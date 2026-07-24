كشفت رابطة الدوري السعودي للمحترفين المعايير والعوامل التي استندت إليها في بناء جدول مباريات دوري روشن السعودي لموسم 2026-2027، الذي ينطلق في 13 أغسطس 2026 ويختتم في 29 مايو 2027، وذلك تمهيداً للإعلان عن جدول مباريات الموسم.​


ويأتي الإعلان عن معايير الجدولة قبل الكشف عن الجدول بهدف توضيح الأسس المعتمدة في توزيع المباريات وتسلسلها، في ظل ما تشهده الروزنامة الرياضية للموسم المقبل من كثافة استثنائية في الالتزامات الدولية والقارية والمحلية، وبما يعزز وضوح آلية بناء الجدول لدى الأندية والجماهير ووسائل الإعلام.​


وأشارت الرابطة إلى أنه تم عقد ورشة عمل مع جميع الأندية لعرض آلية الجدولة والروزنامة، كما أُتيحت فرصة لجميع الأندية لمشاركة طلباتها في ما يخص تسلسل المباريات وجدولة المواعيد. ​


وتشارك ثمانية أندية سعودية خلال الموسم المقبل في أربع بطولات خارجية، بالتزامن مع توقفات الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم ومشاركات المنتخب السعودي، التي تستحوذ على نحو 80 يوماً من الروزنامة، إلى جانب استضافة كأس آسيا 2027، التي تتطلب ما يزيد على 44 يوماً، دون احتساب مدة تسليم الملاعب قبل انطلاق البطولة.


​كما تتضمن الروزنامة 59 يوماً مخصصة لمختلف البطولات السعودية والقارية، و43 يوماً لفترات الراحة بين المباريات.​ وفي ضوء تداخل هذه الالتزامات، يتوفر أمام الرابطة 102 يوم فعلية لجدولة 306 مباريات ضمن 34 جولة من دوري روشن السعودي.​


واستند بناء الجدول إلى ثلاثة عوامل رئيسية تتحكم في تسلسل المواجهات وتوزيعها الزمني والجغرافي على امتداد الموسم، هي معايير بناء الجدول، وتصنيف الأندية وفقاً لأدائها الرياضي، وجاهزية الملاعب وتوفرها.​


10 معايير لبناء الجدول​


اعتمدت الرابطة 10 معايير رئيسية لبناء الجدول، من أبرزها عدم خوض أي نادٍ أكثر من مباراتين متتاليتين على أرضه أو خارجها، وأن يخوض كل نادٍ خلال أول جولتين وآخر جولتين من الموسم مباراة على أرضه وأخرى خارجها.​ كما اشترطت المعايير ألا تقل فترة الراحة بين مباراتين متتاليتين للنادي الواحد عن يومين، بصرف النظر عن المسابقة التي يشارك فيها، بما يراعي سلامة اللاعبين وانتظام مشاركات الأندية في مختلف البطولات.


تصنيف الأندية لتحقيق التوازن في تسلسل المباريات​


صنفت الأندية إلى أربعة مستويات؛ تضم المستوى (ألف) والمستوى (باء) خمسة أندية لكل منهما، فيما يضم المستوى (جيم) والمستوى (دال) أربعة أندية لكل منهما.​


ويهدف التصنيف إلى تحقيق قدر أكبر من التوازن في تسلسل المباريات، بحيث لا يواجه أي نادٍ أندية المستوى «ألف» في جولتين متتاليتين بما يحد من تكدس المواجهات الصعبة خلال فترات زمنية متقاربة.​


ويُحتسب التقييم بناءً على نتائج ثلاثة مواسم، باستخدام أوزان زمنية ثابتة تمنح وزناً أكبر للموسم الأخير


جاهزية الملاعب وتوفرها​


مثلت متطلبات تشغيل الملاعب وتوفرها في ظل الالتزامات المرتبطة بالاستضافات الإقليمية والقارية والدولية أحد العوامل المؤثرة، وأكدت الرابطة أن بناء جدول الموسم جاء في ضوء دراسة هذه العوامل مجتمعة، بما يخدم انتظام المسابقة وعدالتها التنافسية، ويراعي مشاركات الأندية المختلفة، ويسهم في تقديم تجربة أفضل للجماهير، في ظل موسم استثنائي من حيث كثافة الالتزامات الرياضية وتداخلها.​


ومن المقرر أن تعلن الرابطة جدول مباريات دوري روشن السعودي لموسم 2026-2027 في المرحلة التالية، متضمناً توزيع مباريات الجولات على امتداد الموسم.​