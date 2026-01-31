كشفت دراسة علمية حديثة أن البالغين الذين يصفون أنفسهم بأنهم من «محبي السهر» أو النشاط الليلي يتمتعون بصحة قلبية أقل مقارنة بالأشخاص النشطين صباحًا، كما يواجهون خطرًا أعلى للإصابة بالنوبات القلبية أو السكتات الدماغية.

ووفقًا للدراسة التي نُشرت في مجلة جمعية القلب الأمريكية (Journal of the American Heart Association)، فإن النمط الزمني للشخص، أو ما يُعرف بـ«الكرونوتايب» — أي ميله الطبيعي للنشاط في الصباح أو المساء — يرتبط ارتباطًا وثيقًا بصحة القلب والأوعية الدموية.

تحليل بيانات 300 ألف شخص على مدى 14 عامًا

واعتمد الباحثون على بيانات تمتد 14 عامًا من قاعدة بيانات UK Biobank، شملت نحو 300 ألف شخص بمتوسط عمر بلغ 57 عامًا، بحسب بيان صحفي صادر عن القائمين على الدراسة.

وأفاد نحو 8% من المشاركين بأنهم «أشخاص مسائيون بامتياز»، أي يميلون إلى السهر حتى وقت متأخر جدًا، بينما قال 24% إنهم «أشخاص صباحيون بامتياز» يستيقظون وينامون مبكرًا، أما الغالبية العظمى، بنسبة 67%، فصنّفوا أنفسهم ضمن الفئة المتوسطة، غير المنحازة لأي من الطرفين.

مقياس شامل لصحة القلب

وجرى تقييم صحة القلب لدى المشاركين باستخدام مقياس Life’s Essential 8 التابع لجمعية القلب الأمريكية، وهو مؤشر شامل يأخذ في الاعتبار عدة عوامل، من بينها: مستوى النشاط البدني، النظام الغذائي، ضغط الدم، الكوليسترول، استخدام النيكوتين، أنماط النوم، الوزن،مستوى السكر في الدم.

وقال الدكتور برادلي سيروير، اختصاصي أمراض القلب التداخلية، إن هذا المقياس يوفر صورة متكاملة عن صحة القلب وليس مجرد قراءة لمؤشر واحد.

مخاطر أعلى لمحبي السهر

وأظهرت النتائج أن الأشخاص الأكثر نشاطًا في المساء كانوا أكثر عرضة بنسبة 79% لتدهور الصحة القلبية مقارنة بالفئة المتوسطة، كما ارتفع لديهم خطر الإصابة بنوبة قلبية أو سكتة دماغية بنسبة 16%.

في المقابل، سجل الأشخاص النشطون صباحًا درجات أفضل قليلًا في مؤشرات صحة القلب، وكانت العلاقة بين النمط الزمني وصحة القلب أوضح لدى النساء مقارنة بالرجال.

اضطراب الساعة البيولوجية وراء المشكلة

وقالت الباحثة الرئيسية في الدراسة، الدكتورة سينا كيانرسي، الزميلة البحثية في قسم اضطرابات النوم والإيقاع اليومي بمستشفى بريغهام والنساء وكلية الطب بجامعة هارفارد، إن «الأشخاص المسائيين» غالبًا ما يعانون من اختلال في الساعة البيولوجية.

وأوضحت أن هذا الاختلال يحدث عندما لا تتوافق الساعة الداخلية للجسم مع دورة الضوء والظلام الطبيعية أو مع متطلبات الحياة اليومية، ما قد يؤدي إلى سلوكيات غير صحية مثل سوء جودة النظام الغذائي، والتدخين، وقلة النوم أو عدم انتظامه.

نمط الحياة عامل أساسي

ومن جانبه، أكد الدكتور سيروير، الذي لم يشارك في الدراسة، أن أمراض القلب لها أسباب متعددة، وأن النوم يمثل عاملًا مهمًا لكنه ليس الوحيد.

وقال: «النوم الجيد والعميق لا يجب التقليل من أهميته، لكنه جزء من منظومة متكاملة تشمل نمط الحياة بالكامل».

وأشار الباحثون إلى أن هذه النتائج قد تساعد الأطباء مستقبلًا على تصميم تدخلات صحية وعلاجية أكثر دقة، تراعي نمط النوم والنشاط اليومي لكل شخص، بهدف الوقاية من أمراض القلب.

ورغم أهمية النتائج، شدد الباحثون على أن الدراسة لا تثبت أن السهر بحد ذاته يسبب أمراض القلب، بل تُظهر وجود علاقة إحصائية فقط. كما اعتمدت البيانات على تقارير ذاتية من المشاركين حول عاداتهم الصحية، ما قد يؤثر في دقة النتائج.

ولفتوا أيضًا إلى أن غالبية المشاركين في UK Biobank من ذوي البشرة البيضاء ويتمتعون بصحة أفضل من المتوسط العام، ما قد يحد من إمكانية تعميم النتائج على جميع الفئات السكانية.