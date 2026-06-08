أعلنت إيران وإسرائيل وقف تبادل الهجمات بينهما ،وأكدت القوات المسلحة الإيرانية، اليوم (الإثنين)، انتهاء العمليات العسكرية ضد إسرائيل، في وقت تتواصل فيه التحركات الدبلوماسية لاحتواء التصعيد. وحذرت طهران من «هجمات أشد» إذا استأنفت تل أبيب هجماتها على لبنان، وفق ما نقلت وكالة أنباء «فارس» الإيرانية.

من جانبه ، أعلن مسؤول إسرائيلي كبير لـ"القناة 12" المحلية،أن "إسرائيل أوقفت الضربات على إيران بناء على طلب الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب".

ودعا ترمب، في منشور على منصة "تروث سوشيال"، كلاً من إسرائيل وإيران إلى وقف فوري لتبادل الضربات، كما أجرى اتصالاً هاتفياً مع رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، وفق وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية.


وقال ترمب في وقت سابق، إن إسرائيل وإيران تسعيان إلى وقف فوري لإطلاق النار، معتبراً أن المفاوضات النهائية بشأن السلام جارية، إلا أنه حذر من أن «الجهل أو الغباء» يعرقلان ذلك. ودعا تل أبيب وطهران إلى وقف تبادل الهجمات «فوراً».


وأكد في منشور على منصة «تروث سوشيال»، أن الحصار البحري على إيران سيستمر، وبكامل قوته إلى حين التوصل إلى اتفاق نهائي، ودعا إلى ضرورة أن «تتحرك الأمور بشكل أسرع».


وكان الجيش الإسرائيلي، أعلن (الإثنين)، أنه يستعد لـ«عدة أيام إضافية من القتال» مع إيران، مع احتمال العودة الكاملة للحرب، لافتا إلى أنه ينسق هجماته على إيران «بشكل كامل» مع القيادة المركزية الأمريكية «سنتكوم».


وشنت إسرائيل غارات جوية، على عدة أهداف في وسط وغرب إيران، فيما أطلقت إيران موجات صاروخية على إسرائيل، في أكبر تصعيد عسكري بين الجانبين منذ وقف إطلاق النار في أبريل الماضي.


واعتبر الجيش الإسرائيلي أن التقديرات تشير إلى استمرار المواجهات لعدة أيام، لكنه مستعد أيضاً لصراع طويل الأمد، لافتاً إلى أنه «منذ الليلة الماضية أطلقت إيران ما لا يقل عن 20 صاروخاً باليستياً باتجاه إسرائيل، وجرى اعتراضها أو سقطت في مناطق مفتوحة».


وأضاف أن الحوثيين في اليمن أطلقوا صاروخين باليستيين باتجاه إسرائيل صباح الإثنين، لافتاً إلى أن أحدهما تم اعتراضه، بينما لم يصل الآخر.


وقال المتحدث باسم «مقر خاتم الأنبياء» العسكري في طهران إبراهيم ذو الفقاري، إن الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل ستواجهان «رداً أشد» إذا استمرت الهجمات على إيران. وزعم أن القوات المسلحة الإيرانية وجّهت ضربات قوية لأهداف «مهمة وحساسة» داخل إسرائيل، معتبراً أن طهران «نفذت ما وعدت به».


وأضاف أن «القوات المسلحة الإيرانية، بما فيها الحرس الثوري والجيش الإيراني، أثبتت أنها في أعلى درجات الجاهزية الدفاعية والهجومية».


ونقلت وكالة «تسنيم» عن مصدر عسكري إيراني قوله إن «إيران مستعدة لحرب طويلة الأمد مع إسرائيل، وتوجيه ضربات ضد المصالح الأمريكية».