproar, no direct judicial evidence or official charges have emerged against Bill Gates regarding the sexual crimes linked to the Epstein case, especially since the references in the new documents primarily focus on drafts of emails written by Epstein himself in 2013.

Extortion and Defamation

These drafts include unproven allegations about extramarital relationships or attempts at secret treatment for sexually transmitted diseases, allegations that the Gates Foundation has strongly denied, describing them as attempts at extortion and defamation from a "proven liar."

Commitment to Accountability

These releases fall under ongoing legal obligations of the U.S. Department of Justice, which emphasized that it does not provide protection to any public figure, asserting that any sexual crimes proven by evidence will be referred to the judiciary without exception.