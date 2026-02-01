A recent international scientific study has revealed an accurate health reality for children and adolescents in Saudi Arabia, confirming that traffic accidents are the leading cause of death among children aged 5 to 14 years, contributing to up to 25% of the total recorded deaths in this age group, according to national data analyzed in a comprehensive systematic review.



The study titled “Child and Adolescent Health in School Age in Saudi Arabia: A Systematic Review” was published in the BMC Public Health journal, part of the Springer Nature international scientific group, after a peer review. It was based on the analysis of 21 national studies addressing the health status of children and adolescents aged 5 to 19 years within the Kingdom.



6 Saudi Researchers



The study was prepared by a research team consisting of 9 researchers, including 6 Saudi researchers representing national academic and health institutions. The Saudi team included Ghadeer Al-Juraiban, Reem Fahd Al-Skait, Noura Al-Kannal, Mariam Mohammed Hamza, and Amal Al-Ruwaili, along with 3 researchers from international research institutions, reflecting the level of scientific collaboration between Saudi institutions and global research centers in studying public health issues.



19% Mental Disorders



The results of the study showed that mental disorders represent the largest health burden among children and adolescents in Saudi Arabia, contributing 19% of the total years of life adjusted for disability in the age group of 15 to 19 years, with a similar percentage recorded among children aged 5 to 14 years.



The data indicated that 14% of adolescents reported a persistent feeling of sadness or depression, while 7% reported symptoms of anxiety, placing mental health at the forefront of health challenges for this group.



Obesity Reaches 16%



The study indicated that obesity rates among children and adolescents in Saudi Arabia reached 16% in 2011, then declined to 12% in 2013, and further decreased to 4% in 2019, while the prevalence of overweight ranged between 6% and 10% among those aged 6 to 16 years.



The results showed that overweight was higher among females at 12%, compared to 10% among males. Although these rates are lower than global estimates, they still represent a health indicator that requires monitoring.



Vision Impairment Affects 15% of Students



The study observed the prevalence of vision problems, particularly myopia and refractive errors, ranging between 11% and 15% among children and adolescents, which equates to or exceeds global averages, with a direct impact on academic performance and quality of life in the absence of early screening and appropriate treatment.



Dental Caries Exceeds 60%



In terms of oral health, the results revealed that dental caries is one of the most common health issues, with a prevalence of 39% among children and rising to 63% among adolescents. Mild gingivitis was recorded at 21%, while moderate gingivitis exceeded 42%, reflecting the need for early preventive interventions and more effective school health programs.



Asthma Reaches 28%



The study showed a clear variation in asthma prevalence rates, which were 3% according to general national data, but rose in some regional studies to 28% among children and adolescents, indicating geographical and environmental differences that require targeted health policies.