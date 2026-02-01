أفصحت مصادر مطلعة أن المبعوث الأمريكي إلى العراق مارك سافايا الذي عينه الرئيس دونالد ترمب في شهر أكتوبر الماضي ترك منصبه.


وبحسب وكالة «رويترز»، لم يتضح بعد سبب رحيله أو ما إذا كان سيتم تعيين بديل له.


وأفصح مصدران أن سافايا لم يسافر إلى العراق رسمياً منذ تعيينه في هذا المنصب. وقال مسؤولان عراقيان إنه كان من المقرر أن يزور العراق ويعقد اجتماعات مع كبار المسؤولين يوم الجمعة الماضي، لكنه ألغى هذه الاجتماعات فجأة.


وتحدث أحد المصادر عن «سوء إدارة» من سافايا في مواقف مهمة، منها فشله في منع ترشيح رئيس الوزراء العراقي السابق نوري المالكي لمنصب رئيس الوزراء القادم، وهي خطوة حذر ترمب بغداد منها علناً.


وكشف مسؤول عراقي كبير أن هناك اعتقاداً بأن توم براك، سفير الولايات المتحدة لدى تركيا والمبعوث الخاص إلى سورية، والذي سافر إلى أربيل هذا الأسبوع للقاء قوات سورية الديمقراطية، سيتولى حقيبة العراق في وزارة الخارجية.


يذكر أنه منذ يوم الخميس الماضي، لم يعد حساب سافايا على منصة «إكس» متاحاً بعد أن كان نشطاً حتى وقت قريب. ونفى سافايا في اليوم نفسه أي تغيير في منصبه، قائلاً إنه لا يزال يعمل على استكمال الإجراءات الإدارية اللازمة لتوليه المنصب رسمياً، متوقعا إتمام هذه العملية قريباً.


وكان ترمب اعتبر الثلاثاء الماضي في منشور عبر منصته «تروث سوشال»، أن اختيار المالكي خيار سيئ للغاية، محذرا من أنه إذا تم انتخابه، فإن الولايات المتحدة لن تقدم مستقبلاً أي مساعدة للعراق.