كشف الموسيقار المصري هاني مهنا كواليس أول لقاء جمعه بالفنانة شيرين عبدالوهاب، مشيراً إلى تفاجئه بقوة صوتها وصدق إحساسها، لكنه لم يرها في البداية مناسبة للأغنية الطربية الكلاسيكية.
نقطة تحول
وقال خلال لقائه مع الإعلامية ياسمين عز في برنامج «كلام الناس»: «أخبرت شيرين صراحة بأنها لا تصلح لأن تكون مطربة بالمعنى التقليدي، وأن الأغنية الشعبية هي المساحة الأوسع التي يمكن أن تتألق فيها، نظراً لما تمتلكه من خامة صوتية قوية ومباشرة قادرة على الوصول للجمهور بسهولة».
وأوضح مهنا أن انطلاقة شيرين الحقيقية جاءت بعد تقديم أغنية «جرح تاني»، التي شكلت نقطة تحول في مسيرتها الفنية وفتحت أمامها أبواب النجومية، مؤكداً أنها تمتلك شخصية فنية قوية جعلت أعمالها تحظى بانتشار واسع وتأثير واضح في الشارع الغنائي.
زواج العندليب والسندريلا
ونفى مهنا، الشائعات التي تشير إلى زواج العندليب عبدالحليم حافظ والسندريلا سعاد حسني، وقال: «عبدالحليم وسعاد حسني حصل بينهما علاقة حب، ولكن لم يتزوجا، والطبيب منع عبدالحليم من الزواج، بحكم وضعه الصحي».
ذكاء فني
وأعرب مهنا عن تقديره الكبير لعمرو دياب، واصفاً إياه بأحد أهم رموز الغناء المعاصر، وصاحب تجربة فنية ممتدة استطاعت الحفاظ على حضورها لعقود طويلة.
وقال: « عمرو دياب بيفكرني بـ عبدالحليم حافظ، رغم إنه مش مطرب إنما هو ذكي جدًا بيكمل النواقص الفنية للمطرب بالذكاء، وهو من النجوم اللي بيعيشوا كتير».
وأضاف الهضبة يمتلك ذكاءً فنياً استثنائياً وقدرة نادرة على التجدد، جعلاه في مصاف كبار النجوم، وامتداداً طبيعياً لمدرسة العمالقة عبدالحليم حافظ وأم كلثوم».
وأشار مهنا إلى أن مفهوم المطرب في رأيه يرتبط بالارتجال والطرب الخالص الذي يجبر المستمع على التفاعل العاطفي العميق، وهو ما يراه متحققاً عند عمرو دياب بالذكاء الفني والحس المدروس، وليس بالطرب التقليدي، مؤكداً أن ذلك لا ينتقص من قيمته بل يبرز وعيه بأدوات النجاح ومعرفته الدقيقة بمفاتيح السوق والجمهور.
وأكد أن حرص عمرو دياب على تقديم أعماله بشكل راقٍ واحترافي جعله نجماً متصدراً المشهد الغنائي لسنوات طويلة، وقادراً على الجمع بين روح العصر والحفاظ على ملامح الفن المصري الأصيل.
The Egyptian musician Hani Mehanna revealed the behind-the-scenes of his first meeting with the artist Sherine Abdel Wahab, noting his surprise at the strength of her voice and the sincerity of her feelings, but he initially did not see her as suitable for classical tarab songs.
Turning Point
During his interview with the media personality Yasmin Ezz on the program "Kalam Al-Nas," he said: "I told Sherine frankly that she is not suitable to be a traditional singer, and that popular music is the broader space where she can shine, given her strong and direct vocal quality that can easily reach the audience."
Mehanna explained that Sherine's true breakthrough came after she performed the song "Gharh Tani," which marked a turning point in her artistic career and opened the doors of stardom for her, confirming that she possesses a strong artistic personality that has allowed her works to achieve widespread popularity and a clear impact in the musical scene.
The Marriage of the Nightingale and Cinderella
Mehanna denied the rumors suggesting a marriage between the nightingale Abdel Halim Hafez and Cinderella Soad Hosny, saying: "Abdel Halim and Soad Hosny had a love relationship, but they did not marry, and the doctor prevented Abdel Halim from marrying due to his health condition."
Artistic Intelligence
Mehanna expressed his great appreciation for Amr Diab, describing him as one of the most important symbols of contemporary singing, and as someone with an extensive artistic experience that has managed to maintain its presence for many decades.
He said: "Amr Diab reminds me of Abdel Halim Hafez, even though he is not a traditional singer, but he is very smart in compensating for the artistic shortcomings of the singer with intelligence, and he is one of the stars who live long."
He added that the "Hodaba" possesses exceptional artistic intelligence and a rare ability to renew himself, placing him among the great stars and as a natural continuation of the giants' school of Abdel Halim Hafez and Umm Kulthum.
Mehanna pointed out that his concept of a singer is linked to improvisation and pure tarab that compels the listener to engage in deep emotional interaction, which he sees as being realized in Amr Diab through artistic intelligence and a studied sensibility, rather than through traditional tarab, affirming that this does not diminish his value but rather highlights his awareness of the tools of success and his precise knowledge of the keys to the market and the audience.
He emphasized that Amr Diab's commitment to presenting his works in a refined and professional manner has made him a leading star in the musical scene for many years, capable of combining the spirit of the times while preserving the features of authentic Egyptian art.