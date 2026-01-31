كشفت دراسة علمية حديثة أن البالغين الذين يصفون أنفسهم بأنهم من «محبي السهر» أو النشاط الليلي يتمتعون بصحة قلبية أقل مقارنة بالأشخاص النشطين صباحًا، كما يواجهون خطرًا أعلى للإصابة بالنوبات القلبية أو السكتات الدماغية.
ووفقًا للدراسة التي نُشرت في مجلة جمعية القلب الأمريكية (Journal of the American Heart Association)، فإن النمط الزمني للشخص، أو ما يُعرف بـ«الكرونوتايب» — أي ميله الطبيعي للنشاط في الصباح أو المساء — يرتبط ارتباطًا وثيقًا بصحة القلب والأوعية الدموية.
تحليل بيانات 300 ألف شخص على مدى 14 عامًا
واعتمد الباحثون على بيانات تمتد 14 عامًا من قاعدة بيانات UK Biobank، شملت نحو 300 ألف شخص بمتوسط عمر بلغ 57 عامًا، بحسب بيان صحفي صادر عن القائمين على الدراسة.
وأفاد نحو 8% من المشاركين بأنهم «أشخاص مسائيون بامتياز»، أي يميلون إلى السهر حتى وقت متأخر جدًا، بينما قال 24% إنهم «أشخاص صباحيون بامتياز» يستيقظون وينامون مبكرًا، أما الغالبية العظمى، بنسبة 67%، فصنّفوا أنفسهم ضمن الفئة المتوسطة، غير المنحازة لأي من الطرفين.
مقياس شامل لصحة القلب
وجرى تقييم صحة القلب لدى المشاركين باستخدام مقياس Life’s Essential 8 التابع لجمعية القلب الأمريكية، وهو مؤشر شامل يأخذ في الاعتبار عدة عوامل، من بينها: مستوى النشاط البدني، النظام الغذائي، ضغط الدم، الكوليسترول، استخدام النيكوتين، أنماط النوم، الوزن،مستوى السكر في الدم.
وقال الدكتور برادلي سيروير، اختصاصي أمراض القلب التداخلية، إن هذا المقياس يوفر صورة متكاملة عن صحة القلب وليس مجرد قراءة لمؤشر واحد.
مخاطر أعلى لمحبي السهر
وأظهرت النتائج أن الأشخاص الأكثر نشاطًا في المساء كانوا أكثر عرضة بنسبة 79% لتدهور الصحة القلبية مقارنة بالفئة المتوسطة، كما ارتفع لديهم خطر الإصابة بنوبة قلبية أو سكتة دماغية بنسبة 16%.
في المقابل، سجل الأشخاص النشطون صباحًا درجات أفضل قليلًا في مؤشرات صحة القلب، وكانت العلاقة بين النمط الزمني وصحة القلب أوضح لدى النساء مقارنة بالرجال.
اضطراب الساعة البيولوجية وراء المشكلة
وقالت الباحثة الرئيسية في الدراسة، الدكتورة سينا كيانرسي، الزميلة البحثية في قسم اضطرابات النوم والإيقاع اليومي بمستشفى بريغهام والنساء وكلية الطب بجامعة هارفارد، إن «الأشخاص المسائيين» غالبًا ما يعانون من اختلال في الساعة البيولوجية.
وأوضحت أن هذا الاختلال يحدث عندما لا تتوافق الساعة الداخلية للجسم مع دورة الضوء والظلام الطبيعية أو مع متطلبات الحياة اليومية، ما قد يؤدي إلى سلوكيات غير صحية مثل سوء جودة النظام الغذائي، والتدخين، وقلة النوم أو عدم انتظامه.
نمط الحياة عامل أساسي
ومن جانبه، أكد الدكتور سيروير، الذي لم يشارك في الدراسة، أن أمراض القلب لها أسباب متعددة، وأن النوم يمثل عاملًا مهمًا لكنه ليس الوحيد.
وقال: «النوم الجيد والعميق لا يجب التقليل من أهميته، لكنه جزء من منظومة متكاملة تشمل نمط الحياة بالكامل».
وأشار الباحثون إلى أن هذه النتائج قد تساعد الأطباء مستقبلًا على تصميم تدخلات صحية وعلاجية أكثر دقة، تراعي نمط النوم والنشاط اليومي لكل شخص، بهدف الوقاية من أمراض القلب.
ورغم أهمية النتائج، شدد الباحثون على أن الدراسة لا تثبت أن السهر بحد ذاته يسبب أمراض القلب، بل تُظهر وجود علاقة إحصائية فقط. كما اعتمدت البيانات على تقارير ذاتية من المشاركين حول عاداتهم الصحية، ما قد يؤثر في دقة النتائج.
ولفتوا أيضًا إلى أن غالبية المشاركين في UK Biobank من ذوي البشرة البيضاء ويتمتعون بصحة أفضل من المتوسط العام، ما قد يحد من إمكانية تعميم النتائج على جميع الفئات السكانية.
A recent scientific study revealed that adults who describe themselves as "night owls" or night-active have poorer heart health compared to morning-active individuals, and they face a higher risk of heart attacks or strokes.
According to the study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, a person's chronotype—meaning their natural tendency for activity in the morning or evening—is closely linked to cardiovascular health.
Analysis of data from 300,000 people over 14 years
The researchers relied on 14 years of data from the UK Biobank, which included approximately 300,000 individuals with an average age of 57, according to a press release from the study's organizers.
About 8% of participants reported being "definitive night owls," meaning they tend to stay up very late, while 24% identified as "definitive morning people," waking up and going to bed early. The vast majority, at 67%, classified themselves as moderate, not leaning towards either side.
A Comprehensive Measure of Heart Health
Heart health among participants was assessed using the American Heart Association's Life’s Essential 8 metric, which is a comprehensive indicator that takes into account several factors, including: physical activity level, diet, blood pressure, cholesterol, nicotine use, sleep patterns, weight, and blood sugar levels.
Dr. Bradley Servier, an interventional cardiologist, stated that this metric provides a holistic view of heart health rather than just a reading of a single indicator.
Higher Risks for Night Owls
The results showed that individuals who were more active in the evening were 79% more likely to experience a decline in heart health compared to the moderate group, and their risk of having a heart attack or stroke increased by 16%.
In contrast, morning-active individuals scored slightly better on heart health indicators, and the relationship between chronotype and heart health was clearer among women compared to men.
Biological Clock Disorder Behind the Issue
The lead researcher of the study, Dr. Sina Kianersi, a research fellow in the Sleep Disorders and Circadian Rhythm section at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, stated that "evening people" often suffer from a disruption in their biological clock.
She explained that this disruption occurs when the body's internal clock does not align with the natural light and dark cycles or with daily life demands, which can lead to unhealthy behaviors such as poor diet quality, smoking, and insufficient or irregular sleep.
Lifestyle is a Key Factor
Dr. Servier, who did not participate in the study, emphasized that heart diseases have multiple causes, and sleep is an important factor but not the only one.
He said, "Good and deep sleep should not be underestimated, but it is part of a comprehensive system that includes the entire lifestyle."
The researchers noted that these findings could help doctors in the future design more precise health and treatment interventions that take into account each person's sleep patterns and daily activity, aiming to prevent heart diseases.
Despite the significance of the findings, the researchers stressed that the study does not prove that staying up late causes heart diseases; it merely shows a statistical relationship. Additionally, the data relied on self-reports from participants regarding their health habits, which may affect the accuracy of the results.
They also pointed out that the majority of participants in the UK Biobank are white and enjoy better health than the general average, which may limit the generalizability of the results to all population groups.