كشفت إسرائيل تفاصيل الأهداف التي تعرضت للقصف داخل إيران، معلنة تنفيذ سلسلة غارات استهدفت منشآت عسكرية وبنى تحتية مرتبطة بالطائرات المسيّرة، في تصعيد عسكري جديد بين الجانبين.
مطار مهرآباد في صدارة الأهداف
وأفادت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية بأن الغارات الجوية استهدفت مطار مهرآباد في العاصمة طهران، أحد أبرز المطارات الإيرانية، إلى جانب مواقع تستخدم في الأنشطة العسكرية واللوجستية.
وأكدت التقارير أن الهجمات طالت منشآت داخل محيط المطار، الذي يضم مرافق تستخدمها الجهات العسكرية الإيرانية إلى جانب الحركة الجوية المدنية.
استهداف مستودعات الطائرات المسيّرة
كما شملت الضربات مستودعات لتخزين الطائرات المسيّرة الانقضاضية المستخدمة في العمليات العسكرية، في خطوة قالت إسرائيل إنها تهدف إلى تقليص القدرات الهجومية الإيرانية ومنع استخدامها في أي هجمات مستقبلية.
مواقع عسكرية في غرب ووسط إيران
وأعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي أن سلاح الجو هاجم أهدافاً عسكرية في غرب ووسط إيران استناداً إلى معلومات استخباراتية، موضحاً أن الضربات استهدفت مواقع مرتبطة بالبنية العسكرية الإيرانية.
ونقلت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية عن مسؤولين عسكريين قولهم إن بعض الأهداف كانت تستخدم في توجيه وإدارة عمليات عسكرية، فيما لم تكشف تل أبيب تفاصيل إضافية بشأن طبيعة جميع المواقع المستهدفة.
انفجارات في طهران وأصفهان وكرج
وتزامنت الضربات مع تقارير إيرانية تحدثت عن سماع دوي انفجارات في العاصمة طهران، إضافة إلى أصفهان وكرج، فيما أشارت وسائل إعلام محلية إلى وقوع عدة انفجارات في محيط المواقع المستهدفة.
ويأتي هذا التصعيد في وقت رفعت فيه إسرائيل مستوى التأهب تحسباً لرد إيراني محتمل، وسط مخاوف من اتساع رقعة المواجهة العسكرية في المنطقة.
Israel revealed details of the targets that were bombed inside Iran, announcing the execution of a series of airstrikes targeting military facilities and infrastructure related to drones, in a new military escalation between the two sides.
Mehrabad Airport at the forefront of the targets
Israeli media reported that the airstrikes targeted Mehrabad Airport in the capital Tehran, one of the most prominent Iranian airports, along with sites used for military and logistical activities.
Reports confirmed that the attacks affected facilities within the vicinity of the airport, which includes facilities used by Iranian military entities alongside civilian air traffic.
Targeting drone storage facilities
The strikes also included warehouses for storing kamikaze drones used in military operations, in a move that Israel stated aims to reduce Iranian offensive capabilities and prevent their use in any future attacks.
Military sites in western and central Iran
The Israeli army announced that the air force attacked military targets in western and central Iran based on intelligence information, clarifying that the strikes targeted sites linked to Iranian military infrastructure.
Israeli media quoted military officials as saying that some of the targets were used for directing and managing military operations, while Tel Aviv did not disclose additional details regarding the nature of all the targeted sites.
Explosions in Tehran, Isfahan, and Karaj
The strikes coincided with Iranian reports of hearing explosions in the capital Tehran, as well as in Isfahan and Karaj, while local media indicated that several explosions occurred in the vicinity of the targeted sites.
This escalation comes at a time when Israel has raised its state of alert in anticipation of a potential Iranian response, amid fears of an expansion of military confrontation in the region.