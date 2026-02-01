استقبل مطار الخرطوم، اليوم (الأحد)، أول رحلة طيران منذ اندلاع الحرب منتصف شهر أبريل من العام 2023.


ووفق قناة «العربية»، استقبل مطار الخرطوم الدولي طائرة قادمة من بورتسودان على متنها 160 راكباً.


وتترقب الأوساط الملاحية في السودان عودة 18 شركة طيران أجنبية إلى مطار الخرطوم الدولي خلال الفترة القريبة القادمة، في خطوة من شأنها أن تُحدث تحولاً جذرياً في واقع الحركة الجوية بالبلاد، بعد سنوات من الانحصار في عدد محدود من الشركات منذ اندلاع الحرب.


وأفاد موقع «المشهد» السوداني، بأن هذه العودة المرتقبة لشركات الطيران الأجنبية من شأنها أن تسهم في توسيع خيارات السفر أمام المواطنين وتعزيز التنافسية في قطاع النقل الجوي بالسودان.


ولعبت شركات «تاركو» و«بدر» و«سودانير»، خلال الفترة الماضية دوراً محورياً في إبقاء السودان متصلاً بالعالم، فيما ارتفع عدد الشركات العاملة عبر مطار بورتسودان، ومع عودة الشركات الأجنبية، يتوقع أن تشهد السوق طفرة جديدة في الخدمات والوجهات المتاحة.


وتستعد كبرى شركات الطيران العربية والعالمية لاستئناف رحلاتها إلى مطار الخرطوم، وبينها 4 شركات مصرية «المصرية، النيل، العالمية، العربية»، و3 سعودية «الخطوط السعودية، ناس، أديل»، إضافة إلى الخطوط القطرية، التركية، الإثيوبية، فضلاً عن شركات من ليبيا، سورية، اليمن، كينيا، وتونس.