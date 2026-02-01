The Houthi group continues its violations against international organizations and bodies, as its members stormed the headquarters of Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) in the political district of the capital, Sana'a, and confiscated communication devices and equipment belonging to the organization.



Yemeni media sources reported that the Houthis informed the organization before storming its headquarters of their intention to return some assets that had been seized more than three months ago, which prompted the organization's representatives to attend the site in an atmosphere of optimism. However, the group did not return any of the previously confiscated devices; instead, they seized what remained of the equipment, revealing that the prior notification was merely a ruse to cover up a new confiscation of the international organization's assets.



These assaults come at a time when at least one employee of Médecins Sans Frontières has been held by the Houthi group since the storming of the headquarters in November of last year, continuing the Houthi group's repressive policies against individuals and international organizations operating in Yemen.



United Nations data reveals that 73 UN staff members and dozens of workers from diplomatic missions and civil society organizations have been imprisoned by the Houthis for years, with some detained since 2021, in conditions described as contrary to the principles of international humanitarian law and raising serious concerns among international human rights organizations.



Last Friday, the United Nations announced that Houthi elements in Sana'a confiscated equipment and machinery belonging to it and transferred them to an unknown location without prior permission or providing official justifications.



The UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen, Julien Harneis, stated that the Houthis entered at least six UN offices in Sana'a, all currently unstaffed, and moved most of the communication equipment located there, in addition to several United Nations vehicles.



Médecins Sans Frontières is one of the most prominent humanitarian organizations operating in Yemen, providing vital health services in various areas, and its facilities and equipment have faced confiscations and restrictions from the Houthis since it began its intervention in Sana'a, negatively impacting its ability to provide support.