تحت رعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود تستضيف الرياض خلال الفترة من 5 إلى 6 أكتوبر 2026، الملتقى الدولي للمسؤولية الاجتماعية Global CSR Forum 2026، الذي تنظمه وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية.

ويأتي تنظيم النسخة الثانية من الملتقى تأكيدًا على الدور المحوري الذي تؤديه المملكة عالميًا في مجال المسؤولية الاجتماعية واستكمالًا للنجاح البارز الذي حققته النسخة الأولى التي حظيت بإشادة كبيرة على المستويين المحلي والعالمي، إذ أسهمت المخرجات في تعزيز الصورة الريادية للمملكة في مجال المسؤولية الاجتماعية، وفتح آفاق جديدة للتكامل بين القطاعات الحكومية والخاصة وغير الربحية، إلى جانب توسيع نطاق مشاركة التجارب عالميًا.

وستشهد النسخة الثانية من الملتقى مشاركة نخبة من الوزراء وصُنّاع القرار، والخبراء، والقيادات التنفيذية بالقطاع الخاص، وممثلي المنظمات الدولية؛ لمناقشة أبرز المستجدات والتجارب العالمية، واستعراض أفضل الممارسات، وتقديم حلول مبتكرة تُسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات التنمية المستدامة عالميًا، وتعزز تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.

ويُعد الملتقى فرصة نوعية للشركات المحلية والعالمية لاستعراض تجاربهم الرائدة في المسؤولية الاجتماعية والاستدامة، والمشاركة في حضور هذه التظاهرة العالمية في هذا المجال الحيوي، ودعم ورعاية الأنشطة والفعاليات المُصاحبة للملتقى.

وتسعى وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، من خلال المُلتقى، إلى تمكين صُنَّاع القرار في القطاع الخاص وممثلي الحكومات والمنظمات الإنمائية والخبراء في المسؤولية الاجتماعية والاستدامة، من الحوار ومناقشة التحديات وفرص التنمية، وتحفيز الابتكار، والإسهام في تشكيل مستقبل المسؤولية الاجتماعية على المستوى العالمي، وتحفيز التميّز والتنافسية للمشاركين، وتمكين الشراكات بين القطاعين العام والخاص والقطاع غير الربحي، وفتح آفاق للشراكات العالمية في هذا المجال.

كما تسعى الوزارة وفي إطار رؤية المملكة 2030 ووفق إستراتيجيتها إلى تعزيز المسؤولية الاجتماعية من خلال النهـوض بالقطـاع التنمـوي فـي المملكـة، وبنـاء وتطويـر الشـراكات الاقتصادية التنمويــة للوصول إلــى مجتمــع حيــوي تشاركي، وضمن جهود المملكة لتعزيز دورها في المسؤولية الاجتماعية، ويعكس تصاعد مكانتها الدولية بوصفها أحد أكبر وأسرع الاقتصاديات العالمية نموًا.