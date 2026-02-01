أكدت رئيسة الوزراء اليابانية ساناي تاكايتشي أن انخفاض قيمة الين أخيراً فرصة لتعزيز قطاع التصدير وعائدات صندوق النقد الأجنبي الحكومي.


وأشارت تاكايتشي في خطاب ألقته خلال تجمع شعبي في كاواساكي إلى تاريخ العملة اليابانية وطرق معالجتها لتراجع الين، عبر تدابير معدةً مسبقًا، وقالت:«إن إدارة الحساب الخاص لصندوق النقد الأجنبي تسير بشكل جيد للغاية».


تأجيج التضخم


ونوهت تاكايتشي إلى أن الين كان قوياً في عهد حكم الحزب الديمقراطي الياباني (2009-2012)، لافتة إلى أنه ليس من الواضح ما إذا كانت العملة القوية أم الضعيفة هي الأفضل. ولم تذكر المخاوف من أن يؤدي تراجع الين إلى تأجيج التضخم.


ويدعم انخفاض الين الصادرات من خلال جعل المنتجات اليابانية أرخص في الخارج وزيادة قيمة الإيرادات الخارجية عند تحويلها إلى الين، ولكنه يرفع أسعار الواردات. وتعتمد اليابان الفقيرة بالموارد بشكل كبير على الواردات لتلبية احتياجاتها من الغذاء والطاقة.