كشفت دراسة علمية دولية حديثة واقعاً صحياً دقيقاً للأطفال والمراهقين في السعودية، مؤكدة أن الحوادث المرورية تمثل السبب الأول للوفيات بين الأطفال في الفئة العمرية من 5 إلى 14 عاماً، إذ تسهم بنسبة تصل إلى 25% من إجمالي الوفيات المسجلة لهذه الفئة، وفق بيانات وطنية خضعت للتحليل ضمن مراجعة علمية منهجية واسعة.
الدراسة بعنوان «صحة الأطفال والمراهقين في سن الدراسة في السعودية: مراجعة منهجية» نُشرت في مجلة بي إم سي للصحة العامة التابعة لمجموعة سبرنغر نيتشر العلمية الدولية، بعد مراجعة محكّمة، واستندت إلى تحليل 21 دراسة وطنية تناولت الحالة الصحية للأطفال والمراهقين في الفئة العمرية من 5 إلى 19 عاماً داخل المملكة.
6 باحثين سعوديين
أُعدّت الدراسة بواسطة فريق بحثي مكوّن من 9 باحثين، بينهم 6 باحثين سعوديين يمثلون جهات وطنية أكاديمية وصحية. وضم الفريق من الجانب السعودي غدير الجريّبان، وريم فهد السكايت، ونورة الكنّال، ومريم محمد حمزة، وأمل الرويلي، إلى جانب 3 باحثين من جهات بحثية دولية، ما يعكس مستوى التعاون العلمي بين المؤسسات السعودية والمراكز البحثية العالمية في دراسة قضايا الصحة العامة.
19 % اضطرابات نفسية
وأظهرت نتائج الدراسة أن الاضطرابات النفسية تمثل العبء الصحي الأكبر بين الأطفال والمراهقين في السعودية، إذ تسهم بنسبة 19٪ من إجمالي سنوات العمر المصححة باحتساب الإعاقة لدى الفئة العمرية من 15 إلى 19 عاماً، وتسجل النسبة نفسها تقريباً لدى الأطفال من 5 إلى 14 عاماً.
وأوضحت البيانات أن 14٪ من المراهقين أفادوا بشعور دائم بالحزن أو الاكتئاب، بينما أبلغ 7٪ عن أعراض القلق، ما يضع الصحة النفسية في صدارة التحديات الصحية لهذه الفئة.
السمنة تصل إلى 16٪
وبيّنت الدراسة أن معدلات السمنة بين الأطفال والمراهقين في السعودية بلغت 16٪ في عام 2011، ثم تراجعت إلى 12٪ في عام 2013، وانخفضت إلى 4٪ في عام 2019، في حين تراوحت نسبة زيادة الوزن بين 6٪ و10٪ لدى الفئة العمرية من 6 إلى 16 عاماً.
وأظهرت النتائج أن زيادة الوزن كانت أعلى لدى الإناث بنسبة 12٪، مقارنة بـ10٪ لدى الذكور، ورغم أن هذه النسب أقل من التقديرات العالمية، إلا أنها لا تزال تمثل مؤشراً صحياً يستدعي المتابعة.
ضعف الإبصار 15٪ من الطلاب
ورصدت الدراسة انتشار مشكلات الإبصار، خصوصاً قصر النظر وأخطاء الانكسار البصري، بنسبة تراوحت بين 11٪ و15٪ بين الأطفال والمراهقين، وهي نسب توازي أو تتجاوز المتوسطات العالمية، مع تأثير مباشر على الأداء الدراسي وجودة الحياة في حال غياب الفحص المبكر والعلاج المناسب.
تسوس الأسنان يتجاوز 60٪
وفي جانب صحة الفم، كشفت النتائج أن تسوس الأسنان من أكثر المشكلات الصحية شيوعاً، حيث بلغت نسبته 39٪ لدى الأطفال وارتفعت إلى 63٪ لدى المراهقين، كما سُجلت التهابات اللثة الخفيفة بنسبة 21٪، والمتوسطة بنسبة تجاوزت 42٪، ما يعكس الحاجة إلى تدخلات وقائية مبكرة وبرامج صحة مدرسية أكثر فاعلية.
الربو يصل إلى 28٪
وأظهرت الدراسة تبايناً واضحاً في معدلات الإصابة بالربو، إذ بلغت 3٪ وفق بيانات وطنية عامة، لكنها ارتفعت في بعض الدراسات الإقليمية إلى 28٪ بين الأطفال والمراهقين، ما يشير إلى فروقات جغرافية وبيئية تتطلب سياسات صحية موجهة.
A recent international scientific study has revealed an accurate health reality for children and adolescents in Saudi Arabia, confirming that traffic accidents are the leading cause of death among children aged 5 to 14 years, contributing to up to 25% of the total recorded deaths in this age group, according to national data analyzed in a comprehensive systematic review.
The study titled “Child and Adolescent Health in School Age in Saudi Arabia: A Systematic Review” was published in the BMC Public Health journal, part of the Springer Nature international scientific group, after a peer review. It was based on the analysis of 21 national studies addressing the health status of children and adolescents aged 5 to 19 years within the Kingdom.
6 Saudi Researchers
The study was prepared by a research team consisting of 9 researchers, including 6 Saudi researchers representing national academic and health institutions. The Saudi team included Ghadeer Al-Juraiban, Reem Fahd Al-Skait, Noura Al-Kannal, Mariam Mohammed Hamza, and Amal Al-Ruwaili, along with 3 researchers from international research institutions, reflecting the level of scientific collaboration between Saudi institutions and global research centers in studying public health issues.
19% Mental Disorders
The results of the study showed that mental disorders represent the largest health burden among children and adolescents in Saudi Arabia, contributing 19% of the total years of life adjusted for disability in the age group of 15 to 19 years, with a similar percentage recorded among children aged 5 to 14 years.
The data indicated that 14% of adolescents reported a persistent feeling of sadness or depression, while 7% reported symptoms of anxiety, placing mental health at the forefront of health challenges for this group.
Obesity Reaches 16%
The study indicated that obesity rates among children and adolescents in Saudi Arabia reached 16% in 2011, then declined to 12% in 2013, and further decreased to 4% in 2019, while the prevalence of overweight ranged between 6% and 10% among those aged 6 to 16 years.
The results showed that overweight was higher among females at 12%, compared to 10% among males. Although these rates are lower than global estimates, they still represent a health indicator that requires monitoring.
Vision Impairment Affects 15% of Students
The study observed the prevalence of vision problems, particularly myopia and refractive errors, ranging between 11% and 15% among children and adolescents, which equates to or exceeds global averages, with a direct impact on academic performance and quality of life in the absence of early screening and appropriate treatment.
Dental Caries Exceeds 60%
In terms of oral health, the results revealed that dental caries is one of the most common health issues, with a prevalence of 39% among children and rising to 63% among adolescents. Mild gingivitis was recorded at 21%, while moderate gingivitis exceeded 42%, reflecting the need for early preventive interventions and more effective school health programs.
Asthma Reaches 28%
The study showed a clear variation in asthma prevalence rates, which were 3% according to general national data, but rose in some regional studies to 28% among children and adolescents, indicating geographical and environmental differences that require targeted health policies.