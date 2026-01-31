During the year 2025, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center operated 1,182 trucks, 89 ships, and 41 planes loaded with food, shelter, medical aid, and more, weighing over 35,000 tons, directed to 61 countries around the world.



These efforts come as part of the pioneering humanitarian role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through its relief arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, affirming its commitment to noble humanitarian values, reinforcing the spirit of solidarity among peoples, and contributing to alleviating the suffering of the affected and needy.