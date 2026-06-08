The Iranian armed forces announced today (Monday) the end of military operations against Israel, after carrying out what Tehran described as a military response, at a time when diplomatic efforts to contain the escalation are ongoing. They warned of "stronger attacks" if Tel Aviv resumes its strikes on Lebanon, according to the Iranian news agency "Fars."



Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump stated earlier that Israel and Iran are seeking an immediate ceasefire, considering that final negotiations for peace are underway, but he warned that "ignorance or stupidity" is hindering that. He called on Tel Aviv and Tehran to stop exchanging attacks "immediately."



He confirmed in a post on the "Truth Social" platform that the naval blockade on Iran will continue, with full force until a final agreement is reached, and stressed the need for "things to move faster."



The Israeli army announced on Monday that it is preparing for "several more days of fighting" with Iran, with the possibility of a full return to war, noting that it is coordinating its attacks on Iran "completely" with the U.S. Central Command "CENTCOM."



Israel has carried out airstrikes on several targets in central and western Iran, while Iran launched missile waves at Israel, marking the largest military escalation between the two sides since the ceasefire in April.



The Israeli army assessed that estimates indicate the confrontations will continue for several days, but it is also prepared for a long-term conflict, noting that "since last night, Iran has launched at least 20 ballistic missiles toward Israel, which were intercepted or fell in open areas."



It added that the Houthis in Yemen launched two ballistic missiles toward Israel on Monday morning, indicating that one was intercepted, while the other did not reach its target.



Spokesman for the "Khatam al-Anbiya" military headquarters in Tehran, Ibrahim Zolfaghari, stated that the United States and Israel will face a "stronger response" if attacks on Iran continue. He claimed that the Iranian armed forces have delivered strong strikes to "important and sensitive" targets within Israel, considering that Tehran has "fulfilled what it promised."



He added that "the Iranian armed forces, including the Revolutionary Guard and the Iranian army, have proven to be at the highest levels of defensive and offensive readiness."



Iranian news agency "Tasnim" quoted an Iranian military source as saying that "Iran is prepared for a long-term war with Israel and to strike against American interests."