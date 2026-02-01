Eight countries within the "OPEC+" alliance have agreed in principle to maintain the suspension of oil production increases during the upcoming March, according to a draft statement.



The eight members of "OPEC+", which include Saudi Arabia, Russia, the UAE, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Iraq, Algeria, and Oman, raised production quotas by about 2.9 million barrels per day for the period from April to December 2025, equivalent to approximately 3% of global demand. They then suspended the planned increases for the period from January to March 2026 due to a decline in seasonal consumption.

Maintaining Gains

In terms of prices, oil prices maintained their gains, closing in their latest trading near the highest levels in 6 months at settlement, supported by rising concerns over supply disruptions due to tensions between the United States and Iran.

Brent crude futures reached $70.69 per barrel, down 0.03% at settlement, but recorded weekly gains of 7.3%, while the monthly increase reached 16.2%.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude closed at $65.21 per barrel, down 21 cents or 0.32%, with a weekly increase of 6.8% and a monthly rise of 13.6%.