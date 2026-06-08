As Lebanese-Israeli negotiations resume on the 22nd of this month, the American ambassador in Beirut, Michel Aoun, confirmed that the talks have reached a point of no return, considering that this helps in making progress "to end the suffering of the Lebanese."



After his meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun today (Monday), Aoun said: "We discussed the course of the Lebanese-American-Israeli negotiations and what it entails regarding ending the current situation in Lebanon," and praised the Lebanese negotiating team "which possesses high professionalism and effectiveness, and they speak clearly and explicitly about the Lebanese file."



He added: "We give great importance to the Lebanese file, and President Donald Trump always talks about Lebanon, which is an important element that the Lebanese must take into consideration; because President Trump follows the Lebanese file daily, especially since President Aoun chose negotiations, which is a path we support, and helps us make progress to end the suffering of the Lebanese."



The American ambassador stated: "We have reached a point of no return, the ice has been broken, and we are continuing to help Lebanon out of its crisis."



He revealed that he expressed to Aoun his country's appreciation for the positions he announced a few days ago, stating that "it is important for the official to choose what he wants and we proceed with it, especially if it is the only option to end a painful and harsh situation like the one Lebanon is experiencing."



Aoun described his meeting with the Lebanese president as "good," saying: "A good meeting is one that results in positive issues that achieve progress, and we believe we are on the right track."



He confirmed that negotiations take time, as it is not expected that all issues will be resolved in one meeting, and the continuation of these negotiations positively affects the overall trajectory in Lebanon and the region.



For his part, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam emphasized during his reception of the American ambassador the necessity that "no one negotiates on behalf of Lebanon except the Lebanese state."



The discussion between the officials addressed the seriousness of the escalation in the region and its implications for Lebanon, as well as the preparations for the upcoming round of negotiations in Washington, according to a statement issued by the Presidency of the Council of Ministers.



Following the conclusion of the fourth round of negotiations on Tuesday and Wednesday of last week, a statement issued by Lebanon, the United States, and Israel announced an agreement between Israel and Lebanon to implement a ceasefire.



The ceasefire relies on the complete cessation of Hezbollah's fire and the evacuation of all party elements from the area south of the Litani River.