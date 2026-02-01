تشارك الفنانة المصرية سلمى أبو ضيف في رمضان القادم بمسلسل «عرض وطلب»، الذي تجسد من خلاله شخصية معلمة.

تفاصيل الشخصية

وأكدت سلمى أبو ضيف في تصريحات تلفزيونية تقديم دور مختلف عما قدمته من قبل، مشيرة إلى كتابة الدور بعناية، ويركز العمل على فكرة الصواب والخطأ في إطار اجتماعي شعبي.

المسلسل من بطولة سلمى أبو ضيف، علي صبحي، مصطفى أبو سريع، رحمة أحمد، وتأليف محمود عزت، وإخراج عمرو موسى، ويناقش قضايا اجتماعية واقعية ضمن أحداثه.

أعمال أخرى

ومن جهة ثانية، انتهت سلمى أبو ضيف من تصوير مسلسل «بنج كلي» المقرر عرضه في موسم الـoff season، وهو عمل درامي طبي من بطولة دياب، وسلوى محمد علي، وعلا رشدي، ومن تأليف محمد سليمان عبد المالك، وإخراج نادين خان.

كما تنتظر سلمى عرض فيلم «إذما» المأخوذ عن رواية محمد صادق، وفيلم «إيجي بيست»، الذي يدور في إطار اجتماعي، ويشارك في بطولته أحمد مالك، ومروان بابلو.