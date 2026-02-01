أحرزت الفرنسية كسينيا إيفريموفا لقب فردي الناشئات في بطولة أستراليا المفتوحة للتنس، أولى بطولات الجراند سلام الأربع الكبرى للموسم الحالي، بعد فوزها في المباراة النهائية اليوم على الروسية إيكاترينا توبيتسينا بمجموعتين متتاليتين بنتيجة 6-3 و7-5.
وأصبحت إيفريموفا ثاني فرنسية تحصد هذا اللقب بعد فيرجيني رازانو التي حققته في عام 1999؛ لتنضم إلى قائمة بطلات سابقات مثل: إيفون جولاجونج كاولي، وفيكتوريا أزارينكا.
وفي فئة الناشئين، دخل اللاعب زيجا سيسكو، المصنف السابع، التاريخ كأول سلوفيني يتوج بلقب الفردي في البطولة، بعد فوزه على الأمريكي كيتون هانس بنتيجة 4-6 و6-3 و6-4، في مباراة أقيمت تحت سقف مغلق بسبب الأمطار.
The French player Ksenia Evremova won the girls' singles title at the Australian Open, the first of the four Grand Slam tournaments of the current season, after defeating the Russian Ekaterina Tubitsina in the final today with a score of 6-3 and 7-5.
Evremova became the second Frenchwoman to win this title after Virginie Razzano, who achieved it in 1999; she joins a list of former champions such as: Evonne Goolagong Cawley and Victoria Azarenka.
In the boys' category, player Ziga Sisko, ranked seventh, made history as the first Slovenian to win the singles title at the tournament, after defeating American Keaton Hance with a score of 4-6, 6-3, and 6-4, in a match held indoors due to rain.