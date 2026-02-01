أفصحت مصادر مطلعة أن المبعوث الأمريكي إلى العراق مارك سافايا الذي عينه الرئيس دونالد ترمب في شهر أكتوبر الماضي ترك منصبه.
وبحسب وكالة «رويترز»، لم يتضح بعد سبب رحيله أو ما إذا كان سيتم تعيين بديل له.
وأفصح مصدران أن سافايا لم يسافر إلى العراق رسمياً منذ تعيينه في هذا المنصب. وقال مسؤولان عراقيان إنه كان من المقرر أن يزور العراق ويعقد اجتماعات مع كبار المسؤولين يوم الجمعة الماضي، لكنه ألغى هذه الاجتماعات فجأة.
وتحدث أحد المصادر عن «سوء إدارة» من سافايا في مواقف مهمة، منها فشله في منع ترشيح رئيس الوزراء العراقي السابق نوري المالكي لمنصب رئيس الوزراء القادم، وهي خطوة حذر ترمب بغداد منها علناً.
وكشف مسؤول عراقي كبير أن هناك اعتقاداً بأن توم براك، سفير الولايات المتحدة لدى تركيا والمبعوث الخاص إلى سورية، والذي سافر إلى أربيل هذا الأسبوع للقاء قوات سورية الديمقراطية، سيتولى حقيبة العراق في وزارة الخارجية.
يذكر أنه منذ يوم الخميس الماضي، لم يعد حساب سافايا على منصة «إكس» متاحاً بعد أن كان نشطاً حتى وقت قريب. ونفى سافايا في اليوم نفسه أي تغيير في منصبه، قائلاً إنه لا يزال يعمل على استكمال الإجراءات الإدارية اللازمة لتوليه المنصب رسمياً، متوقعا إتمام هذه العملية قريباً.
وكان ترمب اعتبر الثلاثاء الماضي في منشور عبر منصته «تروث سوشال»، أن اختيار المالكي خيار سيئ للغاية، محذرا من أنه إذا تم انتخابه، فإن الولايات المتحدة لن تقدم مستقبلاً أي مساعدة للعراق.
Informed sources revealed that the American envoy to Iraq, Mark Safaya, appointed by President Donald Trump last October, has left his position.
According to Reuters, the reason for his departure is still unclear, as is whether a replacement will be appointed.
Two sources disclosed that Safaya has not officially traveled to Iraq since his appointment to this position. Two Iraqi officials stated that he was scheduled to visit Iraq and hold meetings with senior officials last Friday, but he suddenly canceled these meetings.
One source spoke of "mismanagement" by Safaya in critical situations, including his failure to prevent the nomination of former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki for the upcoming prime minister position, a move Trump publicly warned Baghdad against.
A senior Iraqi official revealed that there is a belief that Tom Barak, the U.S. Ambassador to Turkey and special envoy to Syria, who traveled to Erbil this week to meet with the Syrian Democratic Forces, will take over the Iraq portfolio at the State Department.
It is noted that since last Thursday, Safaya's account on the "X" platform has been unavailable after being active until recently. Safaya denied on the same day any change in his position, stating that he is still working to complete the necessary administrative procedures to officially assume the position, expecting to finalize this process soon.
Last Tuesday, Trump considered in a post on his "Truth Social" platform that the choice of Maliki is a very bad option, warning that if he is elected, the United States will not provide any future assistance to Iraq.