كشفت إسرائيل تفاصيل الأهداف التي تعرضت للقصف داخل إيران، معلنة تنفيذ سلسلة غارات استهدفت منشآت عسكرية وبنى تحتية مرتبطة بالطائرات المسيّرة، في تصعيد عسكري جديد بين الجانبين.

مطار مهرآباد في صدارة الأهداف

وأفادت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية بأن الغارات الجوية استهدفت مطار مهرآباد في العاصمة طهران، أحد أبرز المطارات الإيرانية، إلى جانب مواقع تستخدم في الأنشطة العسكرية واللوجستية.

وأكدت التقارير أن الهجمات طالت منشآت داخل محيط المطار، الذي يضم مرافق تستخدمها الجهات العسكرية الإيرانية إلى جانب الحركة الجوية المدنية.

استهداف مستودعات الطائرات المسيّرة

كما شملت الضربات مستودعات لتخزين الطائرات المسيّرة الانقضاضية المستخدمة في العمليات العسكرية، في خطوة قالت إسرائيل إنها تهدف إلى تقليص القدرات الهجومية الإيرانية ومنع استخدامها في أي هجمات مستقبلية.

مواقع عسكرية في غرب ووسط إيران

وأعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي أن سلاح الجو هاجم أهدافاً عسكرية في غرب ووسط إيران استناداً إلى معلومات استخباراتية، موضحاً أن الضربات استهدفت مواقع مرتبطة بالبنية العسكرية الإيرانية.

ونقلت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية عن مسؤولين عسكريين قولهم إن بعض الأهداف كانت تستخدم في توجيه وإدارة عمليات عسكرية، فيما لم تكشف تل أبيب تفاصيل إضافية بشأن طبيعة جميع المواقع المستهدفة.

انفجارات في طهران وأصفهان وكرج

وتزامنت الضربات مع تقارير إيرانية تحدثت عن سماع دوي انفجارات في العاصمة طهران، إضافة إلى أصفهان وكرج، فيما أشارت وسائل إعلام محلية إلى وقوع عدة انفجارات في محيط المواقع المستهدفة.

ويأتي هذا التصعيد في وقت رفعت فيه إسرائيل مستوى التأهب تحسباً لرد إيراني محتمل، وسط مخاوف من اتساع رقعة المواجهة العسكرية في المنطقة.