كشف الموسيقار المصري هاني مهنا كواليس أول لقاء جمعه بالفنانة شيرين عبدالوهاب، مشيراً إلى تفاجئه بقوة صوتها وصدق إحساسها، لكنه لم يرها في البداية مناسبة للأغنية الطربية الكلاسيكية.

نقطة تحول

وقال خلال لقائه مع الإعلامية ياسمين عز في برنامج «كلام الناس»: «أخبرت شيرين صراحة بأنها لا تصلح لأن تكون مطربة بالمعنى التقليدي، وأن الأغنية الشعبية هي المساحة الأوسع التي يمكن أن تتألق فيها، نظراً لما تمتلكه من خامة صوتية قوية ومباشرة قادرة على الوصول للجمهور بسهولة».

وأوضح مهنا أن انطلاقة شيرين الحقيقية جاءت بعد تقديم أغنية «جرح تاني»، التي شكلت نقطة تحول في مسيرتها الفنية وفتحت أمامها أبواب النجومية، مؤكداً أنها تمتلك شخصية فنية قوية جعلت أعمالها تحظى بانتشار واسع وتأثير واضح في الشارع الغنائي.

زواج العندليب والسندريلا

ونفى مهنا، الشائعات التي تشير إلى زواج العندليب عبدالحليم حافظ والسندريلا سعاد حسني، وقال: «عبدالحليم وسعاد حسني حصل بينهما علاقة حب، ولكن لم يتزوجا، والطبيب منع عبدالحليم من الزواج، بحكم وضعه الصحي».

ذكاء فني

وأعرب مهنا عن تقديره الكبير لعمرو دياب، واصفاً إياه بأحد أهم رموز الغناء المعاصر، وصاحب تجربة فنية ممتدة استطاعت الحفاظ على حضورها لعقود طويلة.

وقال: « عمرو دياب بيفكرني بـ عبدالحليم حافظ، رغم إنه مش مطرب إنما هو ذكي جدًا بيكمل النواقص الفنية للمطرب بالذكاء، وهو من النجوم اللي بيعيشوا كتير».

وأضاف الهضبة يمتلك ذكاءً فنياً استثنائياً وقدرة نادرة على التجدد، جعلاه في مصاف كبار النجوم، وامتداداً طبيعياً لمدرسة العمالقة عبدالحليم حافظ وأم كلثوم».

وأشار مهنا إلى أن مفهوم المطرب في رأيه يرتبط بالارتجال والطرب الخالص الذي يجبر المستمع على التفاعل العاطفي العميق، وهو ما يراه متحققاً عند عمرو دياب بالذكاء الفني والحس المدروس، وليس بالطرب التقليدي، مؤكداً أن ذلك لا ينتقص من قيمته بل يبرز وعيه بأدوات النجاح ومعرفته الدقيقة بمفاتيح السوق والجمهور.

وأكد أن حرص عمرو دياب على تقديم أعماله بشكل راقٍ واحترافي جعله نجماً متصدراً المشهد الغنائي لسنوات طويلة، وقادراً على الجمع بين روح العصر والحفاظ على ملامح الفن المصري الأصيل.