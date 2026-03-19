Saudi Arabia emphasized the importance of protecting maritime corridors, ensuring freedom of navigation, and guaranteeing the stability of energy markets and global supply chains during the Kingdom's participation, represented by the General Authority for Transport, in the extraordinary session of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council in London.



The Kingdom's delegation to the meeting was headed by the Permanent Representative of the Kingdom to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Engineer Kamal Al-Junaidi.



The Kingdom clarified that it will continue its work as a responsible partner, committed to ensuring maritime safety and preserving lives, and supporting the international system based on law and mutual cooperation. It affirmed that, through its strategic position and regional and international role, it will continue to make every effort to enhance maritime navigation security by improving maritime surveillance, exchanging information, increasing readiness and response to any threats, and facilitating the flow of global trade through safe and stable corridors.



The head of the delegation, Al-Junaidi, confirmed during the session the Kingdom's full commitment to the provisions of the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS), particularly concerning navigational warnings, search and rescue areas, ship guidance, and avoiding maritime hazards.