فاز فريق نابولي على ضيفه فيورنتينا بهدفين مقابل هدف في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء السبت، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثالثة والعشرين من الدوري الإيطالي لكرة القدم، ليبقي على آماله في الحفاظ باللقب.
وحقق نابولي فوزه الرابع عشر في الموسم على مضيفه الذي يقاتل من أجل تجنب الهبوط إلى الدرجة الثانية، ليرفع رصيده إلى 46 نقطة في المركز الرابع متأخرًا بفارق 6 نقاط عن إنتر ميلان المتصدر، فيما توقف رصيد فيورنتينا عند 17 نقطة في المركز الثامن عشر بعدما تلقى الهزيمة الثانية عشرة في الموسم.
وفي مباراة أخرى فاز ساسولو على بيزا بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدف ليرفع رصيده إلى 29 نقطة في المركز الحادي عشر، فيما توقف رصيد بيزا عند 14 نقطة في المركز الأخير.
Napoli defeated their guest Fiorentina with a score of two goals to one in the match that took place on Saturday evening, as part of the twenty-third round of the Italian Serie A, keeping their hopes alive for retaining the title.
Napoli achieved their fourteenth victory of the season against a host team that is fighting to avoid relegation to the second division, raising their tally to 46 points in fourth place, six points behind the leaders Inter Milan, while Fiorentina's score remained at 17 points in eighteenth place after suffering their twelfth defeat of the season.
In another match, Sassuolo defeated Pisa with a score of three goals to one, raising their tally to 29 points in eleventh place, while Pisa's score remained at 14 points in last place.