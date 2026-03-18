أصدرت حكومة السنغال بياناً صحفياً شديد اللهجة عبّرت فيه عن استيائها العميق إزاء القرار الذي اتخذته لجنة الاستئناف التابعة للاتحاد الأفريقي لكرة القدم، والقاضي بتجريد المنتخب السنغالي من لقب بطل أفريقيا لعام 2025 ومنحه للمغرب.
وأكدت الحكومة أن هذا القرار يُعد سابقة خطيرة وغير مسبوقة، ويتعارض بشكل مباشر مع المبادئ الأساسية لأخلاقيات الرياضة، وعلى رأسها النزاهة والولاء واحترام قواعد اللعبة. وأوضحت أن القرار استند إلى تفسير خاطئ للوائح، ما أدى -بحسب وصفها- إلى حكم غير قانوني بشكل واضح ويتسم بقدر كبير من الظلم.
وشدد البيان على أن التشكيك في نتيجة مباراة أُنجزت بشكل طبيعي حتى نهايتها، وفاز بها أحد الأطراف وفقاً للقواعد المعمول بها، يمثل مساساً خطيراً بمصداقية الاتحاد الأفريقي لكرة القدم، كما يقوّض الثقة التي يضعها الشعب الأفريقي في مؤسساته الرياضية القارية.
وفي هذا السياق، أكدت السنغال أنها لا يمكن أن تتسامح مع قرار إداري من شأنه محو قيم الالتزام والجدارة والتميز الرياضي، معربة عن رفضها القاطع لما وصفته بمحاولة غير مبررة للاستيلاء على «حق مكتسب».
ودعت الحكومة السنغالية إلى فتح تحقيق دولي مستقل بشأن شبهات الفساد داخل الهياكل الإدارية للاتحاد الأفريقي لكرة القدم، مشيرة إلى أنها ستلجأ إلى جميع الوسائل القانونية المتاحة، بما في ذلك الهيئات القضائية الدولية المختصة، من أجل ضمان تحقيق العدالة وإعادة الاعتبار للنتيجة الرياضية.
كما استغل البيان الفرصة للتأكيد على تضامن الحكومة مع المواطنين السنغاليين المحتجزين في المغرب على خلفية أحداث نهائي كأس الأمم الأفريقية، مجددة التزامها الكامل بمتابعة هذا الملف والعمل على التوصل إلى حل إيجابي في أقرب وقت ممكن.
وفي ختام البيان، شددت الحكومة على أن السنغال ستظل ثابتة ويقظة وحازمة في الدفاع عن حقوق منتخبها الوطني، والعمل على استعادة ما وصفته بـ«شرف الرياضة الأفريقية».
The Senegalese government issued a strongly worded press statement expressing its deep dissatisfaction with the decision made by the Appeals Committee of the African Football Confederation, which stripped the Senegalese national team of the title of African Champion for 2025 and awarded it to Morocco.
The government affirmed that this decision constitutes a dangerous and unprecedented precedent, directly contradicting the fundamental principles of sports ethics, primarily integrity, loyalty, and respect for the rules of the game. It clarified that the decision was based on a misinterpretation of the regulations, which led to what it described as a clearly illegal ruling characterized by a significant degree of injustice.
The statement emphasized that questioning the result of a match that was completed normally until its conclusion, with one party winning according to the applicable rules, represents a serious blow to the credibility of the African Football Confederation, as it undermines the trust that the African people place in their continental sports institutions.
In this context, Senegal confirmed that it cannot tolerate an administrative decision that would erase the values of commitment, merit, and sporting excellence, expressing its firm rejection of what it described as an unjustified attempt to seize a "vested right."
The Senegalese government called for an independent international investigation into allegations of corruption within the administrative structures of the African Football Confederation, noting that it would resort to all available legal means, including relevant international judicial bodies, to ensure justice is served and to restore the sporting result.
The statement also took the opportunity to reaffirm the government's solidarity with Senegalese citizens detained in Morocco following the events of the Africa Cup of Nations final, reiterating its full commitment to follow up on this issue and work towards a positive resolution as soon as possible.
In conclusion, the government stressed that Senegal will remain steadfast, vigilant, and resolute in defending the rights of its national team and working to restore what it described as the "honor of African sports."