يهدد التراجع الحاد في إيرادات فيلم «الست»، الذي يحكي قصة حياة المغنية الراحلة أم كلثوم، بسحبه من صالات السينما.

أقل إيراد يومي

وحقق «الست»، الذي تقوم ببطولته الفنانة المصرية منى زكي، خلال آخر أيام عرضه 13,500 جنيه فقط، مقابل بيع 99 تذكرة، وهو أقل رقم يحققه الفيلم كإيراد يومي.

ورغم أن الفيلم شهد حالة من الجدل الواسع في أولى أيام عرضه في دور العرض السينمائي؛ بسبب فرق الملامح الشكلية بين «كوكب الشرق» ومنى زكي، التي تجسد شخصيتها خلال العمل الفني، إلا أنها لاقت دعماً واسعاً وسط إشادة الجمهور وعائلة المغنية الراحلة.

وحقق الفيلم ملايين الجنيهات في إيرادات دور العرض السينمائي، قبل أن تتراجع إيراداته بهذا الشكل الصادم الذي يجعله مهدداً بالسحب من دور العرض في الفترة القادمة.

رحلة فنية إنسانية

‏ويتناول العمل الرحلة الفنية والإنسانية التي شكلت شخصية أم كلثوم وخلّدت تراثها. وتظهر منى زكي في العمل بأداء مختلف يضعها أمام تحدٍّ فني كبير في تجسيد شخصية ذات حضور تاريخي وثقل جماهيري واسع.

‏و‏فيلم «الست» من سيناريو أحمد مراد، وإخراج مروان حامد، ويضم مجموعة من النجوم، منهم: منى زكي، محمد فراج، وأحمد خالد صالح، وتامر نبيل، وسيد رجب، إضافة إلى مشاركة عدد من الفنانين كضيوف شرف، أبرزهم: أحمد حلمي، وعمرو سعد، وكريم عبد العزيز، ونيللي كريم، وأمينة خليل.