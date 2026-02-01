فاز فريق نابولي على ضيفه فيورنتينا بهدفين مقابل هدف في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء السبت، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثالثة والعشرين من الدوري الإيطالي لكرة القدم، ليبقي على آماله في الحفاظ باللقب.


وحقق نابولي فوزه الرابع عشر في الموسم على مضيفه الذي يقاتل من أجل تجنب الهبوط إلى الدرجة الثانية، ليرفع رصيده إلى 46 نقطة في المركز الرابع متأخرًا بفارق 6 نقاط عن إنتر ميلان المتصدر، فيما توقف رصيد فيورنتينا عند 17 نقطة في المركز الثامن عشر بعدما تلقى الهزيمة الثانية عشرة في الموسم.


وفي مباراة أخرى فاز ساسولو على بيزا بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدف ليرفع رصيده إلى 29 نقطة في المركز الحادي عشر، فيما توقف رصيد بيزا عند 14 نقطة في المركز الأخير.