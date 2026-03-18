The Senegalese government issued a strongly worded press statement expressing its deep dissatisfaction with the decision made by the Appeals Committee of the African Football Confederation, which stripped the Senegalese national team of the title of African Champion for 2025 and awarded it to Morocco.



The government affirmed that this decision constitutes a dangerous and unprecedented precedent, directly contradicting the fundamental principles of sports ethics, primarily integrity, loyalty, and respect for the rules of the game. It clarified that the decision was based on a misinterpretation of the regulations, which led to what it described as a clearly illegal ruling characterized by a significant degree of injustice.



The statement emphasized that questioning the result of a match that was completed normally until its conclusion, with one party winning according to the applicable rules, represents a serious blow to the credibility of the African Football Confederation, as it undermines the trust that the African people place in their continental sports institutions.



In this context, Senegal confirmed that it cannot tolerate an administrative decision that would erase the values of commitment, merit, and sporting excellence, expressing its firm rejection of what it described as an unjustified attempt to seize a "vested right."



The Senegalese government called for an independent international investigation into allegations of corruption within the administrative structures of the African Football Confederation, noting that it would resort to all available legal means, including relevant international judicial bodies, to ensure justice is served and to restore the sporting result.



The statement also took the opportunity to reaffirm the government's solidarity with Senegalese citizens detained in Morocco following the events of the Africa Cup of Nations final, reiterating its full commitment to follow up on this issue and work towards a positive resolution as soon as possible.



In conclusion, the government stressed that Senegal will remain steadfast, vigilant, and resolute in defending the rights of its national team and working to restore what it described as the "honor of African sports."