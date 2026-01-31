A recent scientific study revealed that adults who describe themselves as "night owls" or night-active have poorer heart health compared to morning-active individuals, and they face a higher risk of heart attacks or strokes.

According to the study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, a person's chronotype—meaning their natural tendency for activity in the morning or evening—is closely linked to cardiovascular health.

Analysis of data from 300,000 people over 14 years

The researchers relied on 14 years of data from the UK Biobank, which included approximately 300,000 individuals with an average age of 57, according to a press release from the study's organizers.

About 8% of participants reported being "definitive night owls," meaning they tend to stay up very late, while 24% identified as "definitive morning people," waking up and going to bed early. The vast majority, at 67%, classified themselves as moderate, not leaning towards either side.

A Comprehensive Measure of Heart Health

Heart health among participants was assessed using the American Heart Association's Life’s Essential 8 metric, which is a comprehensive indicator that takes into account several factors, including: physical activity level, diet, blood pressure, cholesterol, nicotine use, sleep patterns, weight, and blood sugar levels.

Dr. Bradley Servier, an interventional cardiologist, stated that this metric provides a holistic view of heart health rather than just a reading of a single indicator.

Higher Risks for Night Owls

The results showed that individuals who were more active in the evening were 79% more likely to experience a decline in heart health compared to the moderate group, and their risk of having a heart attack or stroke increased by 16%.

In contrast, morning-active individuals scored slightly better on heart health indicators, and the relationship between chronotype and heart health was clearer among women compared to men.

Biological Clock Disorder Behind the Issue

The lead researcher of the study, Dr. Sina Kianersi, a research fellow in the Sleep Disorders and Circadian Rhythm section at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, stated that "evening people" often suffer from a disruption in their biological clock.

She explained that this disruption occurs when the body's internal clock does not align with the natural light and dark cycles or with daily life demands, which can lead to unhealthy behaviors such as poor diet quality, smoking, and insufficient or irregular sleep.

Lifestyle is a Key Factor

Dr. Servier, who did not participate in the study, emphasized that heart diseases have multiple causes, and sleep is an important factor but not the only one.

He said, "Good and deep sleep should not be underestimated, but it is part of a comprehensive system that includes the entire lifestyle."

The researchers noted that these findings could help doctors in the future design more precise health and treatment interventions that take into account each person's sleep patterns and daily activity, aiming to prevent heart diseases.

Despite the significance of the findings, the researchers stressed that the study does not prove that staying up late causes heart diseases; it merely shows a statistical relationship. Additionally, the data relied on self-reports from participants regarding their health habits, which may affect the accuracy of the results.

They also pointed out that the majority of participants in the UK Biobank are white and enjoy better health than the general average, which may limit the generalizability of the results to all population groups.