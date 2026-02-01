Khartoum Airport received its first flight today (Sunday) since the outbreak of war in mid-April 2023.



According to Al Arabiya channel, Khartoum International Airport welcomed a plane coming from Port Sudan with 160 passengers on board.



The aviation community in Sudan is anticipating the return of 18 foreign airlines to Khartoum International Airport in the near future, a move that is expected to bring about a radical change in the reality of air traffic in the country, after years of being limited to a small number of airlines since the war broke out.



The Sudanese website "Al-Mashhad" reported that this anticipated return of foreign airlines is expected to expand travel options for citizens and enhance competitiveness in the air transport sector in Sudan.



During the past period, the airlines "Tarco," "Badr," and "Sudan Air" played a pivotal role in keeping Sudan connected to the world, while the number of companies operating through Port Sudan Airport has increased. With the return of foreign airlines, the market is expected to witness a new boom in services and available destinations.



Major Arab and international airlines are preparing to resume their flights to Khartoum Airport, including 4 Egyptian airlines ("EgyptAir," "Nile Air," "Global Air," "Arab Air"), and 3 Saudi airlines ("Saudi Airlines," "Nesma," "Flyadeal"), in addition to Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines, as well as companies from Libya, Syria, Yemen, Kenya, and Tunisia.