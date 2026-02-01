The sharp decline in the revenue of the film "Al-Sitt," which tells the story of the late singer Umm Kulthum, threatens to pull it from cinemas.

Lowest Daily Revenue

"Al-Sitt," starring Egyptian actress Mona Zaki, achieved only 13,500 Egyptian pounds during its last days in theaters, selling just 99 tickets, which is the lowest daily revenue the film has recorded.

Despite the film generating widespread controversy during its opening days in cinemas due to the differences in physical features between "The Star of the East" and Mona Zaki, who portrays her in the artistic work, it received significant support amidst praise from the audience and the family of the late singer.

The film had previously earned millions of pounds in box office revenue before experiencing this shocking decline, which now threatens its withdrawal from theaters in the near future.

A Humanitarian Artistic Journey

‏The work explores the artistic and humanitarian journey that shaped Umm Kulthum's character and immortalized her legacy. Mona Zaki appears in the film with a different performance that presents her with a significant artistic challenge in embodying a character with historical presence and wide public appeal.

‏The film "Al-Sitt" is written by Ahmed Mourad and directed by Marwan Hamed, featuring a cast of stars including: Mona Zaki, Mohamed Farag, Ahmed Khaled Saleh, Tamer Nabil, and Sayed Ragab, along with guest appearances from several artists, most notably: Ahmed Helmy, Amr Saad, Karim Abdel Aziz, Nelly Karim, and Amina Khalil.