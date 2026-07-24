كشفت رابطة الدوري السعودي للمحترفين المعايير والعوامل التي استندت إليها في بناء جدول مباريات دوري روشن السعودي لموسم 2026-2027، الذي ينطلق في 13 أغسطس 2026 ويختتم في 29 مايو 2027، وذلك تمهيداً للإعلان عن جدول مباريات الموسم.
ويأتي الإعلان عن معايير الجدولة قبل الكشف عن الجدول بهدف توضيح الأسس المعتمدة في توزيع المباريات وتسلسلها، في ظل ما تشهده الروزنامة الرياضية للموسم المقبل من كثافة استثنائية في الالتزامات الدولية والقارية والمحلية، وبما يعزز وضوح آلية بناء الجدول لدى الأندية والجماهير ووسائل الإعلام.
وأشارت الرابطة إلى أنه تم عقد ورشة عمل مع جميع الأندية لعرض آلية الجدولة والروزنامة، كما أُتيحت فرصة لجميع الأندية لمشاركة طلباتها في ما يخص تسلسل المباريات وجدولة المواعيد.
وتشارك ثمانية أندية سعودية خلال الموسم المقبل في أربع بطولات خارجية، بالتزامن مع توقفات الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم ومشاركات المنتخب السعودي، التي تستحوذ على نحو 80 يوماً من الروزنامة، إلى جانب استضافة كأس آسيا 2027، التي تتطلب ما يزيد على 44 يوماً، دون احتساب مدة تسليم الملاعب قبل انطلاق البطولة.
كما تتضمن الروزنامة 59 يوماً مخصصة لمختلف البطولات السعودية والقارية، و43 يوماً لفترات الراحة بين المباريات. وفي ضوء تداخل هذه الالتزامات، يتوفر أمام الرابطة 102 يوم فعلية لجدولة 306 مباريات ضمن 34 جولة من دوري روشن السعودي.
واستند بناء الجدول إلى ثلاثة عوامل رئيسية تتحكم في تسلسل المواجهات وتوزيعها الزمني والجغرافي على امتداد الموسم، هي معايير بناء الجدول، وتصنيف الأندية وفقاً لأدائها الرياضي، وجاهزية الملاعب وتوفرها.
10 معايير لبناء الجدول
اعتمدت الرابطة 10 معايير رئيسية لبناء الجدول، من أبرزها عدم خوض أي نادٍ أكثر من مباراتين متتاليتين على أرضه أو خارجها، وأن يخوض كل نادٍ خلال أول جولتين وآخر جولتين من الموسم مباراة على أرضه وأخرى خارجها. كما اشترطت المعايير ألا تقل فترة الراحة بين مباراتين متتاليتين للنادي الواحد عن يومين، بصرف النظر عن المسابقة التي يشارك فيها، بما يراعي سلامة اللاعبين وانتظام مشاركات الأندية في مختلف البطولات.
تصنيف الأندية لتحقيق التوازن في تسلسل المباريات
صنفت الأندية إلى أربعة مستويات؛ تضم المستوى (ألف) والمستوى (باء) خمسة أندية لكل منهما، فيما يضم المستوى (جيم) والمستوى (دال) أربعة أندية لكل منهما.
ويهدف التصنيف إلى تحقيق قدر أكبر من التوازن في تسلسل المباريات، بحيث لا يواجه أي نادٍ أندية المستوى «ألف» في جولتين متتاليتين بما يحد من تكدس المواجهات الصعبة خلال فترات زمنية متقاربة.
ويُحتسب التقييم بناءً على نتائج ثلاثة مواسم، باستخدام أوزان زمنية ثابتة تمنح وزناً أكبر للموسم الأخير
جاهزية الملاعب وتوفرها
مثلت متطلبات تشغيل الملاعب وتوفرها في ظل الالتزامات المرتبطة بالاستضافات الإقليمية والقارية والدولية أحد العوامل المؤثرة، وأكدت الرابطة أن بناء جدول الموسم جاء في ضوء دراسة هذه العوامل مجتمعة، بما يخدم انتظام المسابقة وعدالتها التنافسية، ويراعي مشاركات الأندية المختلفة، ويسهم في تقديم تجربة أفضل للجماهير، في ظل موسم استثنائي من حيث كثافة الالتزامات الرياضية وتداخلها.
ومن المقرر أن تعلن الرابطة جدول مباريات دوري روشن السعودي لموسم 2026-2027 في المرحلة التالية، متضمناً توزيع مباريات الجولات على امتداد الموسم.
The Saudi Professional League Association has revealed the criteria and factors it relied on to build the schedule for the Roshan Saudi League for the 2026-2027 season, which will start on August 13, 2026, and conclude on May 29, 2027, in preparation for the announcement of the season's match schedule.
The announcement of the scheduling criteria comes before the unveiling of the schedule to clarify the foundations used in distributing and sequencing the matches, in light of the exceptional density of international, continental, and local commitments in the upcoming sports calendar, enhancing the clarity of the schedule-building mechanism for clubs, fans, and media.
The association indicated that a workshop was held with all clubs to present the scheduling mechanism and calendar, and all clubs were given the opportunity to share their requests regarding the sequencing of matches and scheduling of dates.
Eight Saudi clubs will participate in four external tournaments during the upcoming season, coinciding with the stoppages of the International Football Federation and the Saudi national team's participation, which will take up about 80 days of the calendar, in addition to hosting the AFC Asian Cup 2027, which requires more than 44 days, not counting the time needed to prepare the stadiums before the tournament begins.
The calendar also includes 59 days allocated for various Saudi and continental tournaments, and 43 days for rest periods between matches. In light of the overlap of these commitments, the association has 102 actual days available to schedule 306 matches within 34 rounds of the Roshan Saudi League.
The construction of the schedule is based on three main factors that control the sequencing and geographical distribution of matches throughout the season: the criteria for building the schedule, the classification of clubs according to their sporting performance, and the readiness and availability of stadiums.
10 Criteria for Building the Schedule
The association has adopted 10 main criteria for building the schedule, the most notable of which is that no club should play more than two consecutive matches at home or away, and that each club should play one match at home and another away during the first two and last two rounds of the season. The criteria also stipulate that the rest period between two consecutive matches for any club should not be less than two days, regardless of the competition in which it participates, taking into account the players' safety and the regular participation of clubs in various tournaments.
Classification of Clubs to Achieve Balance in Match Sequencing
The clubs were classified into four levels; level (A) and level (B) each include five clubs, while level (C) and level (D) each include four clubs.
The aim of the classification is to achieve greater balance in the sequencing of matches, so that no club faces clubs from level "A" in two consecutive rounds, which limits the clustering of difficult matches during closely spaced time periods.
The evaluation is based on the results of three seasons, using fixed time weights that give greater weight to the most recent season.
Readiness and Availability of Stadiums
The operational requirements of stadiums and their availability in light of commitments related to regional, continental, and international hosting were among the influencing factors. The association confirmed that the construction of the season's schedule was based on a study of these factors collectively, serving the regularity of the competition and its competitive fairness, considering the various club participations, and contributing to providing a better experience for fans, in light of an exceptional season in terms of the density and overlap of sports commitments.
The association is set to announce the schedule for the Roshan Saudi League for the 2026-2027 season in the next phase, including the distribution of matches across the season.