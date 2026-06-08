في خطوة تصعيدية جديدة تجاه طهران، فرض الاتحاد الأوروبي اليوم (الإثنين) عقوبات على مسؤولين إيرانيين ووحدة تابعة للحرس الثوري، متهماً إياهم بتهديد حرية الملاحة في مضيق هرمز، وذلك للمرة الأولى بموجب نظام أوروبي جديد لحماية الممرات البحرية الدولية.

وتُعد هذه الخطوة الأولى من نوعها التي يستخدم فيها الاتحاد الأوروبي نظام العقوبات الجديد الخاص بحماية حرية الملاحة البحرية ضد جهات إيرانية، في إطار مساعيه للتصدي لأي إجراءات قد تؤثر على أمن النقل البحري الدولي.

وأوضح الاتحاد الأوروبي، في بيان رسمي، أنه أدرج قيادة محافظة هرمزغان التابعة للقوات البحرية في الحرس الثوري الإيراني على قائمة العقوبات، إلى جانب كل من محمد أكبر زاده وحميد حسيني.

ووفقاً للبيان، يشغل أكبر زاده منصب نائب قائد الشؤون السياسية في القوات البحرية التابعة للحرس الثوري الإيراني، بينما يمثل حسيني اتحاد مصدري النفط والغاز والمنتجات البتروكيماوية الإيرانية.

وتأتي العقوبات في ظل التوترات المتصاعدة في المنطقة، بعدما اتخذت إيران إجراءات لإغلاق مضيق هرمز عقب بدء الضربات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية ضد أهداف داخل إيران في 28 فبراير الماضي، وفق ما أشار إليه البيان الأوروبي.

من جانبها، أكدت مسؤولة السياسة الخارجية في الاتحاد الأوروبي كايا كالاس أن الإجراءات الإيرانية المتعلقة بحركة العبور في المضيق «غير مقبولة»، مشيرة إلى أن الدول الأعضاء وافقت على فرض عقوبات بحق الجهات والأفراد المتورطين في تعطيل حركة النقل البحري عبر هذا الممر الحيوي.

وقالت كالاس، خلال مؤتمر صحفي عقدته في قبرص، إن هذه هي المرة الأولى التي يفعّل فيها الاتحاد الأوروبي نظامه الجديد المعني بحماية حرية الملاحة، مؤكدة أن بروكسل لن تتردد في استخدام هذه الآلية مجدداً عند الضرورة.

ويُنظر إلى مضيق هرمز باعتباره أحد أكثر الممرات البحرية حساسية في العالم، نظراً إلى دوره المحوري في نقل النفط والغاز من منطقة الخليج إلى الأسواق الدولية، ما يجعل أي اضطرابات فيه محل اهتمام ومتابعة من القوى الاقتصادية الكبرى.