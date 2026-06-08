فيما تستأنف المفاوضات اللبنانية-الإسرائيلية في 22 من الشهر الجاري، أكد السفير الأمريكي في بيروت ميشال عيسى أن المحادثات وصلت إلى مرحلة لا يمكن الرجوع عنها، معتبراً أن هذا الأمر يساعد في تحقيق تقدم «لإنهاء معاناة اللبنانيين».


وبعد لقائه مع الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون، اليوم (الإثنين)، قال عيسى: «تداولنا في مسار المفاوضات اللبنانية-الأمريكية-الإسرائيلية وما تضمنته على صعيد إنهاء الوضع القائم في لبنان»، ونوه بالفريق اللبناني المفاوض «الذي يتمتع بالمهنية العالية والفعالية، ويتحدثون في الملف اللبناني بشكل واضح وصريح».


وأضاف: «نولي الملف اللبناني أهمية كبرى، والرئيس دونالد ترمب يتحدث دائماً عن لبنان، وهذا عنصر مهم على اللبنانيين أن يأخذوه في الاعتبار؛ لأن الرئيس ترمب يتابع يومياً الملف اللبناني، خصوصاً أن الرئيس عون اختار المفاوضات، وهو مسار نؤيده، ويساعدنا على تحقيق تقدم لإنهاء معاناة اللبنانيين».


وأفاد السفير الأمريكي: «وصلنا إلى مرحلة لا رجوع فيها، انكسر الجليد ونحن مستمرون في مساعدة لبنان على الخروج من أزمته».


وكشف أنه أعرب لعون عن تقدير بلاده للمواقف التي أعلنها قبل أيام، معبراً أن «من المهم أن يختار المسؤول ما يريده ونسير به، خصوصاً إذا كان خياراً وحيداً لإنهاء وضع مؤلم وقاسٍ كالذي يعيشه لبنان».


ووصف عيسى اجتماعه بالرئيس اللبناني بـ«الجيد»، قائلاً: «الاجتماع الجيد هو الاجتماع الذي تصدر عنه مسائل إيجابية تحقق تقدماً، ونحن نعتقد أننا على الطريق الصحيح».


وأكد أن المفاوضات تأخذ وقتاً، إذ ليس من المنتظر أن تحل كل المسائل في اجتماع واحد، واستمرار هذه المفاوضات يؤثر إيجاباً على المسار العام في لبنان والمنطقة.


من جانبه، شدد رئيس الحكومة اللبنانية نواف سلام خلال استقباله السفير الأمريكي على ضرورة أن «لا يفاوض أحد عن لبنان غير الدولة اللبنانية».


وتناول النقاش بين المسؤولين خطورة التصعيد في المنطقة وانعكاساته على لبنان، والتحضيرات لجولة المفاوضات القادمة في واشنطن، بحسب بيان صادر عن رئاسة مجلس الوزراء.


وعقب انتهاء الجولة الرابعة من المفاوضات، يومي الثلاثاء والأربعاء الماضيين، أعلن بيان صادر عن لبنان والولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل اتفاق إسرائيل ولبنان على تنفيذ وقف لإطلاق النار.


ويعتمد وقف إطلاق النار على الوقف الكامل لنيران حزب الله وإخلاء جميع عناصر الحزب من منطقة جنوب الليطاني.