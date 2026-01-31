ضرب زلزال بلغت قوته 4.2 درجة على مقياس ريختر، ظهر يوم الثلاثاء الماضي، منطقة قريبة من قاعدة مالمستروم الجوية في ولاية مونتانا الأمريكية، وهي إحدى أهم القواعد التي تشرف على شبكة واسعة من صوامع الصواريخ النووية العابرة للقارات.

زلزال يهز محيط قاعدة نووية أمريكية في مونتانا


وبحسب تقرير لصحيفة ديلي ميل، أفادت هيئة المسح الجيولوجي الأمريكية (USGS) أن الزلزال وقع عند الساعة 12:41 ظهراً بالتوقيت المحلي، وعلى بعد نحو 7 أميال فقط من مركز القاعدة الواقعة قرب مدينة غريت فولز، وعلى عمق 6 أميال تحت سطح الأرض، ما جعله من الزلازل الضحلة التي غالباً ما تكون أكثر تأثيراً.

وشعر مئات السكان بالهزة الأرضية، إذ كتب أحدهم على منصة «إكس»: «لقد شعرنا للتو بزلزال، المبنى اهتز بعنف، يبدو أننا كنا قريبين جداً من مركزه».

وقال آخر: «كان زلزالاً قوياً ومخيفاً.. لم أشعر بمثله من قبل هنا في مونتانا».

تحذيرات من هزات ارتدادية

وحذرت هيئة المسح الجيولوجي من وجود احتمال بنسبة 27% لوقوع هزة ارتدادية بقوة 3 درجات أو أكثر خلال الأسبوع القادم، إضافة إلى احتمال 6% لحدوث زلزال آخر بقوة 4 درجات أو أعلى في المنطقة نفسها.

وأكدت الهيئة في تنبيه لها أن الزلازل المدمرة قد تتكرر مستقبلاً، داعية السكان إلى الالتزام بإرشادات السلامة المعروفة: «انخفض، احتمِ، وتشبث»، مشيرة إلى أن توقيت ومكان الزلازل لا يمكن التنبؤ بهما بدقة.

قرب منشآت نووية حساسة

ورغم أن مونتانا لا تُعد من المناطق الزلزالية النشطة عادة، إلا أنها تقع ضمن نطاق الحزام الزلزالي بين الجبال، وهو نظام صدوع قادر على إحداث زلازل متوسطة القوة.

وتكمن حساسية الزلزال الأخير في وقوعه قرب مناطق تضم صوامع صواريخ محصنة ومراكز تحكم بالإطلاق النووي، وتحتوي الولاية على نحو 150 صومعة نشطة لصواريخ باليستية عابرة للقارات (ICBM)، جميعها تابعة لقاعدة مالمستروم الجوية.

وحتى الآن، لم تصدر السلطات العسكرية الأمريكية أي بيان رسمي يوضح ما إذا كان الزلزال قد تسبب في أضرار للمنشآت أو الصوامع النووية.

واحدة من أخطر القواعد النووية في العالم

وتُعد قاعدة مالمستروم، الواقعة في مقاطعة كاسكيد وعلى بعد 7 أميال من مدينة غريت فولز، مقر الجناح الصاروخي 341، وتغطي شبكة صوامعها مساحة تُقدّر بنحو 13.800 ميل مربع من وسط مونتانا، ما يجعلها أكبر مجمع أسلحة نووية في نصف الكرة الغربي.

وتضم القاعدة 150 صاروخاً من طراز «مينيوتمان 3»، وهي جزء من الترسانة الأمريكية البالغة 400 صاروخ موزعة على 3 قواعد رئيسية في البلاد.

وتتميز هذه الصواريخ بقدرتها على الانطلاق خلال أقل من 4 ثوانٍ من صدور أمر الإطلاق، لترتفع إلى ارتفاع 70 ميلاً فوق سطح الأرض، ثم تضرب هدفها في أي مكان بالعالم خلال نحو 25 دقيقة، بقوة تدميرية تعادل 20 ضعف قنبلة هيروشيما.

«حراس يوم القيامة»

وفي تعليق سابق لوكالة «أسوشيتد برس»، قالت عالمة الزلازل في هيئة المسح الجيولوجي سوزان هوف إن الزلازل الضحلة يمكن أن تُشعر السكان وكأنها «انفجار قنبلة مباشرة تحت المدينة».

من جهته، قال العقيد المتقاعد روبرت ستانلي، القائد السابق للجناح الصاروخي 341 في ثمانينيات القرن الماضي: «نحن حراس يوم القيامة، وهذا ليس توصيفاً مبالغاً فيه».

اهتزازات واسعة النطاق

وذكر سكان أنهم شعروا بهزات خفيفة على بعد 85 ميلاً شمالاً حتى مدينة شيلبي، كما تم تسجيل اهتزازات ضعيفة في هيلينا، عاصمة الولاية، ولم تؤكد السلطات المحلية حتى الآن وقوع أضرار مادية أو إصابات.