زلزال يهز محيط قاعدة نووية أمريكية في مونتانا

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana, USA, on Tuesday afternoon, one of the most important bases overseeing a vast network of intercontinental nuclear missile silos.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the earthquake occurred at 12:41 PM local time, just about 7 miles from the base located near Great Falls, and at a depth of 6 miles underground, making it one of the shallow earthquakes that are often more impactful.

Hundreds of residents felt the tremor, with one writing on the platform "X": "We just felt an earthquake, the building shook violently, it seems we were very close to its center."

Another said: "It was a strong and frightening earthquake... I have never felt anything like it here in Montana."

Warnings of Aftershocks

The USGS warned of a 27% chance of an aftershock of 3 magnitude or greater occurring in the next week, along with a 6% chance of another earthquake of 4 magnitude or higher in the same area.

The agency confirmed in a warning that destructive earthquakes could recur in the future, urging residents to adhere to known safety guidelines: "Drop, Cover, and Hold On," noting that the timing and location of earthquakes cannot be predicted accurately.

Proximity to Sensitive Nuclear Facilities

Although Montana is not typically considered a seismically active area, it lies within the seismic belt between the mountains, a fault system capable of producing moderate earthquakes.

The sensitivity of the recent earthquake lies in its occurrence near areas containing fortified missile silos and nuclear launch control centers, with the state housing about 150 active intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) silos, all belonging to Malmstrom Air Force Base.

So far, U.S. military authorities have not issued any official statement clarifying whether the earthquake caused damage to the facilities or nuclear silos.

One of the Most Dangerous Nuclear Bases in the World

Malmstrom Air Force Base, located in Cascade County and 7 miles from Great Falls, is home to the 341st Missile Wing, covering a network of silos over an estimated area of 13,800 square miles in central Montana, making it the largest nuclear weapons complex in the Western Hemisphere.

The base contains 150 Minuteman III missiles, part of the U.S. arsenal of 400 missiles distributed across 3 major bases in the country.

These missiles are notable for their ability to launch within less than 4 seconds of receiving a launch order, reaching an altitude of 70 miles above the earth's surface, and striking their target anywhere in the world in about 25 minutes, with a destructive power equivalent to 20 times that of the Hiroshima bomb.

"Doomsday Guardians"

In a previous comment to the Associated Press, seismologist Susan Hough from the USGS stated that shallow earthquakes can make residents feel as if there is "a bomb explosion directly under the city."

For his part, retired Colonel Robert Stanley, former commander of the 341st Missile Wing in the 1980s, said: "We are the Doomsday Guardians, and that is not an exaggeration."

Widespread Tremors

Residents reported feeling light tremors as far as 85 miles north to the city of Shelby, and weak vibrations were recorded in Helena, the state capital, with local authorities not yet confirming any material damage or injuries.