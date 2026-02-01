توقعت إذاعة الجيش الإسرائيلي، أن تنفذ أمريكا الهجوم المحتمل على إيران خلال فترة تتراوح بين أسبوعين إلى شهرين. ونقلت عن رئيس الأركان إيال زمير قوله في جلسات تقدير موقف أمنية: إن الضربة الأمريكية ضد إيران ستنفذ خلال فترة ما بين أسبوعين إلى شهرين.


وحسب ما أوردت إذاعة الاحتلال، اليوم(الأحد)، فإن الرسالة الإسرائيلية التي نقلت للأمريكيين تضمنت أربعة مطالب يجب أن يتضمنها أي اتفاق مع إيران، وتتعلق باليورانيوم، البرنامج النووي، الصواريخ الباليستية، وأذرع إيران في المنطقة.


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، أعلن، أمس (الأحد)، أن إيران تتواصل مع واشنطن، مضيفاً «سنرى ما يمكن أن نفعل». وقال ترمب في تصريحات للصحفيين: إن إيران تتحدث معنا، وسنرى ما إذا كان بإمكاننا فعل شيء، وإلا فسنرى ما سيحدث. وأضاف: «لدينا أسطول كبير يتجه إلى هناك، أكبر مما كان لدينا في فنزويلا».


ولفت ترمب إلى أنه في المرة الأخيرة التي تفاوضوا فيها، اضطررنا إلى تفكيك برنامجهم النووي، ولم ينجح الأمر، ثم قمنا بتفكيكه بطريقة مختلفة، وسنرى ما سيحدث.


ويضم الأسطول الأمريكي السفينة «أبراهام لينكولن» التي تحمل أكثر من 80 طائرة، إضافة إلى «المجموعة الضاربة» المرافقة لها والتي تضم ثلاث مدمرات مجهّزة بصواريخ توماهوك وتتمتع بقدرات مضادة للصواريخ.


فيما أعلن أمين المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي الإيراني علي لاريجاني، أنه يجري إنشاء هيكل للمفاوضات مع الولايات المتحدة. وكتب عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»: «على عكس الضجة الإعلامية المفتعلة، فإن الترتيبات الهيكلية الخاصة بالمفاوضات تمضي قُدماً».


وكان ترمب لوح بالتدخل عسكرياً دعماً للمشاركين في الاحتجاجات المناهضة للسلطات في إيران التي اندلعت أواخر ديسمبر الماضي، لكنه أعرب في وقت لاحق عن أمله" في تجنب القيام بعمل عسكري ضد إيران، محذرا من أن الوقت ينفد للتوصل إلى اتفاق بشأن برنامجها النووي.