صاروخ صيني ضخم يقترب من الأرض.. والحكومة البريطانية تستعد للأسوأ

The British government is preparing to raise the readiness of the national emergency alert system amid fears that a Chinese rocket may fall uncontrollably to Earth later today.

According to reports, the Chinese rocket, Zhuque-3, was launched in early December last year and is expected to re-enter the Earth's atmosphere in the coming hours, with uncertainty surrounding its landing location.

The government has asked mobile network operators to ensure the alert system is ready in case an urgent warning needs to be issued if parts of the rocket fall within British airspace.



Timing Uncertain

The American Aerospace Corporation has predicted that the rocket will enter the atmosphere around 12:30 PM GMT, with a margin of error of up to 15 hours before or after this time.

In contrast, the European Space Surveillance and Tracking Agency (SST) estimated the re-entry time to be at 10:32 AM GMT, with a smaller margin of error of ±3 hours, reflecting the level of uncertainty surrounding the event.

A spokesperson for the British government told the Daily Mail: "It is highly unlikely that any debris will enter UK airspace, and as expected, we have robust plans in place to deal with various risks, including those associated with space, which are regularly tested in collaboration with our partners."



Massive Test Rocket

The rocket was launched on December 3, 2025, from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Gansu Province, China, by the private space company LandSpace.

Although the test rocket, known as ZQ-3 R/B, successfully reached orbit, the reusable booster stage, designed similarly to SpaceX's Falcon 9, exploded during its landing attempt.

Since then, the upper stages of the rocket, along with a dummy payload consisting of a large metal tank, have been gradually descending from their orbit.

The rocket weighs about 11 tons and measures between 12 and 13 meters in length, prompting the SST agency to describe it as "a relatively large object that requires close monitoring."

Does It Pose a Threat to Britain?

Due to its shallow entry angle into the atmosphere, predicting the exact location of any of its parts' landing is difficult.

Professor Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer and space debris tracking expert at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, stated: "The latest forecasts indicate that re-entry will occur between 10:30 and 12:10 PM GMT. During that period, the rocket will complete a full orbit around the Earth and will pass over the Inverness-Aberdeen area at 12:00, which means there is a very small chance, less than a few percentage points, of re-entry over the UK."

He noted that if this does not happen within that time window, then the fall will not occur over British territory.



Space Debris

Authorities confirmed that space debris passes over the UK about 70 times a month, and the vast majority of rockets and satellites burn up completely upon re-entry due to friction.

However, large pieces or heat-resistant materials, such as stainless steel or titanium, can sometimes reach the Earth's surface, but they often fall into oceans or uninhabited areas.

The government emphasized that checking the readiness of the alert system is a routine procedure and does not necessarily mean an actual warning will be issued.

Rare Danger but Scientists Warn

Although the likelihood of this rocket causing harm to people or property is extremely low, scientists warn that the risks of space debris are increasing with the ongoing rise in the number of commercial launches.

Only one case in history has been recorded of a person being injured by space debris, which occurred in 1997 when a woman was struck by a small piece of metal from an American rocket without suffering any harm.

A recent study from the University of British Columbia showed that there is now a 10% chance of human casualties due to space debris over the next decade.

Other studies have warned of a potential threat to air traffic, with a 26% chance of debris falling in some of the world's busiest airspaces annually, and the risk of a commercial aircraft being hit could rise to one in a thousand flights by 2030.



Previous Incidents

This is not the first time a Chinese rocket has fallen to Earth; in 2024, parts of a Long March 3B rocket fell near residential homes in Guangxi Province, China, and another stage of the same rocket crashed over a rural village, creating a massive fireball.