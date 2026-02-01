The Japanese Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, confirmed that the recent decline in the value of the yen presents an opportunity to enhance the export sector and the revenues of the government’s foreign exchange fund.



Takaichi noted in a speech delivered during a public gathering in Kawasaki about the history of the Japanese currency and the ways to address the yen's decline through pre-prepared measures, stating: "The management of the special account of the foreign exchange fund is progressing very well."



Inflation Surge



Takaichi pointed out that the yen was strong during the rule of the Democratic Party of Japan (2009-2012), noting that it is unclear whether a strong or weak currency is better. She did not mention concerns that the yen's decline could fuel inflation.



The decline of the yen supports exports by making Japanese products cheaper abroad and increasing the value of foreign revenues when converted to yen, but it raises import prices. Resource-poor Japan heavily relies on imports to meet its food and energy needs.