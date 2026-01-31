سيّر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، خلال عام 2025م، 1182 شاحنة، و89 باخرة، و41 طائرة محمّلة بمساعدات غذائية وإيوائية وطبية وغيرها، بلغ وزنها أكثر من 35 ألف طن، موجّهة إلى 61 دولة حول العالم.


وتأتي هذه الجهود ضمن الدور الإنساني الريادي الذي تضطلع به المملكة العربية السعودية، عبر ذراعها الإغاثية مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة، تأكيداً لالتزامها بالقيم الإنسانية النبيلة، وترسيخاً لروح التضامن بين الشعوب، ومساهمةً في تخفيف معاناة المتضررين والمحتاجين.