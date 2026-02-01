أحرزت الفرنسية كسينيا إيفريموفا لقب فردي الناشئات في بطولة أستراليا المفتوحة للتنس، أولى بطولات الجراند سلام الأربع الكبرى للموسم الحالي، بعد فوزها في المباراة النهائية اليوم على الروسية إيكاترينا توبيتسينا بمجموعتين متتاليتين بنتيجة 6-3 و7-5.


وأصبحت إيفريموفا ثاني فرنسية تحصد هذا اللقب بعد فيرجيني رازانو التي حققته في عام 1999؛ لتنضم إلى قائمة بطلات سابقات مثل: إيفون جولاجونج كاولي، وفيكتوريا أزارينكا.


وفي فئة الناشئين، دخل اللاعب زيجا سيسكو، المصنف السابع، التاريخ كأول سلوفيني يتوج بلقب الفردي في البطولة، بعد فوزه على الأمريكي كيتون هانس بنتيجة 4-6 و6-3 و6-4، في مباراة أقيمت تحت سقف مغلق بسبب الأمطار.