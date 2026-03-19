أكدت السعودية أهمية حماية الممرات البحرية، وحرية الملاحة، وضمان استقرار أسواق الطاقة وسلاسل الإمداد العالمية، وذلك أثناء مشاركة المملكة، ممثلةً بالهيئة العامة للنقل، في اجتماع الجلسة الاستثنائية لمجلس المنظمة البحرية الدولية في لندن.


وترأس وفد المملكة إلى الاجتماع المندوب الدائم للمملكة لدى المنظمة البحرية الدولية (IMO) المهندس كمال الجنيدي.


وأوضحت المملكة أنها ستواصل عملها كشريك مسؤول، ملتزم بضمان السلامة البحرية وصون الأرواح، ودعم النظام الدولي القائم على القانون والتعاون المشترك، مؤكدة أنها من خلال موقعها الاستراتيجي ودورها الإقليمي والدولي ستواصل بذل كافة الجهود لتعزيز أمن الملاحة البحرية، عبر تعزيز المراقبة البحرية، وتبادل المعلومات، ورفع الجاهزية والاستجابة لأي تهديدات، وتسهيل انسياب التجارة العالمية عبر ممرات آمنة ومستقرة.


وأكد رئيس الوفد الجنيدي في الجلسة التزام المملكة الكامل بأحكام اتفاقية سلامة الأرواح في البحار (SOLAS)، لاسيما ما يتعلق بالتحذيرات الملاحية، ومجالات البحث والإنقاذ، وتوجيه السفن، وتجنب المخاطر البحرية.