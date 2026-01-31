تستعد الحكومة البريطانية لرفع جاهزية نظام الإنذار الطارئ الوطني، وسط مخاوف من احتمال سقوط صاروخ صيني خارج عن السيطرة على الأرض في وقت لاحق من اليوم.

ووفقاً للتقارير، فإن الصاروخ الصيني من طراز تشوكويه–3 (Zhuque-3) أُطلق مطلع ديسمبر الماضي، ومن المتوقع أن يدخل الغلاف الجوي للأرض مجدداً خلال الساعات القادمة، وسط حالة من عدم اليقين بشأن موقع سقوطه.

وطلبت الحكومة من شركات تشغيل شبكات الهاتف المحمول التأكد من جاهزية نظام التنبيهات، تحسباً لإصدار تحذير عاجل في حال وجود خطر محتمل على السكان، إذا ما سقطت أجزاء من الصاروخ داخل الأجواء البريطانية.
صاروخ صيني ضخم يقترب من الأرض.. والحكومة البريطانية تستعد للأسوأ

توقيت غير محسوم

وتوقعت مؤسسة الفضاء الجوي الأمريكية (Aerospace Corporation) أن يدخل الصاروخ الغلاف الجوي عند نحو الساعة 12:30 ظهراً بتوقيت غرينتش، مع هامش خطأ يصل إلى 15 ساعة قبل أو بعد هذا التوقيت.

في المقابل، قدّرت وكالة الاتحاد الأوروبي لمراقبة وتتبع الفضاء (SST) موعد العودة إلى الغلاف الجوي عند 10:32 صباحاً بتوقيت غرينتش، بهامش خطأ أقل يبلغ ±3 ساعات، ما يعكس حجم عدم اليقين المحيط بالحدث.

وقال متحدث باسم الحكومة البريطانية لصحيفة ديلي ميل: «من غير المرجح للغاية أن يدخل أي حطام المجال الجوي للمملكة المتحدة، وكما هو متوقع، لدينا خطط مُحكمة للتعامل مع مختلف المخاطر، بما في ذلك تلك المرتبطة بالفضاء، ويتم اختبارها بانتظام بالتعاون مع شركائنا».

صاروخ تجريبي ضخم

وكان الصاروخ قد أُطلق في 3 ديسمبر 2025 من مركز جيوتشيوان لإطلاق الأقمار الصناعية في مقاطعة غانسو الصينية، بواسطة شركة الفضاء الخاصة LandSpace.

ورغم نجاح الصاروخ التجريبي - المعروف باسم ZQ-3 R/B - في الوصول إلى المدار، فإن مرحلة التعزيز القابلة لإعادة الاستخدام، المصممة على غرار صاروخ فالكون 9 التابع لـ«سبيس إكس»، انفجرت أثناء محاولة الهبوط.

ومنذ ذلك الحين، بدأت المراحل العلوية من الصاروخ، إضافة إلى حمولة وهمية عبارة عن خزان معدني كبير، بالانخفاض تدريجياً من مدارها.

ويبلغ وزن الصاروخ نحو 11 طناً، ويراوح طوله بين 12 و13 متراً، ما دفع وكالة SST إلى وصفه بأنه «جسم كبير نسبياً يستدعي مراقبة دقيقة».

هل يشكل خطراً على بريطانيا؟

وبسبب زاوية دخوله الضحلة إلى الغلاف الجوي، يصعب التنبؤ بدقة بمكان سقوط أي من أجزائه.

وقال البروفيسور جوناثان ماكدويل، عالم الفلك وخبير تتبع الحطام الفضائي في مركز هارفارد–سميثسونيان للفيزياء الفلكية: «أحدث التوقعات تشير إلى أن العودة إلى الغلاف الجوي ستحدث بين الساعة 10:30 و12:10 بتوقيت غرينتش، خلال تلك الفترة، سيدور الصاروخ دورة كاملة حول الأرض، وسيمر فوق منطقة إنفيرنيس أبردين عند الساعة 12:00، ما يعني وجود احتمال ضئيل لا يتجاوز بضع نقاط مئوية لحدوث الدخول فوق المملكة المتحدة».

وأشار إلى أنه في حال عدم حدوث ذلك خلال تلك النافذة الزمنية، فلن يكون السقوط فوق الأراضي البريطانية.

حطام فضائي

وأكدت السلطات أن مرور الحطام الفضائي فوق المملكة المتحدة يحدث نحو 70 مرة شهرياً، وأن الغالبية العظمى من الصواريخ والأقمار الصناعية تحترق بالكامل عند دخول الغلاف الجوي بفعل الاحتكاك.

ومع ذلك، قد تصل أحياناً قطع كبيرة أو مواد مقاومة للحرارة، مثل الفولاذ المقاوم للصدأ أو التيتانيوم، إلى سطح الأرض، لكنها غالباً ما تسقط في المحيطات أو مناطق غير مأهولة.

وشددت الحكومة على أن فحص جاهزية نظام الإنذار هو إجراء روتيني، ولا يعني بالضرورة إصدار تحذير فعلي.

خطر نادر لكن العلماء يحذرون

ورغم أن احتمال تسبب هذا الصاروخ بأضرار للأشخاص أو الممتلكات يُعد ضئيلاً للغاية، فإن العلماء يحذرون من أن مخاطر الحطام الفضائي تتزايد مع الارتفاع المستمر في عدد عمليات الإطلاق التجارية.

وسُجلت حالة واحدة فقط في التاريخ لإصابة إنسان بحطام فضائي، وذلك عام 1997، عندما أُصيبت امرأة بقطعة معدنية صغيرة من صاروخ أمريكي دون أن تتعرض لأذى.

وأظهرت دراسة حديثة لجامعة بريتيش كولومبيا أن هناك الآن احتمالاً بنسبة 10% لوقوع ضحايا بشرية بسبب الحطام الفضائي خلال العقد القادم.

كما حذرت دراسات أخرى من تهديد محتمل لحركة الطيران، مع احتمال بنسبة 26% لسقوط حطام في بعض أكثر المجالات الجوية ازدحاماً في العالم سنوياً، وقد يرتفع خطر إصابة طائرة تجارية إلى واحد من كل ألف رحلة بحلول عام 2030.

حوادث سابقة

وليست هذه المرة الأولى التي يسقط فيها صاروخ صيني على الأرض؛ ففي عام 2024، سقطت أجزاء من صاروخ لونغ مارش 3B قرب منازل سكنية في مقاطعة غوانغشي الصينية، كما تحطمت مرحلة أخرى من الصاروخ نفسه فوق قرية ريفية محدثة كرة نارية ضخمة.