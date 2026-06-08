أعلنت إيران وإسرائيل وقف تبادل الهجمات بينهما ،وأكدت القوات المسلحة الإيرانية، اليوم (الإثنين)، انتهاء العمليات العسكرية ضد إسرائيل، في وقت تتواصل فيه التحركات الدبلوماسية لاحتواء التصعيد. وحذرت طهران من «هجمات أشد» إذا استأنفت تل أبيب هجماتها على لبنان، وفق ما نقلت وكالة أنباء «فارس» الإيرانية.
من جانبه ، أعلن مسؤول إسرائيلي كبير لـ"القناة 12" المحلية،أن "إسرائيل أوقفت الضربات على إيران بناء على طلب الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب".
ودعا ترمب، في منشور على منصة "تروث سوشيال"، كلاً من إسرائيل وإيران إلى وقف فوري لتبادل الضربات، كما أجرى اتصالاً هاتفياً مع رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، وفق وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية.
وقال ترمب في وقت سابق، إن إسرائيل وإيران تسعيان إلى وقف فوري لإطلاق النار، معتبراً أن المفاوضات النهائية بشأن السلام جارية، إلا أنه حذر من أن «الجهل أو الغباء» يعرقلان ذلك. ودعا تل أبيب وطهران إلى وقف تبادل الهجمات «فوراً».
وأكد في منشور على منصة «تروث سوشيال»، أن الحصار البحري على إيران سيستمر، وبكامل قوته إلى حين التوصل إلى اتفاق نهائي، ودعا إلى ضرورة أن «تتحرك الأمور بشكل أسرع».
وكان الجيش الإسرائيلي، أعلن (الإثنين)، أنه يستعد لـ«عدة أيام إضافية من القتال» مع إيران، مع احتمال العودة الكاملة للحرب، لافتا إلى أنه ينسق هجماته على إيران «بشكل كامل» مع القيادة المركزية الأمريكية «سنتكوم».
وشنت إسرائيل غارات جوية، على عدة أهداف في وسط وغرب إيران، فيما أطلقت إيران موجات صاروخية على إسرائيل، في أكبر تصعيد عسكري بين الجانبين منذ وقف إطلاق النار في أبريل الماضي.
واعتبر الجيش الإسرائيلي أن التقديرات تشير إلى استمرار المواجهات لعدة أيام، لكنه مستعد أيضاً لصراع طويل الأمد، لافتاً إلى أنه «منذ الليلة الماضية أطلقت إيران ما لا يقل عن 20 صاروخاً باليستياً باتجاه إسرائيل، وجرى اعتراضها أو سقطت في مناطق مفتوحة».
وأضاف أن الحوثيين في اليمن أطلقوا صاروخين باليستيين باتجاه إسرائيل صباح الإثنين، لافتاً إلى أن أحدهما تم اعتراضه، بينما لم يصل الآخر.
وقال المتحدث باسم «مقر خاتم الأنبياء» العسكري في طهران إبراهيم ذو الفقاري، إن الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل ستواجهان «رداً أشد» إذا استمرت الهجمات على إيران. وزعم أن القوات المسلحة الإيرانية وجّهت ضربات قوية لأهداف «مهمة وحساسة» داخل إسرائيل، معتبراً أن طهران «نفذت ما وعدت به».
وأضاف أن «القوات المسلحة الإيرانية، بما فيها الحرس الثوري والجيش الإيراني، أثبتت أنها في أعلى درجات الجاهزية الدفاعية والهجومية».
ونقلت وكالة «تسنيم» عن مصدر عسكري إيراني قوله إن «إيران مستعدة لحرب طويلة الأمد مع إسرائيل، وتوجيه ضربات ضد المصالح الأمريكية».
The Iranian armed forces announced today (Monday) the end of military operations against Israel, after carrying out what Tehran described as a military response, at a time when diplomatic efforts to contain the escalation are ongoing. They warned of "stronger attacks" if Tel Aviv resumes its strikes on Lebanon, according to the Iranian news agency "Fars."
Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump stated earlier that Israel and Iran are seeking an immediate ceasefire, considering that final negotiations for peace are underway, but he warned that "ignorance or stupidity" is hindering that. He called on Tel Aviv and Tehran to stop exchanging attacks "immediately."
He confirmed in a post on the "Truth Social" platform that the naval blockade on Iran will continue, with full force until a final agreement is reached, and stressed the need for "things to move faster."
The Israeli army announced on Monday that it is preparing for "several more days of fighting" with Iran, with the possibility of a full return to war, noting that it is coordinating its attacks on Iran "completely" with the U.S. Central Command "CENTCOM."
Israel has carried out airstrikes on several targets in central and western Iran, while Iran launched missile waves at Israel, marking the largest military escalation between the two sides since the ceasefire in April.
The Israeli army assessed that estimates indicate the confrontations will continue for several days, but it is also prepared for a long-term conflict, noting that "since last night, Iran has launched at least 20 ballistic missiles toward Israel, which were intercepted or fell in open areas."
It added that the Houthis in Yemen launched two ballistic missiles toward Israel on Monday morning, indicating that one was intercepted, while the other did not reach its target.
Spokesman for the "Khatam al-Anbiya" military headquarters in Tehran, Ibrahim Zolfaghari, stated that the United States and Israel will face a "stronger response" if attacks on Iran continue. He claimed that the Iranian armed forces have delivered strong strikes to "important and sensitive" targets within Israel, considering that Tehran has "fulfilled what it promised."
He added that "the Iranian armed forces, including the Revolutionary Guard and the Iranian army, have proven to be at the highest levels of defensive and offensive readiness."
Iranian news agency "Tasnim" quoted an Iranian military source as saying that "Iran is prepared for a long-term war with Israel and to strike against American interests."