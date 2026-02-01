كشفت دراسة علمية دولية حديثة واقعاً صحياً دقيقاً للأطفال والمراهقين في السعودية، مؤكدة أن الحوادث المرورية تمثل السبب الأول للوفيات بين الأطفال في الفئة العمرية من 5 إلى 14 عاماً، إذ تسهم بنسبة تصل إلى 25% من إجمالي الوفيات المسجلة لهذه الفئة، وفق بيانات وطنية خضعت للتحليل ضمن مراجعة علمية منهجية واسعة.


الدراسة بعنوان «صحة الأطفال والمراهقين في سن الدراسة في السعودية: مراجعة منهجية» نُشرت في مجلة بي إم سي للصحة العامة التابعة لمجموعة سبرنغر نيتشر العلمية الدولية، بعد مراجعة محكّمة، واستندت إلى تحليل 21 دراسة وطنية تناولت الحالة الصحية للأطفال والمراهقين في الفئة العمرية من 5 إلى 19 عاماً داخل المملكة.


6 باحثين سعوديين


أُعدّت الدراسة بواسطة فريق بحثي مكوّن من 9 باحثين، بينهم 6 باحثين سعوديين يمثلون جهات وطنية أكاديمية وصحية. وضم الفريق من الجانب السعودي غدير الجريّبان، وريم فهد السكايت، ونورة الكنّال، ومريم محمد حمزة، وأمل الرويلي، إلى جانب 3 باحثين من جهات بحثية دولية، ما يعكس مستوى التعاون العلمي بين المؤسسات السعودية والمراكز البحثية العالمية في دراسة قضايا الصحة العامة.


19 % اضطرابات نفسية


وأظهرت نتائج الدراسة أن الاضطرابات النفسية تمثل العبء الصحي الأكبر بين الأطفال والمراهقين في السعودية، إذ تسهم بنسبة 19٪ من إجمالي سنوات العمر المصححة باحتساب الإعاقة لدى الفئة العمرية من 15 إلى 19 عاماً، وتسجل النسبة نفسها تقريباً لدى الأطفال من 5 إلى 14 عاماً.


وأوضحت البيانات أن 14٪ من المراهقين أفادوا بشعور دائم بالحزن أو الاكتئاب، بينما أبلغ 7٪ عن أعراض القلق، ما يضع الصحة النفسية في صدارة التحديات الصحية لهذه الفئة.


السمنة تصل إلى 16٪


وبيّنت الدراسة أن معدلات السمنة بين الأطفال والمراهقين في السعودية بلغت 16٪ في عام 2011، ثم تراجعت إلى 12٪ في عام 2013، وانخفضت إلى 4٪ في عام 2019، في حين تراوحت نسبة زيادة الوزن بين 6٪ و10٪ لدى الفئة العمرية من 6 إلى 16 عاماً.


وأظهرت النتائج أن زيادة الوزن كانت أعلى لدى الإناث بنسبة 12٪، مقارنة بـ10٪ لدى الذكور، ورغم أن هذه النسب أقل من التقديرات العالمية، إلا أنها لا تزال تمثل مؤشراً صحياً يستدعي المتابعة.


ضعف الإبصار 15٪ من الطلاب


ورصدت الدراسة انتشار مشكلات الإبصار، خصوصاً قصر النظر وأخطاء الانكسار البصري، بنسبة تراوحت بين 11٪ و15٪ بين الأطفال والمراهقين، وهي نسب توازي أو تتجاوز المتوسطات العالمية، مع تأثير مباشر على الأداء الدراسي وجودة الحياة في حال غياب الفحص المبكر والعلاج المناسب.


تسوس الأسنان يتجاوز 60٪


وفي جانب صحة الفم، كشفت النتائج أن تسوس الأسنان من أكثر المشكلات الصحية شيوعاً، حيث بلغت نسبته 39٪ لدى الأطفال وارتفعت إلى 63٪ لدى المراهقين، كما سُجلت التهابات اللثة الخفيفة بنسبة 21٪، والمتوسطة بنسبة تجاوزت 42٪، ما يعكس الحاجة إلى تدخلات وقائية مبكرة وبرامج صحة مدرسية أكثر فاعلية.


الربو يصل إلى 28٪


وأظهرت الدراسة تبايناً واضحاً في معدلات الإصابة بالربو، إذ بلغت 3٪ وفق بيانات وطنية عامة، لكنها ارتفعت في بعض الدراسات الإقليمية إلى 28٪ بين الأطفال والمراهقين، ما يشير إلى فروقات جغرافية وبيئية تتطلب سياسات صحية موجهة.