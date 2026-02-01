توقعت إذاعة الجيش الإسرائيلي، أن تنفذ أمريكا الهجوم المحتمل على إيران خلال فترة تتراوح بين أسبوعين إلى شهرين. ونقلت عن رئيس الأركان إيال زمير قوله في جلسات تقدير موقف أمنية: إن الضربة الأمريكية ضد إيران ستنفذ خلال فترة ما بين أسبوعين إلى شهرين.
وحسب ما أوردت إذاعة الاحتلال، اليوم(الأحد)، فإن الرسالة الإسرائيلية التي نقلت للأمريكيين تضمنت أربعة مطالب يجب أن يتضمنها أي اتفاق مع إيران، وتتعلق باليورانيوم، البرنامج النووي، الصواريخ الباليستية، وأذرع إيران في المنطقة.
وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، أعلن، أمس (الأحد)، أن إيران تتواصل مع واشنطن، مضيفاً «سنرى ما يمكن أن نفعل». وقال ترمب في تصريحات للصحفيين: إن إيران تتحدث معنا، وسنرى ما إذا كان بإمكاننا فعل شيء، وإلا فسنرى ما سيحدث. وأضاف: «لدينا أسطول كبير يتجه إلى هناك، أكبر مما كان لدينا في فنزويلا».
ولفت ترمب إلى أنه في المرة الأخيرة التي تفاوضوا فيها، اضطررنا إلى تفكيك برنامجهم النووي، ولم ينجح الأمر، ثم قمنا بتفكيكه بطريقة مختلفة، وسنرى ما سيحدث.
ويضم الأسطول الأمريكي السفينة «أبراهام لينكولن» التي تحمل أكثر من 80 طائرة، إضافة إلى «المجموعة الضاربة» المرافقة لها والتي تضم ثلاث مدمرات مجهّزة بصواريخ توماهوك وتتمتع بقدرات مضادة للصواريخ.
فيما أعلن أمين المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي الإيراني علي لاريجاني، أنه يجري إنشاء هيكل للمفاوضات مع الولايات المتحدة. وكتب عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»: «على عكس الضجة الإعلامية المفتعلة، فإن الترتيبات الهيكلية الخاصة بالمفاوضات تمضي قُدماً».
وكان ترمب لوح بالتدخل عسكرياً دعماً للمشاركين في الاحتجاجات المناهضة للسلطات في إيران التي اندلعت أواخر ديسمبر الماضي، لكنه أعرب في وقت لاحق عن أمله" في تجنب القيام بعمل عسكري ضد إيران، محذرا من أن الوقت ينفد للتوصل إلى اتفاق بشأن برنامجها النووي.
The Israeli army radio predicted that the U.S. would carry out a potential attack on Iran within a period ranging from two weeks to two months. It quoted Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir as saying in security assessment sessions that the American strike against Iran would be executed within a timeframe of two weeks to two months.
According to the occupation radio, today (Sunday), the Israeli message conveyed to the Americans included four demands that must be included in any agreement with Iran, related to uranium, the nuclear program, ballistic missiles, and Iran's influence in the region.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced yesterday (Sunday) that Iran is communicating with Washington, adding, "We will see what we can do." Trump stated in remarks to reporters that Iran is talking to us, and we will see if we can do something; otherwise, we will see what happens. He added, "We have a large fleet heading there, larger than what we had in Venezuela."
Trump pointed out that the last time they negotiated, they had to dismantle their nuclear program, and it did not succeed, then we dismantled it in a different way, and we will see what happens.
The American fleet includes the ship "Abraham Lincoln," which carries more than 80 aircraft, in addition to the accompanying "strike group," which includes three destroyers equipped with Tomahawk missiles and has anti-missile capabilities.
Meanwhile, the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Ali Larijani, announced that a structure for negotiations with the United States is being established. He wrote on his account on the platform "X": "Contrary to the fabricated media hype, the structural arrangements for negotiations are progressing."
Trump had hinted at military intervention in support of participants in the anti-government protests in Iran that erupted in late December last year, but later expressed his hope to avoid military action against Iran, warning that time is running out to reach an agreement regarding its nuclear program.