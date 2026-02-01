The French player Ksenia Evremova won the girls' singles title at the Australian Open, the first of the four Grand Slam tournaments of the current season, after defeating the Russian Ekaterina Tubitsina in the final today with a score of 6-3 and 7-5.



Evremova became the second Frenchwoman to win this title after Virginie Razzano, who achieved it in 1999; she joins a list of former champions such as: Evonne Goolagong Cawley and Victoria Azarenka.



In the boys' category, player Ziga Sisko, ranked seventh, made history as the first Slovenian to win the singles title at the tournament, after defeating American Keaton Hance with a score of 4-6, 6-3, and 6-4, in a match held indoors due to rain.