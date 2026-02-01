Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Riyadh will host the Global CSR Forum 2026 from October 5 to 6, 2026, organized by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

The organization of the second edition of the forum reaffirms the pivotal role that the Kingdom plays globally in the field of social responsibility and continues the remarkable success achieved by the first edition, which received significant acclaim at both local and global levels. The outcomes contributed to enhancing the Kingdom's pioneering image in social responsibility and opened new horizons for integration between the government, private, and non-profit sectors, in addition to expanding the scope of sharing experiences globally.

The second edition of the forum will witness the participation of a select group of ministers, decision-makers, experts, executive leaders from the private sector, and representatives of international organizations to discuss the most important developments and global experiences, showcase best practices, and present innovative solutions that contribute to achieving global sustainable development goals and enhance the realization of the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.



The forum represents a qualitative opportunity for local and international companies to showcase their pioneering experiences in social responsibility and sustainability, participate in this global event in this vital field, and support and sponsor the accompanying activities and events of the forum.



Through the forum, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development aims to empower decision-makers in the private sector, representatives of governments and development organizations, and experts in social responsibility and sustainability to engage in dialogue and discuss challenges and development opportunities, stimulate innovation, contribute to shaping the future of social responsibility globally, enhance excellence and competitiveness among participants, and enable partnerships between the public and private sectors and the non-profit sector, opening avenues for global partnerships in this field.



The ministry also seeks, within the framework of Saudi Vision 2030 and according to its strategy, to enhance social responsibility by promoting the developmental sector in the Kingdom, building and developing economic partnerships to reach a vibrant and participatory community, and as part of the Kingdom's efforts to enhance its role in social responsibility, reflecting its rising international status as one of the largest and fastest-growing economies in the world.