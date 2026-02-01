The Egyptian musician Hani Mehanna revealed the behind-the-scenes of his first meeting with the artist Sherine Abdel Wahab, noting his surprise at the strength of her voice and the sincerity of her feelings, but he initially did not see her as suitable for classical tarab songs.

Turning Point

During his interview with the media personality Yasmin Ezz on the program "Kalam Al-Nas," he said: "I told Sherine frankly that she is not suitable to be a traditional singer, and that popular music is the broader space where she can shine, given her strong and direct vocal quality that can easily reach the audience."

Mehanna explained that Sherine's true breakthrough came after she performed the song "Gharh Tani," which marked a turning point in her artistic career and opened the doors of stardom for her, confirming that she possesses a strong artistic personality that has allowed her works to achieve widespread popularity and a clear impact in the musical scene.

The Marriage of the Nightingale and Cinderella

Mehanna denied the rumors suggesting a marriage between the nightingale Abdel Halim Hafez and Cinderella Soad Hosny, saying: "Abdel Halim and Soad Hosny had a love relationship, but they did not marry, and the doctor prevented Abdel Halim from marrying due to his health condition."

Artistic Intelligence

Mehanna expressed his great appreciation for Amr Diab, describing him as one of the most important symbols of contemporary singing, and as someone with an extensive artistic experience that has managed to maintain its presence for many decades.

He said: "Amr Diab reminds me of Abdel Halim Hafez, even though he is not a traditional singer, but he is very smart in compensating for the artistic shortcomings of the singer with intelligence, and he is one of the stars who live long."

He added that the "Hodaba" possesses exceptional artistic intelligence and a rare ability to renew himself, placing him among the great stars and as a natural continuation of the giants' school of Abdel Halim Hafez and Umm Kulthum.

Mehanna pointed out that his concept of a singer is linked to improvisation and pure tarab that compels the listener to engage in deep emotional interaction, which he sees as being realized in Amr Diab through artistic intelligence and a studied sensibility, rather than through traditional tarab, affirming that this does not diminish his value but rather highlights his awareness of the tools of success and his precise knowledge of the keys to the market and the audience.

He emphasized that Amr Diab's commitment to presenting his works in a refined and professional manner has made him a leading star in the musical scene for many years, capable of combining the spirit of the times while preserving the features of authentic Egyptian art.