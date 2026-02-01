Informed sources revealed that the American envoy to Iraq, Mark Safaya, appointed by President Donald Trump last October, has left his position.



According to Reuters, the reason for his departure is still unclear, as is whether a replacement will be appointed.



Two sources disclosed that Safaya has not officially traveled to Iraq since his appointment to this position. Two Iraqi officials stated that he was scheduled to visit Iraq and hold meetings with senior officials last Friday, but he suddenly canceled these meetings.



One source spoke of "mismanagement" by Safaya in critical situations, including his failure to prevent the nomination of former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki for the upcoming prime minister position, a move Trump publicly warned Baghdad against.



A senior Iraqi official revealed that there is a belief that Tom Barak, the U.S. Ambassador to Turkey and special envoy to Syria, who traveled to Erbil this week to meet with the Syrian Democratic Forces, will take over the Iraq portfolio at the State Department.



It is noted that since last Thursday, Safaya's account on the "X" platform has been unavailable after being active until recently. Safaya denied on the same day any change in his position, stating that he is still working to complete the necessary administrative procedures to officially assume the position, expecting to finalize this process soon.



Last Tuesday, Trump considered in a post on his "Truth Social" platform that the choice of Maliki is a very bad option, warning that if he is elected, the United States will not provide any future assistance to Iraq.