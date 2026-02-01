تواصل جماعة الحوثي انتهاكاتها ضد المنظمات والهيئات الدولية، واقتحم عناصرها مقر منظمة أطباء بلا حدود في الحي السياسي بالعاصمة صنعاء، وصادروا أجهزة ومعدات اتصالات تابعة للمنظمة.


وأفادت مصادر إعلامية يمنية، أن الحوثيين أبلغوا المنظمة قبل اقتحام مقرها بنيتهم إعادة بعض الأصول التي جرى الاستيلاء عليها قبل أكثر من ثلاثة أشهر، ما دفع ممثلي المنظمة للحضور إلى الموقع في أجواء من التفاؤل، لكن الجماعة لم تُعد أياً من الأجهزة المصادرة سابقاً، بل صادرت ما تبقى من المعدات، ليتبين أن الإبلاغ المسبق كان بغرض التمويه والتغطية على عملية مصادرة جديدة للأصول التابعة للمنظمة الدولية.


وتأتي تلك الاعتداءات فيما لا يزال موظف واحد على الأقل من العاملين في منظمة أطباء بلا حدود محتجزاً لدى جماعة الحوثي منذ اقتحام المقر في شهر نوفمبر من العام الماضي، في استمرار لسياسات جماعة الحوثي القمعية ضد الأفراد والمنظمات الدولية العاملة في اليمن.


وتكشف بيانات الأمم المتحدة أن 73 موظفاً أممياً وعشرات العاملين في البعثات الدبلوماسية ومنظمات المجتمع المدني يقبعون في سجون الحوثي منذ سنوات، مع احتجاز البعض منذ عام 2021، وسط ظروف وصفت بأنها مخالفة لمبادئ القانون الدولي الإنساني وتثير مخاوف جدية لدى المنظمات الحقوقية الدولية.


وكانت الأمم المتحدة، أعلنت، الجمعة الماضية، أن عناصر جماعة الحوثي في صنعاء صادرت معدات وآليات تابعة لها، ونقلتها إلى موقع غير معلوم، دون إذن مسبق أو تقديم مبررات رسمية.


وقال المنسق المقيم منسق الشؤون الإنسانية للأمم المتحدة في اليمن جوليان هارنيس إن الحوثيين دخلوا إلى ما لا يقل عن 6 مكاتب أممية في صنعاء، جميعها غير مأهولة حالياً بالموظفين، وقاموا بنقل معظم معدات الاتصالات الموجودة فيها، إضافة إلى عدد من مركبات الأمم المتحدة.


ومنظمة أطباء بلا حدود واحدة من أبرز الجهات الإنسانية العاملة في اليمن، وتوفر خدمات صحية حيوية في مناطق متعددة، وتعرضت منشآتها ومعداتها لمصادرات وقيود من الحوثيين منذ بداية تدخلها في صنعاء، ما أثّر سلباً على قدرتها في تقديم الدعم.