The Israeli army radio predicted that the U.S. would carry out a potential attack on Iran within a period ranging from two weeks to two months. It quoted Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir as saying in security assessment sessions that the American strike against Iran would be executed within a timeframe of two weeks to two months.



According to the occupation radio, today (Sunday), the Israeli message conveyed to the Americans included four demands that must be included in any agreement with Iran, related to uranium, the nuclear program, ballistic missiles, and Iran's influence in the region.



U.S. President Donald Trump announced yesterday (Sunday) that Iran is communicating with Washington, adding, "We will see what we can do." Trump stated in remarks to reporters that Iran is talking to us, and we will see if we can do something; otherwise, we will see what happens. He added, "We have a large fleet heading there, larger than what we had in Venezuela."



Trump pointed out that the last time they negotiated, they had to dismantle their nuclear program, and it did not succeed, then we dismantled it in a different way, and we will see what happens.



The American fleet includes the ship "Abraham Lincoln," which carries more than 80 aircraft, in addition to the accompanying "strike group," which includes three destroyers equipped with Tomahawk missiles and has anti-missile capabilities.



Meanwhile, the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Ali Larijani, announced that a structure for negotiations with the United States is being established. He wrote on his account on the platform "X": "Contrary to the fabricated media hype, the structural arrangements for negotiations are progressing."



Trump had hinted at military intervention in support of participants in the anti-government protests in Iran that erupted in late December last year, but later expressed his hope to avoid military action against Iran, warning that time is running out to reach an agreement regarding its nuclear program.