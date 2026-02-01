Napoli defeated their guest Fiorentina with a score of two goals to one in the match that took place on Saturday evening, as part of the twenty-third round of the Italian Serie A, keeping their hopes alive for retaining the title.



Napoli achieved their fourteenth victory of the season against a host team that is fighting to avoid relegation to the second division, raising their tally to 46 points in fourth place, six points behind the leaders Inter Milan, while Fiorentina's score remained at 17 points in eighteenth place after suffering their twelfth defeat of the season.



In another match, Sassuolo defeated Pisa with a score of three goals to one, raising their tally to 29 points in eleventh place, while Pisa's score remained at 14 points in last place.