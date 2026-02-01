تشارك الفنانة المصرية سلمى أبو ضيف في رمضان القادم بمسلسل «عرض وطلب»، الذي تجسد من خلاله شخصية معلمة.
تفاصيل الشخصية
وأكدت سلمى أبو ضيف في تصريحات تلفزيونية تقديم دور مختلف عما قدمته من قبل، مشيرة إلى كتابة الدور بعناية، ويركز العمل على فكرة الصواب والخطأ في إطار اجتماعي شعبي.
المسلسل من بطولة سلمى أبو ضيف، علي صبحي، مصطفى أبو سريع، رحمة أحمد، وتأليف محمود عزت، وإخراج عمرو موسى، ويناقش قضايا اجتماعية واقعية ضمن أحداثه.
أعمال أخرى
ومن جهة ثانية، انتهت سلمى أبو ضيف من تصوير مسلسل «بنج كلي» المقرر عرضه في موسم الـoff season، وهو عمل درامي طبي من بطولة دياب، وسلوى محمد علي، وعلا رشدي، ومن تأليف محمد سليمان عبد المالك، وإخراج نادين خان.
كما تنتظر سلمى عرض فيلم «إذما» المأخوذ عن رواية محمد صادق، وفيلم «إيجي بيست»، الذي يدور في إطار اجتماعي، ويشارك في بطولته أحمد مالك، ومروان بابلو.
The Egyptian artist Salma Abu Deif will participate in the upcoming Ramadan with the series "عرض وطلب" (Demand and Supply), in which she portrays the character of a teacher.
Character Details
Salma Abu Deif confirmed in television statements that she is presenting a role different from what she has done before, noting that the role was written with care, and the work focuses on the idea of right and wrong within a social popular framework.
The series stars Salma Abu Deif, Ali Sobhi, Mostafa Abu Sari, Rahma Ahmed, and is written by Mahmoud Ezzat, directed by Amr Moussa, and discusses real social issues within its events.
Other Works
On another note, Salma Abu Deif has finished filming the series "بنج كلي" (Binge Klee), which is set to be aired in the off-season, a medical drama starring Diab, Salwa Mohamed Ali, and Ola Roshdy, written by Mohamed Suleiman Abdel Malik, and directed by Nadine Khan.
Salma is also awaiting the release of the film "إذما" (If), based on the novel by Mohamed Sadek, and the film "إيجي بيست" (Egypt Best), which revolves around social themes, featuring Ahmed Malik and Marwan Pablo.