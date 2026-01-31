نفى الملياردير الأمريكي بيل غيتس، الشريك المؤسس لشركة «مايكروسوفت» ورئيسها التنفيذي السابق، بشكل قاطع أي ادعاءات تتعلق باستغلال قاصرات أو تورطه في أنشطة جنسية غير مشروعة، وذلك على خلفية ما ورد في الدفعة الأحدث من وثائق التحقيق المرتبطة بالملياردير الراحل جيفري إبستين.
نفي قاطع
وقال متحدث رسمي باسم غيتس، في تصريح إلى هيئة الإذاعة البريطانية «BBC»، إن الادعاءات المتداولة «عارية تمامًا عن الصحة وسخيفة»، واصفًا إياها بأنها «كاذبة بالكامل ومُختلقة»، ولا تستند إلى أي وقائع أو أدلة موثوقة.
تشويه متعمّد بعد قطيعة
وأضاف المتحدث أن الوثائق تكشف «مدى انزعاج وإحباط إبستين الشديد من فشله في الحفاظ على علاقته مع غيتس»، مشيرًا إلى أن إبستين، بعد انقطاع التواصل بينهما، كان مستعدًا «للذهاب إلى أقصى الحدود» في محاولات تشويه سمعة غيتس والنيل منه.
إفراج ضخم عن الملفات
وتأتي هذه التصريحات عقب إعلان وزارة العدل الأمريكية الإفراج عن أكثر من 3 ملايين صفحة من الوثائق، إلى جانب ما يزيد على 180 ألف صورة وأكثر من 2000 مقطع فيديو، في أكبر دفعة إفراج حتى الآن ضمن قضية إبستين، وهي وثائق تضمنت إشارات إلى شخصيات عامة بارزة، من بينها إيلون ماسك وريتشارد برانسون وبيل غيتس.
مزاعم نقلتها «تلغراف»
وكانت صحيفة «تلغراف» البريطانية قد نقلت عن الوثائق مزاعم تزعم أن غيتس أخفى عن زوجته السابقة إصابته بمرض منقول جنسيًا، كما أشارت إلى وجود صور لغيتس وإبستين برفقة نساء مجهولات، وصورة يُقال إنها لجواز سفر أوكراني، فضلًا عن رسائل بريد إلكتروني يُزعم فيها أن غيتس طلب من إبستين توفير مضادات حيوية لزوجته ميليندا دون علمها.
إبستين.. تاريخ إجرامي
ويُذكر أن جيفري إبستين، الذي توفي منتحرًا في زنزانته عام 2019، كان مدانًا بتهم استغلال قاصرات وإدارة شبكة دعارة جنسية، وأقام علاقات مع عدد من السياسيين ورجال الأعمال والمشاهير حول العالم.
لقاءات اعترف بها غيتس
وكان غيتس قد التقى إبستين عدة مرات بين عامي 2011 و2013، في إطار مناقشات تتعلق بأعمال خيرية وقضايا الصحة العالمية، وهو ما اعترف به سابقًا، واصفًا تلك اللقاءات بأنها «خطأ كبير» يندم عليه، معتبرًا أنه منح إبستين «مصداقية غير مستحقة».
لا اتهامات رسمية
ورغم الضجة المثارة، لم تظهر حتى الآن أي أدلة قضائية مباشرة أو اتهامات رسمية بحق بيل غيتس في الجرائم الجنسية المرتبطة بقضية إبستين، خصوصاً أن الإشارات الواردة في الوثائق الجديدة تتركز أساسًا على مسودات رسائل إلكترونية كتبها إبستين نفسه عام 2013.
ابتزاز وتشويه سمعة
وتتضمن تلك المسودات ادعاءات غير مثبتة بشأن علاقات خارج إطار الزواج أو محاولات علاج سري لأمراض منقولة جنسيًا، وهي مزاعم نفتها مؤسسة غيتس بشدة، ووصفتها بأنها محاولات ابتزاز وتشويه صادرة عن شخص «كذاب مثبت».
تعهد بالمحاسبة
وتندرج هذه الإفراجات ضمن التزامات قانونية مستمرة لوزارة العدل الأمريكية، التي شددت على أنها لا توفر حماية لأي شخصية عامة، مؤكدة أن أي جرائم جنسية تُثبت بالأدلة ستُحال إلى القضاء دون استثناء.
American billionaire Bill Gates, co-founder and former CEO of Microsoft, has firmly denied any allegations related to the exploitation of minors or his involvement in illegal sexual activities, following the latest release of investigation documents linked to the late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.
Categorical Denial
A spokesperson for Gates stated in a comment to the BBC that the circulating allegations are "completely untrue and ridiculous," describing them as "entirely false and fabricated," and not based on any facts or credible evidence.
Deliberate Defamation After a Break
The spokesperson added that the documents reveal "the extent of Epstein's distress and frustration over his failure to maintain his relationship with Gates," noting that after their communication ceased, Epstein was willing to "go to great lengths" in attempts to defame Gates and harm him.
Massive Release of Files
These statements come after the U.S. Department of Justice announced the release of over 3 million pages of documents, along with more than 180,000 images and over 2,000 video clips, in the largest release to date in the Epstein case, which included references to prominent public figures, including Elon Musk, Richard Branson, and Bill Gates.
Allegations Reported by the Telegraph
The British newspaper "The Telegraph" reported allegations from the documents claiming that Gates concealed from his ex-wife his infection with a sexually transmitted disease, and mentioned the existence of photos of Gates and Epstein with unknown women, as well as a photo purportedly of a Ukrainian passport, in addition to emails in which Gates allegedly asked Epstein to provide antibiotics for his wife Melinda without her knowledge.
Epstein... A Criminal History
It is worth noting that Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide in his cell in 2019, was convicted of charges related to the exploitation of minors and running a sex trafficking network, and had established relationships with several politicians, businessmen, and celebrities around the world.
Meetings Acknowledged by Gates
Gates had met with Epstein several times between 2011 and 2013, in discussions related to charitable work and global health issues, which he had previously acknowledged, describing those meetings as a "big mistake" that he regrets, considering that he gave Epstein "undeserved credibility."
No Official Charges
Despite the uproar, no direct judicial evidence or official charges have emerged against Bill Gates regarding the sexual crimes linked to the Epstein case, especially since the references in the new documents primarily focus on drafts of emails written by Epstein himself in 2013.
Extortion and Defamation
These drafts include unproven allegations about extramarital relationships or attempts at secret treatment for sexually transmitted diseases, allegations that the Gates Foundation has strongly denied, describing them as attempts at extortion and defamation from a "proven liar."
Commitment to Accountability
These releases fall under ongoing legal obligations of the U.S. Department of Justice, which emphasized that it does not provide protection to any public figure, asserting that any sexual crimes proven by evidence will be referred to the judiciary without exception.