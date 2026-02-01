The Egyptian artist Salma Abu Deif will participate in the upcoming Ramadan with the series "عرض وطلب" (Demand and Supply), in which she portrays the character of a teacher.

Character Details

Salma Abu Deif confirmed in television statements that she is presenting a role different from what she has done before, noting that the role was written with care, and the work focuses on the idea of right and wrong within a social popular framework.

The series stars Salma Abu Deif, Ali Sobhi, Mostafa Abu Sari, Rahma Ahmed, and is written by Mahmoud Ezzat, directed by Amr Moussa, and discusses real social issues within its events.

Other Works

On another note, Salma Abu Deif has finished filming the series "بنج كلي" (Binge Klee), which is set to be aired in the off-season, a medical drama starring Diab, Salwa Mohamed Ali, and Ola Roshdy, written by Mohamed Suleiman Abdel Malik, and directed by Nadine Khan.

Salma is also awaiting the release of the film "إذما" (If), based on the novel by Mohamed Sadek, and the film "إيجي بيست" (Egypt Best), which revolves around social themes, featuring Ahmed Malik and Marwan Pablo.