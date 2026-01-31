زلزال يهز محيط قاعدة نووية أمريكية في مونتانا

ضرب زلزال بلغت قوته 4.2 درجة على مقياس ريختر، ظهر يوم الثلاثاء الماضي، منطقة قريبة من قاعدة مالمستروم الجوية في ولاية مونتانا الأمريكية، وهي إحدى أهم القواعد التي تشرف على شبكة واسعة من صوامع الصواريخ النووية العابرة للقارات.
وبحسب تقرير لصحيفة ديلي ميل، أفادت هيئة المسح الجيولوجي الأمريكية (USGS) أن الزلزال وقع عند الساعة 12:41 ظهراً بالتوقيت المحلي، وعلى بعد نحو 7 أميال فقط من مركز القاعدة الواقعة قرب مدينة غريت فولز، وعلى عمق 6 أميال تحت سطح الأرض، ما جعله من الزلازل الضحلة التي غالباً ما تكون أكثر تأثيراً.
وشعر مئات السكان بالهزة الأرضية، إذ كتب أحدهم على منصة «إكس»: «لقد شعرنا للتو بزلزال، المبنى اهتز بعنف، يبدو أننا كنا قريبين جداً من مركزه».
وقال آخر: «كان زلزالاً قوياً ومخيفاً.. لم أشعر بمثله من قبل هنا في مونتانا».
تحذيرات من هزات ارتدادية
وحذرت هيئة المسح الجيولوجي من وجود احتمال بنسبة 27% لوقوع هزة ارتدادية بقوة 3 درجات أو أكثر خلال الأسبوع القادم، إضافة إلى احتمال 6% لحدوث زلزال آخر بقوة 4 درجات أو أعلى في المنطقة نفسها.
وأكدت الهيئة في تنبيه لها أن الزلازل المدمرة قد تتكرر مستقبلاً، داعية السكان إلى الالتزام بإرشادات السلامة المعروفة: «انخفض، احتمِ، وتشبث»، مشيرة إلى أن توقيت ومكان الزلازل لا يمكن التنبؤ بهما بدقة.
قرب منشآت نووية حساسة
ورغم أن مونتانا لا تُعد من المناطق الزلزالية النشطة عادة، إلا أنها تقع ضمن نطاق الحزام الزلزالي بين الجبال، وهو نظام صدوع قادر على إحداث زلازل متوسطة القوة.
وتكمن حساسية الزلزال الأخير في وقوعه قرب مناطق تضم صوامع صواريخ محصنة ومراكز تحكم بالإطلاق النووي، وتحتوي الولاية على نحو 150 صومعة نشطة لصواريخ باليستية عابرة للقارات (ICBM)، جميعها تابعة لقاعدة مالمستروم الجوية.
وحتى الآن، لم تصدر السلطات العسكرية الأمريكية أي بيان رسمي يوضح ما إذا كان الزلزال قد تسبب في أضرار للمنشآت أو الصوامع النووية.
واحدة من أخطر القواعد النووية في العالم
وتُعد قاعدة مالمستروم، الواقعة في مقاطعة كاسكيد وعلى بعد 7 أميال من مدينة غريت فولز، مقر الجناح الصاروخي 341، وتغطي شبكة صوامعها مساحة تُقدّر بنحو 13.800 ميل مربع من وسط مونتانا، ما يجعلها أكبر مجمع أسلحة نووية في نصف الكرة الغربي.
وتضم القاعدة 150 صاروخاً من طراز «مينيوتمان 3»، وهي جزء من الترسانة الأمريكية البالغة 400 صاروخ موزعة على 3 قواعد رئيسية في البلاد.
وتتميز هذه الصواريخ بقدرتها على الانطلاق خلال أقل من 4 ثوانٍ من صدور أمر الإطلاق، لترتفع إلى ارتفاع 70 ميلاً فوق سطح الأرض، ثم تضرب هدفها في أي مكان بالعالم خلال نحو 25 دقيقة، بقوة تدميرية تعادل 20 ضعف قنبلة هيروشيما.
«حراس يوم القيامة»
وفي تعليق سابق لوكالة «أسوشيتد برس»، قالت عالمة الزلازل في هيئة المسح الجيولوجي سوزان هوف إن الزلازل الضحلة يمكن أن تُشعر السكان وكأنها «انفجار قنبلة مباشرة تحت المدينة».
من جهته، قال العقيد المتقاعد روبرت ستانلي، القائد السابق للجناح الصاروخي 341 في ثمانينيات القرن الماضي: «نحن حراس يوم القيامة، وهذا ليس توصيفاً مبالغاً فيه».
اهتزازات واسعة النطاق
وذكر سكان أنهم شعروا بهزات خفيفة على بعد 85 ميلاً شمالاً حتى مدينة شيلبي، كما تم تسجيل اهتزازات ضعيفة في هيلينا، عاصمة الولاية، ولم تؤكد السلطات المحلية حتى الآن وقوع أضرار مادية أو إصابات.
A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana, USA, on Tuesday afternoon, one of the most important bases overseeing a vast network of intercontinental nuclear missile silos.
According to a report by the Daily Mail, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the earthquake occurred at 12:41 PM local time, just about 7 miles from the base located near Great Falls, and at a depth of 6 miles underground, making it one of the shallow earthquakes that are often more impactful.
Hundreds of residents felt the tremor, with one writing on the platform "X": "We just felt an earthquake, the building shook violently, it seems we were very close to its center."
Another said: "It was a strong and frightening earthquake... I have never felt anything like it here in Montana."
Warnings of Aftershocks
The USGS warned of a 27% chance of an aftershock of 3 magnitude or greater occurring in the next week, along with a 6% chance of another earthquake of 4 magnitude or higher in the same area.
The agency confirmed in a warning that destructive earthquakes could recur in the future, urging residents to adhere to known safety guidelines: "Drop, Cover, and Hold On," noting that the timing and location of earthquakes cannot be predicted accurately.
Proximity to Sensitive Nuclear Facilities
Although Montana is not typically considered a seismically active area, it lies within the seismic belt between the mountains, a fault system capable of producing moderate earthquakes.
The sensitivity of the recent earthquake lies in its occurrence near areas containing fortified missile silos and nuclear launch control centers, with the state housing about 150 active intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) silos, all belonging to Malmstrom Air Force Base.
So far, U.S. military authorities have not issued any official statement clarifying whether the earthquake caused damage to the facilities or nuclear silos.
One of the Most Dangerous Nuclear Bases in the World
Malmstrom Air Force Base, located in Cascade County and 7 miles from Great Falls, is home to the 341st Missile Wing, covering a network of silos over an estimated area of 13,800 square miles in central Montana, making it the largest nuclear weapons complex in the Western Hemisphere.
The base contains 150 Minuteman III missiles, part of the U.S. arsenal of 400 missiles distributed across 3 major bases in the country.
These missiles are notable for their ability to launch within less than 4 seconds of receiving a launch order, reaching an altitude of 70 miles above the earth's surface, and striking their target anywhere in the world in about 25 minutes, with a destructive power equivalent to 20 times that of the Hiroshima bomb.
"Doomsday Guardians"
In a previous comment to the Associated Press, seismologist Susan Hough from the USGS stated that shallow earthquakes can make residents feel as if there is "a bomb explosion directly under the city."
For his part, retired Colonel Robert Stanley, former commander of the 341st Missile Wing in the 1980s, said: "We are the Doomsday Guardians, and that is not an exaggeration."
Widespread Tremors
Residents reported feeling light tremors as far as 85 miles north to the city of Shelby, and weak vibrations were recorded in Helena, the state capital, with local authorities not yet confirming any material damage or injuries.