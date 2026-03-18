أصدرت حكومة السنغال بياناً صحفياً شديد اللهجة عبّرت فيه عن استيائها العميق إزاء القرار الذي اتخذته لجنة الاستئناف التابعة للاتحاد الأفريقي لكرة القدم، والقاضي بتجريد المنتخب السنغالي من لقب بطل أفريقيا لعام 2025 ومنحه للمغرب.


وأكدت الحكومة أن هذا القرار يُعد سابقة خطيرة وغير مسبوقة، ويتعارض بشكل مباشر مع المبادئ الأساسية لأخلاقيات الرياضة، وعلى رأسها النزاهة والولاء واحترام قواعد اللعبة. وأوضحت أن القرار استند إلى تفسير خاطئ للوائح، ما أدى -بحسب وصفها- إلى حكم غير قانوني بشكل واضح ويتسم بقدر كبير من الظلم.


وشدد البيان على أن التشكيك في نتيجة مباراة أُنجزت بشكل طبيعي حتى نهايتها، وفاز بها أحد الأطراف وفقاً للقواعد المعمول بها، يمثل مساساً خطيراً بمصداقية الاتحاد الأفريقي لكرة القدم، كما يقوّض الثقة التي يضعها الشعب الأفريقي في مؤسساته الرياضية القارية.


وفي هذا السياق، أكدت السنغال أنها لا يمكن أن تتسامح مع قرار إداري من شأنه محو قيم الالتزام والجدارة والتميز الرياضي، معربة عن رفضها القاطع لما وصفته بمحاولة غير مبررة للاستيلاء على «حق مكتسب».


ودعت الحكومة السنغالية إلى فتح تحقيق دولي مستقل بشأن شبهات الفساد داخل الهياكل الإدارية للاتحاد الأفريقي لكرة القدم، مشيرة إلى أنها ستلجأ إلى جميع الوسائل القانونية المتاحة، بما في ذلك الهيئات القضائية الدولية المختصة، من أجل ضمان تحقيق العدالة وإعادة الاعتبار للنتيجة الرياضية.


كما استغل البيان الفرصة للتأكيد على تضامن الحكومة مع المواطنين السنغاليين المحتجزين في المغرب على خلفية أحداث نهائي كأس الأمم الأفريقية، مجددة التزامها الكامل بمتابعة هذا الملف والعمل على التوصل إلى حل إيجابي في أقرب وقت ممكن.


وفي ختام البيان، شددت الحكومة على أن السنغال ستظل ثابتة ويقظة وحازمة في الدفاع عن حقوق منتخبها الوطني، والعمل على استعادة ما وصفته بـ«شرف الرياضة الأفريقية».