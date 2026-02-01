اتفقت 8 دول ضمن تحالف «أوبك+» من حيث المبدأ على الإبقاء على تعليق زيادات إنتاج النفط خلال شهر مارس القادم، وذلك وفقاً لمسودة بيان.


وكان الأعضاء الثمانية في «أوبك+»، وهم السعودية، روسيا، الإمارات، كازاخستان، الكويت، العراق، الجزائر، عُمان، قد رفعوا حصص الإنتاج بنحو 2.9 مليون برميل يومياً للفترة من أبريل إلى ديسمبر 2025، أي ما يعادل 3% تقريباً من الطلب العالمي. ثم علقوا الزيادات المخطط لها للفترة من يناير إلى مارس 2026؛ بسبب انخفاض الاستهلاك الموسمي.

حفاظ على المكاسب

وعلى صعيد الأسعار، حافظت أسعار النفط على مكاسبها، وأغلقت في آخر تداولاتها قرب أعلى مستوياتها في 6 أشهر عند التسوية، مدعومة بتصاعد مخاوف انقطاع الإمدادات بسبب التوتر بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.

وبلغت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت 70.69 دولار للبرميل، بانخفاض 0.03% عند التسوية، إلا أنها سجلت مكاسب أسبوعية بنسبة 7.3%، بينما وصلت الزيادة الشهرية إلى 16.2%.

وأغلق خام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي عند 65.21 دولار للبرميل، بانخفاض 21 سنتا أو 0.32%، وبلغ الارتفاع الأسبوعي 6.8% وزاد بنسبة 13.6% على أساس شهري.